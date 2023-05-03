Tague Louesh is the final boss for the mission Research Tanalorr on Koboh. Star Wars Jedi Survivor Tague Louesh is a formidable enemy with unusual strength and a health bar. His favorite attacks are the grapple-pull, and the lethal Lightsaber cuts that suck the life out of his enemies in no time.

While fighting this boss, you need to be highly vigilant and be on your guard; one small mistake and you will lose a chunk of your health bar. In this guide, we have provided you with a complete battle strategy so that you know how to defeat Tague Louesh in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Tague Louesh’s attacks

The boss will start the fight by throwing an unlockable grapple attack at you. This is no ordinary attack, as Tague will bind you to his force, making you completely vulnerable. On top of it, the attack causes a significant loss of health, making it one of this enemy’s most deadly attacks.

The Tague Louesh in Star Wars Jedi Survivor throws several attack types at you in different fight scenarios, including:

Grapple-Hook attack : An unblockable attack in which you are pulled towards him just to taste his bitter Lightsaber blows.

: An unblockable attack in which you are pulled towards him just to taste his bitter Lightsaber blows. Double-bladed stance : Tague keeps this particular stance that gives him flexibility and deflecting power.

: Tague keeps this particular stance that gives him flexibility and deflecting power. Back kick: Another unblockable attack that comes at the time when the boss turns red for a few seconds.

This enemy is also good at dodging attacks, which will cause many of your attacks to go in vain. For this reason, pressing attack buttons without thinking will get you in even more trouble. He will counter your strikes and use your strength against you.

How to defeat Tague Louesh in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Considering the enemy’s fighting potential, we recommend you use the Crossguard Stance coupled with the Double-Bladed Stance. This combination will allow you to deal substantial damage and give you that extra mobility when needed.

As you are familiar with the grapple attack, you can overcome the loss of health with powerful lightsaber blows and kicks. When you are free from his grip, immediately make a safe distance to prepare before a close-ranged interaction.

Keep moving around the whole area while occasionally teasing the Tague Louesh in Jedi Survivor with fast-paced blows. Also, pushing him into a corner to deal additional blows is an excellent strategy.

The ultimate strategy for winning this fight is to dodge the Tague Louesh attacks until he finishes all his moves. Now it is your time to do counter-attacks and drop down his health bar using powerful lightsaber strikes.

Eventually, the so-called invincible foe will come to his knees, and you will be victorious after this messy battle in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.