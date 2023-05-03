Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Final Jedi Chamber Location And Puzzle Solution

In Star Wars Jedi Survivor Devastated Settlements Jedi Chamber is the final Chamber in the game. Solving the puzzle of this final Chamber will get you a new perk, Ambidexterity. We have prepared this guide to help you find and complete the final Chamber of the Jedi Survivor so you can get a special reward after completing all Star Wars Jedi Survivor chambers.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Devastated Settlements final Jedi Chamber walkthrough

You must travel to the Grand Meditation Point to find the final Chamber. The location is also shown on the map below. Once you get there, you will see a giant Cube there.

This cube is empty from the inside, and you’ll also see a Force Tear with it. This location is also home to another thing that is concealed. As you look down the platform, there is a ledge with a Retler in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

After moving to this mountain, go to the laser location you will find on the other side. Using this laser, gain the Retler. It would be best to use the laser to hit the Concealed Ledge. After this, you will get the required Retler. Once you’ve achieved this, use the updraft power toward the Star Wars Jedi Survivor secret platform.

But wait, as the secret ledge has another surprise for you. Here it would be best to find a very mysterious cave. A chamber inhabits this strange cave in Jedi Survivor. Clear your way using the BD-1’s Koboh Grinder gun. Finally, you will see your reward, “Ambidexterity Perk.”

Now you must also know the location of this Hidden Ledge. This hidden ledge is on the other side of the doorway. You can reach it by moving across the Devastated Area using the flying mount. Don’t forget to perform the updrift during your journey. So, your final Chamber reward in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is the Ambidexterity Perk. But that’s not all.

You should have completed all seven chambers; it’s time to pick the final reward. You must head to the Alignment Control Center and get the Map Upgrade: Upgrades as the final reward. This will allow you to see all unfound upgrades in Star Wars Jedi Survivor on the Holomap.