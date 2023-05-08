Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Jedha Scrolls Locations

The Jedha Scrolls are the collectibles you can only find while exploring Jedha in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. These scrolls have unique functions, so finding each is important in the game.

You can exchange them with a merchant NPC named Sister Taske and get lightsaber parts, among other things. You can access this merchant at The Archives, deep within Cere’s base on Jedha.

These scrolls contain valuable knowledge regarding earlier civilizations on Jedha, and by returning them to Sister Taske, you will contribute towards preserving this knowledge.

Needless to say, it becomes crucial to find out the location of all scrolls. Today we will teach you how you can use the Jedi: Survivor Jedha Scrolls and where to find them.

How to use Jedha Scrolls in Jedi: Survivor

As mentioned before, you can only use the Jedha Scrolls by accessing the Cere’s Archives area in Jedi: Survivor. You will find this area as you play through the main story missions. You will reunite with one of your old friends in Jedha and ride a Spamel to reach the Hub.

Inside the Hub area, you will find the Archives where you first meet Cere. Once the conversation is over, save at the nearby meditation point and then proceed through the corridor to find Sister Taske’s shop. Talk to her and offer the scrolls in exchange for the items sold by her in the game.

Jedha Scrols will work as currency for these trades, and you can get several items, including lightsaber parts, paints, etc.

Where to find all Jedha Scrolls in Jedi: Survivor

In Jedi: Survivor, you can collect up to a total of 50 Jedha Scrolls. Luckily, you can find all these scrolls on Jedha so you won’t have to look elsewhere. You can find these scrolls during the missions or by freely exploring the planet after completing your main playthrough.

So it is all up to you as to how you want to approach this item. However, it is suggested that you look for all these scrolls after completing your main story. This way you will have unlocked all the required skills that play a crucial role during collection.

The good news is that all the collected scrolls carry over to New Game Plus, so you won’t have to find these scrolls again. Now, let us dive into each location of Jedha Scrolls in Jedi: Survivor.

The Archive

Jedha Scroll #1

For the first scroll, move from the meditation point toward the end of the hallway before turning to the next connecting point. From here, turn back toward the slope on your right and go left to unlock the Red Door.

Look toward your left inside the room to find a tiny gap that you can crawl through toward the next area. After moving to the platform, look left on the floor to grab the scroll.

Jedha Scroll #2

Moving to the marked location, you can get the Second Scroll in The Archive area. Several small objects will be found in the room, but you just have to look for the white tray next to the red door. There will be a Jedha Scroll on top of the tray, all yours for the taking.

Jedha Scroll #3

Find the third scroll in this area, proceed toward the marked location, and look toward your left. You will find several boxes stacked next to the lighted door. Look on the left side and pick the scroll from the top of the dark-colored box.

Jedha Scroll #4

Make your way toward the left area of the marked location inside The Archives. You will find several floors on our right which you can climb using jumping. Look for a box on the left side on which you find a Jedha Scroll.

Jedha Scroll #5

You can get Jedha Scroll by moving toward the docking bay. Face the Mantis, and from there, take the doorway on your left side to enter another room. Climb up the grating present on the left of the room to come across a gap on your right.

You need to go through this gap before taking the grating again toward the upward left side. You will find a room on your right that will take you to the main Archive Room. Look around and find the red barrel that contains the scroll.

Desert Ridge

Jedha Scroll #1

If you look toward the left side of the mountain, you will find another Jedha Scroll buried in it. You will need to jump all the way up to this point. So start from the wall on the right and jump to reach the landing platform.

From here, proceed and jump toward the grappling point on the wall on the right. Run across the wall and jump to the adjacent one to find the Scroll.

Sheltered Hollow

Jedha Scroll #1

To get this scroll, you need to complete some prerequisites. Firstly, you must have visited the archives so that the Scrapper Droid containing the Jedha Scroll spawns at the right place.

Make your way toward the right side and cross the narrow door to reach the large open field. You will encounter a Scrapper Droid which will run away from you. Catch up to it and destroy it to collect another Jedha scroll.

Halls of Ranvell

Jedha Scroll #1

This Jedha Scroll is an easy catch as you can find it close to the meditation point of the region. You will find the Scroll before the metal door in the Hallway.

Jedha Scroll #2

You can obtain this Jedha Scroll by exploring the small room present in the Ancient Ruins. Start by climbing the outside of the ruins and meet Merrin. You need to jump toward the left ledge from here before dropping toward the lower area.

Instead of going all the way down, perform a Wall Jump upward to find the room you have been looking for. Go inside the room to grab the Scroll.

Divine Oasis

Jedha Scroll #1

In the Bigger Oasis area, you will find a white and blue tent next to another Jedha Scroll. Look between the shoreline and the tent to get this scroll with ease.

Jedha Scroll #2

For this Jedha Scroll, you have to tame and ride a Spamel. It is found on the upper balcony of the Divine Oasis. From the first scroll, turn back to see the creature and ride it to get another scroll. You will also find a pathway connecting the Oasis with the Halls of Ranvell.

Penitent Chambers

Jedha Scroll #1

You can obtain the first Jedha Scroll by grappling and running along a wall. The wall is found near the area where you are joined by Nightsister Merrin right after encountering the Jetpack Troopers.



You need to climb up a level using the wall, and on the left side, you will get the next Scroll lying with some pile of rubble in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Jedha Scroll #2

This scroll also has some prerequisites you need to complete before you get it. You can only obtain this scroll after Merrin’s speeder is demolished. Use the grapple point she formed to wall run and jump toward solid ground.

You must turn around from the point to find a ruined wall on your left side. Here you have to create an angle to grapple toward the ruined wall’s outer face. Make your way forward by wall-running, then jump to land safely on the floor.

Here you have to activate the short cable before climbing up the wall. On the right side of the hallway, you will face a Scrapper Droid that will drop the scroll once defeated.

Monastery Walls

Jedha Scroll #1

The first Jedha Scroll is located in the same Ancient Ruins. However, you need to open the massive metal door of the ruins to access the area beyond.

Make your way toward the uphill area and spectate the ongoing massacre between Stormtroopers and Sutaban.

Keep waiting until Sutaban completes the hunt and then move ahead to kill it. Now you just have to look at the middle part of the location to get another scroll in Jedi: Survivor.

Jedha Scroll #2

You can get the second Jedha Scroll by defeating the Hardshells found close to the Shrine. Make your way toward the opening ruins area of the Monastery Walls. You can get there quickly by moving down the meditation point and taking a left from the ruins area.

There will be a hole that you must pass to fight the Hardshells. Eliminate the enemies and look on the right side of the Shrine to get the scroll.

Jedha Scroll #3

You need to use the downward slope to get into an area that contains a sand scorpion. You have to grapple toward the pillar and climb it to get into a safety zone. After getting into safety, explore the upper area to find the scroll beside the workbench.

Jedha Scroll #4

You can get this scroll by turning right from the site that provided you with the third scroll. Walk on the pathway and make a jump on the right-side platform. You will find the scroll there on the ground.

Jedha Scroll #5

The next scroll is easy to get. You just have to reach the marked location and explore the area next to the wall. You will find your collectible on the ground next to some wooden boxes.

Jedha Scroll #6

To get this scroll, you will need to jump from one pillar to the other and get to a small room on the right. From here, you need to run along the wall and interact with the blue-shinning item.

Now return and you will find a small platform on the left side. From here, proceed toward the wall where you will find an opening. Jump down to find a broken statue. You will find your precious Jedha Scroll here.

Jedha Scroll #7

You need to get toward the small platforms on the base of an enormous wall to collect the next Jedha Scroll in the game.

You need to be careful because an enemy will attack you. Once that’s done, you will need to jump on the platform to get the Scroll.

Arid Flats

Jedha Scroll #1

For the first Jedha Scroll of this region, you need to jump up the cliffs on the backside. Move forward through the area and turn left to find a Scrapper Droid. You need to take it out to acquire the scroll.

Jedha Scroll #2

Make your way toward the corner of the Arid Flats to get the next Jedha Scroll in Jedi: Survivor. The area is close to the Cere’s Base, so you just have to head there. Once there, climb up the ledge and locate the square doorway. Get inside the room, and several Hardshells and a Sutaban will ambush you.

You must eliminate them before looking to the opposite side of the cave to find the Scroll on the floor.

Jedha Scroll #3

For this scroll, head to the marked location and look down from the cliff. You will find a bunch of stacked up rocks. Attack the pile of rocks and jump down to collect the scroll from the bundle.

Jedha Scroll #4

You need to grapple toward the white rotating structure. Once there, you need to jump on the platform on the left. There you will find the scroll on the edge of the path.

Jedha Scroll #5

For this Jedha Scroll, you must destroy another Scrapper Droid after reaching the stone ruins. This specific area is found next to the Meditation Spot of Anchortie Base. You must approach your target from the shaded area.

Your approach will ensure that the droid runs toward your side, increasing your chances of killing it and getting the scroll.

Jedha Scroll #6

You can get the next Jedha Scroll by jumping and reaching a small landing platform. You have to reach the white object and jump from it toward the marked location, and you will find the scroll on the ground.

Jedha Scroll #7

For the next scroll, move across the platforms to reach a wall. You will need to look down from here toward the small square-shaped platform. Jump down on it and get the scroll from the edge of the forum.

Jedha Scroll #8

For the 8th Scroll of Arid Flats, you just have to look for the area under the lifted platform. Here you will find the scroll lying on the ground. Moreover, you can quickly get the next scroll by moving from the exact location toward the right side.

Jedha Scroll #9

For the last Jedha Scroll of this region, again, you must meet a Scrapper Droid by exploring the series of cliffs. These cliffs are found outside the Arid Desert and close to the Wayfinder’s Tomb. You must reach the top of the cliff and jump down to see the droid. Eliminate the target and get the scroll.

Path of Persistence

Jedha Scroll # 1

Reach the marked location and walk toward the cliff’s right side. The Jedha Scroll is in the corner among the other items, including beautifully crafted flasks.

Path of Conviction

Jedha Scroll #1

For this Jedha Scroll, you need to reach the Path of Conviction area and look for the flask on the corner of the cliff. Destroy the flask, and you will be awarded another scroll in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Wayfinder’s Tomb

Jedha Scroll #1

For this Jedha Scroll, you need to find the Scrapper Droid found in the open area of the tomb.

You need to move toward the smaller cliffs and look to the left. Here, you will find your next target that will drop the scroll once defeated.

Narkis Highlands

Jedha Scroll #1

This Jedha Scroll again has some prerequisites you need to fulfill. First, begin by using the zipline that connects the cliffs in the area. Once you reach the other side of the site, move left and jump toward the right side of the wall using the rope.

Go ahead and then jump to the left side before crawling on the wall. You will come across a landing platform, and from here, attach your rope to the White structure in the middle of the area.

Look toward the right side and grapple to the next point. You will find a structure on the wall that you can use to jump to gain height continuously.

At the edge of this platform, you will have to jump toward the right side on the smallest platform. Here you will find the next Scroll in Jedi: Survivor.

Trailhead Pantheon

Jedha Scroll #1

You just need to get inside the room on the marked space’s north side. Once inside, look for the Jedha Scroll stuck in the pile of dust next to human bones.

Jedha Scroll #2

You need to jump on the blue boxes for the second scroll of this area. From here, jump toward the balcony on the right side.

Climb through the small shield and turn left toward the Ancient Crypt. Keep moving toward the left side and reach the end of the pathway. You will find the scroll next to the wall on the ground.

Jedha Scroll #3

This one is easy to get as you just have to reach the marked location and jump toward the area containing several boxes and a few artifacts. You need to break down the brown flask to acquire the Scroll.

Whistling Drop

Jedha Scroll #1

Climb the wall in front of you and rush toward the end of the platform. Now crawl through the wall and jump into the open area. Few enemies will ambush you, so be careful and take care of them.



After eliminating each one of them, look on the right side where multiple artifacts are present, and the scroll will be among those items.

Blustery Mesa

Jedha Scroll #1

From the platform, jump down and look on the opposite side of the cliff. You will find a pathway you can access by jumping through the gap. You will find the Scapper Droid you must kill to get the next scroll in the game.

Jedha Scroll #2

For this scroll, move toward the area with a gap between the mountains and jump toward the platform before you. Turn right and move toward the cliff area that you can climb.

Climb the cliff until you reach a small pathway that takes you toward the next scroll. You will find the collectible on the right side of a flask.

Jedha Scroll #3

From the last scroll, look on the north side, and find a small area containing a few pillars. You must reach this area by jumping on the lower platform and through the gap. At the end of the area, you will find the scroll among the other items in Jedi: Survivor.

Crypt of Uhrma

Jedha Scroll #1

From the Blustery Mesa, run toward the area of the Crypt. Move next to the left side wall until you reach a closed room. There you will find the Jedha Scroll sitting on a shelf along with many other items.

Timeworn Bridge

Jedha Scroll #1

From the Meditation Point, run outside through the open door toward the white platform. Slide down from it and turn back toward the machinery. You will find the scroll on the corner of the platform next to the lighted machine.

Jedha Scroll #2

You can get the next scroll by jumping through the cliffs on your right side. At the end of the ridge, you will find two flasks. You need to break the small round one to get the next Scroll in Jedi: Survivor.

Singing Ruins

Jedha Scroll #1

Go toward the marked location and turn left toward the darkened area. You can make use of your lightsaber to light the way and move through the smallest of gaps to reach a dead end. The scroll will be on the ground which you can easily pick up.

Sanctuary Temple

Jedha Scroll #1

For this Jedha Scroll, move through the pillars on your left side to reach the open area. You will find several items on the grounds next to the next pillar. One such item is the scroll you desire in Jedi: Survivor.

Jedha Scroll #2

From the first scroll of this area, make your way toward the marked location by passing through small spaces and jumping across several platforms.

You need to make your way inside the room, and the scroll can be seen on the right side of the room just after entering it. Grab the scroll to increase your tally of Jedi: Survivor Jedha Scrolls.

Sepulcher Pass

Jedha Scroll #1

Move across the green gate from the Sanctuary Temple to the Sepulcher Pass. You will find the scroll lying on the ground next to a brown color flask near the Meditation Point.

Buried Refuge

Jedha Scroll #1

You need to move toward the area from where the sand is blowing toward your face. There will be a lot of rubble, and you need to look toward the left corner of the wall to find the next Jedha Scroll in Jedi: Survivor.

Jedha Scroll #2

Go toward the marked location where you will find yourself inside a room. The room contains several items, including human bones and machines connected with pipes. You will find a closed flask on the left side, and next to it lies the Jedha Scroll.

Boiling Buff

Jedha Scroll #1

For the last and 50th Jedha Scroll, you need to complete a few objectives to get this one as a reward. Start by recruiting the Bhima and Tulli by moving west toward the cliffs from the marked location. You will find both standing atop the ridge, so go toward them and initiate a conversation.

You then must defeat Merrin in Holotactics Battle, receiving a Jedha Scroll as a reward. All this happens on the Koboh planet, and with this, your quest for the Jedha Scrolls in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ends.