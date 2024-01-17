Jump Force Beginners Guide

If you are an Anime fanatic, Bandai Namco’s Jump Force is the brawler just for you! This crossover fighting game pits characters from your favorite franchises against each other. This includes characters from Dragonball Z, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, Hunter X Hunter, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and other mainstream Shonen franchises. In this beginner guide, we’ll explore all the combat basics of Jump Force, including the different mechanics at play, the different gauges, you’ll have to deal with and more!

Jump Force Basic Controls Guide

Similar to Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm, the controls are brawler-centric. Our Jump Force beginner guide explains the basic controls on PlayStation and Xbox.

Moves Xbox Input PlayStation Input Character Movement LS LS Dash/Escape from Combo String LB L2 Charge Meter RT + (X, Y or B for Super) (A for Ultimate) R1 + (Square, Triangle or Circle for Super) (X for Ultimate) Block RB – Combine LS Leaning Left, Down, or Right + RB to Dodge R2 – Combine LS Leaning Left, Down, or Right + R2 to Dodge Heavy Combo Y Triangle Light Combo X Square Assist/Character Switch LT L1 Controls for Jump Force on different consoles

Jump Force Mechanics

In the game, two players face off in tag–teams of three Shonen characters. Our Jump Force beginner guide will explain some of the mechanics featured in the gameplay:

Health and Awakening Meters

The health and Awakening meters are in the screen’s top left and right. The health bar, which is on top is shared between all your fighters. The Awakening Meter is right below it. It is charged by pressing RT/R1. Pressing the charge button with any face button unleashes a special attack.

Movement Gauge Circle

This is at the bottom left of the screen and will be consumed by dodging or escaping. This is essentially your stamina bar. Keeping it in check and managing it is important to come out victorious.

Dodging and Chasing

Pressing the Block Button RB/R1 and moving the LS in any direction will allow you to dodge in that direction. You can chase your opponent with RB/R1 + LS Up (or by simply pressing LB/L1). This can be followed up with X/Square or Y/Triangle for an attack.

Escaping Combos and Counterattacking

Press LB/L1 while being attacked to escape a combo. This is visualized by a pink flashing outline that instantly warps you away from your opponent. However, this uses your entire gauge so use it wisely!

If you time it right (just before the opponent hits you), you can perform a counterattack by pressing LB/L1, X/Square, or Y/Triangle.

Did You Know Jump Force was released to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Shonen Jump, the weekly manga series that popularized the many Anime series and characters featured in the game

Jump Force Basic Combos

Combo Xbox Input Playstation Input X/Square Combo X (4-times) Square (4-times) Y/Triangle Combo Y (4-times) Triangle (4-times) X/Square Combo (Super) X, X, X, RT + X/Y/B Square, Square, Square, R2 + Square/Triangle/Circle X/Square Combo (Ultimate) X, X, X, RT + A Square, Square, Square, R2 + X Y/Triangle Combo (Super) Y, Y, Y, RT + X/Y/B Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, R2 + Square/Triangle/Circle Y Combo (Ultimate) Y, Y, Y, RT + A Triangle, Triangle, Triangle, R2 + X Jump Force Basic Combos on different consoles

FYI Pressing X/Square 4 times instead of 3 will end your combo.

Jump Force Advanced Combos

X/Square Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Y/Triangle Combo > Super

Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Combo > Super X/Square Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Y/Triangle Combo > Ultimate

Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Combo > Ultimate X/Square Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > X/Square Combo > Super

Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Combo > Super X/Square Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > X/Square Combo > Ultimate

Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Combo > Ultimate Y/Triangle Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > X/Square Combo > Super

Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Combo > Super Y/Triangle Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > X/Square Combo > Ultimate

Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Combo > Ultimate Y/Triangle Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Y/Triangle Combo > Super

Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Combo > Super Y/Triangle Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Y/Triangle Combo > Ultimate

Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Combo > Ultimate X/Square Combo > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/Triangle Combo > Super

Combo > Change Character and Immediately or Combo > Super X/Square Combo > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/Triangle Combo > Ultimate

Combo > Change Character and Immediately or Combo > Ultimate Y /Triangle Combo > Change Character and Immediately X /Square or Y /Triangle Combo > Super

Combo > Change Character and Immediately or Combo > Super Y/Triangle Combo > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/Triangle Combo > Ultimate

Combo > Change Character and Immediately or Combo > Ultimate X/Square Combo > Super with Knockback > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/Triangle Combo > Super

Combo > Super with Knockback > Change Character and Immediately or Combo > Super X/Square Combo > Super with Knockback > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/Triangle Combo > Ultimate

Combo > Super with Knockback > Change Character and Immediately or Combo > Ultimate Y/Triangle Combo > Super with Knockback > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/Triangle Combo > Super

Combo > Super with Knockback > Change Character and Immediately or Combo > Super Y/Triangle Combo > Super with Knockback > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/Triangle Combo > Ultimate

Combo > Super with Knockback > Change Character and Immediately or Combo > Ultimate Air Y /Triangle > X /Square Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Y /Triangle Combo > Super

> Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Combo > Super Air Y /Triangle > X /Square Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Y /Triangle Combo > Ultimate

> Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Combo > Ultimate Air Y /Triangle > X /Square Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > X /Square Combo > Super

> Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Combo > Super Air Y /Triangle > X /Square Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > X /Square Combo > Ultimate

> Combo > Super with Knockdown Instead of Knockback > Combo > Ultimate Air Y /Triangle > X /Square Combo > Change Character and Immediately X /Square or Y /Triangle Combo > Super

> Combo > Change Character and Immediately or Combo > Super Air Y /Triangle > X /Square Combo > Change Character and Immediately X /Square or Y /Triangle Combo > Ultimate

> Combo > Change Character and Immediately or Combo > Ultimate Air Y /Triangle > X /Square Combo > Super with Knockback > Change Character and Immediately X /Square or Y /Triangle Combo > Super

> Combo > Super with Knockback > Change Character and Immediately or Combo > Super Air Y/Triangle > X/Square Combo > Super with Knockback > Change Character and Immediately X/Square or Y/Triangle Combo > Ultimate

There are a few key terms you should remember when learning these:

Knockback: You or your opponent being launched across the stage.

You or your opponent being launched across the stage. Knockdown: you or your opponent falling on the same point you or thrown/grabbed.

Jump Force Tips