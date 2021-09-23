How to Clear the Corruption at the Ancient Well in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

To complete the Adira’s Love quest, you will have to learn how to clear the Corruption in the Ancient Well in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. It’s a fairly simple task, but if you’ve found yourself stumped, then we’ve got you covered in this guide.

How to Clear the Corruption in the Ancient Well in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

The Ancient Well is located on the landmass on the Eastern Corner of your map. When you travel to this location, you’ll see a treehouse, at the base of which there will be some boulders present.

Platforming on the Boulders

To be able to get up on top of the wall opposite to these boulders, you’ll need to use your Spirit abilities on them.

Throw a Spirit Bomb under the longest boulder and then shoot the bomb with your Spirit Bow to make the boulders float.

You can then shoot at the long boulder to make it turn. You must turn it just enough so it is perpendicular to the wall.

Once you’ve done that, use your grappler on the boulder floating above it and land on the long boulder. You’ll now be able to jump onto the wall ahead.

Reveal the Staircase

Go up the first set of stairs and then keep moving forward. At the end of the path, take a look to your right and you’ll see a boulder glowing blue.

You can use your Spirit Bomb + Spirit Bow combination to blow up the boulder, giving you a set of platforms to jump on.

But before you do that, use the same combination on the two blue structures near the rock to activate them. Now, use the rock platforms to get on top of the wooden ledge above.

Once you’re up there, look above you and you’ll see another blue structure. When you activate it, a cutscene will play. Stand on the area in the middle and you’ll see that a staircase has opened up for you.

Purify the Corrupted Flowers

After the cutscene ends, go down the staircase and defeat all the enemies in the area below.

Once the enemies have been taken care of, use Rot on the corrupted flower and then shoot it to open up the next area.

Go down the path to the right and use Rot again on the corrupted flower that you see to your left. After doing that, shoot it to trigger a cutscene. This cutscene will show you that the gate ahead of you has opened up.

Go through the gate and follow this path. After jumping across the broken bridge, go through the doorway and jump down onto the platform below. From here, turn around and jump towards the wall to grab onto the ledge.

Work your way towards the platform on the left. From here, blow up the boulder near the corrupted flowers to give yourself a few platforms to jump on.

You can now use these platforms to get near the corrupted flowers, which will allow you to purify all of them. Once you’ve done that, all of the corruption in the Ancient Well will be cleared and your objective will be complete.