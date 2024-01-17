Jump Force Beginners Guide

If you are an Anime fanatic, Bandai Namco’s Jump Force is the brawler just for you! This crossover fighting game pits characters from your favorite franchises against each other. This includes characters from Dragonball Z, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, Hunter X Hunter, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and other mainstream Shonen franchises. In this beginner guide, we’ll explore all the combat basics of Jump Force, including the different mechanics at play, the different gauges, you’ll have to deal with and more!
Jump Force Basic Controls Guide
Similar to Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm, the controls are brawler-centric. Our Jump Force beginner guide explains the basic controls on PlayStation and Xbox.
|Moves
|Xbox Input
|PlayStation Input
|Character Movement
|LS
|LS
|Dash/Escape from Combo String
|LB
|L2
|Charge Meter
|RT + (X, Y or B for Super) (A for Ultimate)
|R1 + (Square, Triangle or Circle for Super) (X for Ultimate)
|Block
|RB – Combine LS Leaning Left, Down, or Right + RB to Dodge
|R2 – Combine LS Leaning Left, Down, or Right + R2 to Dodge
|Heavy Combo
|Y
|Triangle
|Light Combo
|X
|Square
|Assist/Character Switch
|LT
|L1
Jump Force Mechanics
In the game, two players face off in tag–teams of three Shonen characters. Our Jump Force beginner guide will explain some of the mechanics featured in the gameplay:
Health and Awakening Meters
The health and Awakening meters are in the screen’s top left and right. The health bar, which is on top is shared between all your fighters. The Awakening Meter is right below it. It is charged by pressing RT/R1. Pressing the charge button with any face button unleashes a special attack.
Movement Gauge Circle
This is at the bottom left of the screen and will be consumed by dodging or escaping. This is essentially your stamina bar. Keeping it in check and managing it is important to come out victorious.
Dodging and Chasing
Pressing the Block Button RB/R1 and moving the LS in any direction will allow you to dodge in that direction. You can chase your opponent with RB/R1 + LS Up (or by simply pressing LB/L1). This can be followed up with X/Square or Y/Triangle for an attack.
Escaping Combos and Counterattacking
Press LB/L1 while being attacked to escape a combo. This is visualized by a pink flashing outline that instantly warps you away from your opponent. However, this uses your entire gauge so use it wisely!
If you time it right (just before the opponent hits you), you can perform a counterattack by pressing LB/L1, X/Square, or Y/Triangle.
Did You Know
Jump Force was released to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Shonen Jump, the weekly manga series that popularized the many Anime series and characters featured in the game
Jump Force Basic Combos
|Combo
|Xbox Input
|Playstation Input
|X/Square Combo
|X (4-times)
|Square (4-times)
|Y/Triangle Combo
|Y (4-times)
|Triangle (4-times)
|X/Square Combo (Super)
|X, X, X, RT + X/Y/B
|Square, Square, Square, R2 + Square/Triangle/Circle
|X/Square Combo (Ultimate)
|X, X, X, RT + A
|Square, Square, Square, R2 + X
|Y/Triangle Combo (Super)
|Y, Y, Y, RT + X/Y/B
|Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, R2 + Square/Triangle/Circle
|Y Combo (Ultimate)
|Y, Y, Y, RT + A
|Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, R2 + X
FYI
Pressing X/Square 4 times instead of 3 will end your combo.
Jump Force Advanced Combos
- X/Square Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Y/TriangleCombo > Super
- X/Square Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Y/TriangleCombo > Ultimate
- X/Square Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > X/SquareCombo > Super
- X/Square Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > X/SquareCombo > Ultimate
- Y/Triangle Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > X/SquareCombo > Super
- Y/Triangle Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > X/SquareCombo > Ultimate
- Y/Triangle Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Y/TriangleCombo > Super
- Y/Triangle Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Y/TriangleCombo > Ultimate
- X/Square Combo > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/Triangle Combo > Super
- X/Square Combo > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/Triangle Combo > Ultimate
- Y/Triangle Combo > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/TriangleCombo > Super
- Y/Triangle Combo > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/TriangleCombo > Ultimate
- X/Square Combo > Super with Knockback > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/Triangle Combo > Super
- X/Square Combo > Super with Knockback > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/Triangle Combo > Ultimate
- Y/Triangle Combo > Super with Knockback > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/Triangle Combo > Super
- Y/Triangle Combo > Super with Knockback > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/Triangle Combo > Ultimate
- Air Y/Triangle > X/Square Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Y/Triangle Combo > Super
- Air Y/Triangle > X/Square Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Y/Triangle Combo > Ultimate
- Air Y/Triangle > X/Square Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > X/Square Combo > Super
- Air Y/Triangle > X/Square Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > X/Square Combo > Ultimate
- Air Y/Triangle > X/Square Combo > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/Triangle Combo > Super
- Air Y/Triangle > X/Square Combo > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/Triangle Combo > Ultimate
- Air Y/Triangle > X/Square Combo > Super with Knockback > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/Triangle Combo > Super
- Air Y/Triangle > X/Square Combo > Super with Knockback > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/Triangle Combo > Ultimate
There are a few key terms you should remember when learning these:
- Knockback: You or your opponent being launched across the stage.
- Knockdown: you or your opponent falling on the same point you or thrown/grabbed.
Jump Force Tips
- Make Liberal Use of L1/LT to escape difficult situations
- Use the L1 dash to cover the ground more quickly
- Make sure your Awakening Meter is charged up at all times
- Charge your Awakening Meter every chance you get
- Air combos and air attacks are a great way to catch your enemies off guard
- Keep a close eye on your Movement Gauge
- Learn combos to keep your damage momentum going