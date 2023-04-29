Star Wars Jedi: Survivor New Game Plus Guide

Playing the story of Cal Kestis, you unlock many abilities, powers, and gadgets along the way. But do you have to go through an adventure once? Once you have completed the game, you can play the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor New Game Plus. If you are wondering, this guide will help list all the noticeable changes in New Game + of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor New Game plus explained

As expected, New Game + carries many of your perks, abilities, and gears that you have unlocked in your initial playthrough. Some features, like the difficulty and enemy placement, might be changed. This might lead you to use new strategies compared to before.

As for the basic stuff carried over to your New Game +, or New Journey + as the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor calls it, you get to keep all the stances you have learned and all cosmetics you unlocked in your first playthrough.

You also get to keep all the skill points you had earned previously, but your skill tree is automatically reset. Now you need to unlock all your skills again, allowing you to remake your character in New Game +. You also get the ability to change the color of your Lightsaber Blades in New game +, with two colors unlocked for you, Red and Party Lightsaber Blades.

Unfortunately, all the abilities you learned with Cal Kestis are also reset. You must unlock them again by playing the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This keeps players from accessing late-game areas early on by using their abilities again.

New features in New Game +

Other than all the perks you already had and those still left to be unlocked, New Game + in Star Wars Jedi: Survivors also offers players three new perks they can unlock.

Purity

Warrior

Trendsetter

These perks do not benefit Cal Kestis but enhance your experience for New Game +. The features of these three perks are:

Purity : Increase damage output for Cal, his allies, and his enemies.

: Increase damage output for Cal, his allies, and his enemies. Warrior: Get to face stronger enemy variants.

Get to face stronger enemy variants. Trendsetter: Your cosmetic items are randomly changed every time you die.

Of course, all the enemies are also made stronger in New Game Plus of the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to balance the experience, but you can still chew through them easily.