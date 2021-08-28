Kena: Bridge Of Spirits’ PS5 File Size Weighs 17 GB

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is now roughly a month away from release and that gives PlayStation 5 owners fairly enough time to free up their hard drives.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, PlayStation Game Size revealed that Kena: Bridge of Spirits will require around 17 GB of storage space on PS5. That file size however does not include a day-one patch. The game will be available to pre-load a few days before launch and hence, players should have a bit more free space available when the day-one patch finally hits.

🚨 Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS5) ▶️ Download Size : 17.052 GB (Without Day One Patch) 🟧 Pre-Load : September 19

🟫 Launch : September 21 🟨 #PS5 #KenaBridgeofSpirits

⬜ @emberlab pic.twitter.com/TKFKpDiwvi — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) August 26, 2021

While the PS5 file size remains to be given an official acknowledgement at the time of writing, do take note that Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PC requires at least 25 GB of storage space according to its product listing on the Epic Games Store.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is one of the more highly anticipated games on PlayStation 5 which has been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game was originally slated for release in 2020 before being delayed to early 2021 and then again to August. The current release date sits next month in September and which will (hopefully) not be pushed ahead.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits officially lands on PS4 and PS5 and PC on September 21, 2021. The game will remain a timed exclusive for PlayStation for either six months or a year before gracing Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles.

Pre-orders are live and where a retail price of $40 gives access to both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game. Those interested in a few digital incentives like a unique silver staff for Kena and a golden Rot skin can also opt for a digital deluxe edition which retails a little higher at $50.