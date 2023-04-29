How To Play Holotactics In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Every game is bound to have some minigame that players can play to take a break from the main story. Star Wars Jedi: Survivors Holotactics is a minigame you can play in the Pyloon’s Saloon. Even though Holotactics is supposed to be a minigame to freshen you up, it doesn’t come without its own set of rules and even strategies.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Holotactics minigame

Holotactics is a battle simulator. Your objective in the game is to send out your troops to defeat all enemy troops. You can deploy units the same as enemies you encounter in the main game itself. The game has multiple rounds, and you need to win them all in a row to be declared the winner of the game.

As the game starts, you and your opponent will draft units for your team. What troops you can draft depends on how far you have progressed in the game and what enemies you have scanned using BD-1 in the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

As you progress and scan more enemies, you can draft from the pool of all the scanned enemies. Hence your drafting pool expands as you progress and you get better and stronger troops.

You get a certain amount of starting points and spend these to draft troops. Weaker troops take less points, whereas stronger troops take more points to draft. As each round progresses, you get more points to accumulate for the next round or send in units during the fight.

How to win in Holotactics

Holotactics is a simple game in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Send troops to kill enemy troops. But all troops have different strengths and weaknesses. You need to learn these and capitalize on them. Different situations require you to strategize differently.

If your opponent is sending out hordes of weak troops, it’s best to send Rolling Mines instead, a powerful unit that will probably be overwhelmed. Similarly, no matter how strong, sending raged units to the front will always result in disaster.

Always reinforce your units, and spread them out to cover your flanks. Use units with shields to defend, and send tank units to push through the opponent’s troops. You need to think like a general, leading your army into battle.

Holotactics rewards

Holotactics is played by several NPCs in Star Wars Jedi: Survivors. Of course, some of these are better than others, and each NPC you can play against in Holotactics offers different difficulty levels. Recruiting new NPCs to Pyloon Saloon as you travel across the game world allows you to bring in new NPCs to play Holotactics with, and the later you recruit these NPCs, the more troops they can draft.

Defeating the different NPCs offer different rewards. Below are all the rewards you can get and which NPC you need to defeat to get the reward: