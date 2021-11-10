In Jurassic World Evolution 2, you have the ability to split up the dinosaurs by transporting the desired ones to an enclosure or a new pen. In this guide, we will show you how to Move Dinosaurs in Jurassic World Evolution 2.

How to Move Dinosaurs in Jurassic World Evolution 2

In Jurassic World Evolution 2, before you can move and transport dinosaurs, you need to tranquilize them.

To do so, make your way to the Response Facility and pick the helicopter from there. After that, tap on ‘Add Task’.

You can also press RB/R1 and choose the helicopter from there. With the helicopter selected, move the pointer to the dinosaur you want to move.

As soon as you do that, you will get an option to tranquilize the dinosaur; tap on that. Now, wait until the dinosaur falls asleep; it’ll be indicated with a small tranquilizer icon.

How to Move / Transport Dinosaurs

With the desired dinosaur tranquilized, you can now easily move it around.

Accordingly, check the menu to the left-hand side of the screen, select transport, and highlight the desired dinosaur.

This will create an arc, one end of which will be fixed on the dinosaur, that you want to move, and the other end will be moveable.

Bring the moveable end inside any of the enclosures, where you want to move the dinosaur. Once on the desired location, click on it.

As a result, rangers will automatically collect and transport the dinosaur to the designated location.

If the aforementioned method doesn’t work, select the helicopter team and choose the ‘Move Dinosaur’ option on the bottom-left corner of the screen.

Now, select the dinosaur as well as the desired location and the helicopter team will do the rest. Note that, however, the ‘Move Dinosaur’ option is not always available.