Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber Of Connection Location And Puzzle Solution

In Star Wars Jedi Survivor, a large part of your gameplay time will be consumed finding dungeons or Jedi Chambers and solving puzzles in them. The planet Koboh has seven Jedi chambers scattered around its surface, and each of them differs in the type of exploration and tasks they offer to you. In this guide, we will explain the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Connection location as well as the easy solution to its puzzles.

Where to find Chamber of Connection in Jedi Survivor

Do keep in mind that you must first get the Lift/ Slam ability for exploring this Jedi Chamber. It will be unlocked by rescuing Zee in the same area. The chamber of connection in Star Wars Jedi Survivor will be presented as a Rumor. Unlike the Chamber of Duality, Chamber of Connection is an optional Jedi Chamber but it is worth doing because of the perk reward at the end.

The Chamber of Connection is located in the Viscid Bog region of planet Koboh. Having reached the Viscid Bog:

Make your way to the yellow Zipline. Jump onto it from the cliff, and switch to the other zipline midway to move 90 degrees left.

to the other zipline midway to move 90 degrees left. This zipline will take you to the water area under the rocks. Walk past the rocks until you see the hook mark on the screen. Use your grappling hook to climb and then head up the ridge to reach the entry gate.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Connection puzzle solution

When the outer door opens to allow entry into the Chamber of Connection, step on the circular lift that will take you down to the floor inside. Head forward in a straight line until the end and stand on the moveable plate to open the path for revealing a purple ball. Use the Lift ability to pull the orb and put it in the orb slot. This will throw a purple flame onto the wall in front.

Now, it is time to take help from the little droid. Use the Koboh Grinder ability of BD-1 to create a purple line of Koboh Matter from the laser, and draw it all the way to the left on the Vines. This will burn the vines and make a way out for you, having two paths on both sides.

Go right after entering through the newly opened way, and climb the steep wall using double jumps and in-air dash. From there you will get the treasure Datadisc.

Move out of the room by walking to the opposite/ backside of the wall, and you will see a platform with two moveable plates. As the platform is a little lower than your current place, you can take long airborne jumps to reach it. Standing on the plates will close the water shutters on their front.

Now you have to draw the Koboh Matter using Koboh Grinder from the laser and bring it to the water path with shutter gates. Your goal is to close the path by standing on the plates, which will allow the matter to reach ahead without finishing off.

Do not step off the left plate until the Koboh Matter touches the shutter. Do the same with the other plate to close the water path by shutter, so that the Koboh matter reaches the bigger Vines on the left and the smaller ones on the right.

Entering the path opened through the Vines on the right will get you a Cosmetic Item: Persistence Emitter. Now it is time to return and move on to the bigger Vines for continuing the chamber of connection exploration.

As soon as you enter this new path, you will be walking on the narrow metal beam. Walk along the way and climb up the wall ahead. Now move slightly on your left and then on the right to jump down to the next lower floor. Unlock the Shortcut by responding to the given prompt at the gate.

There is an orb slot opposite the gate, and your goal is to place the previously used orb in it. But before that, you need to jump on the floor and draw the Koboh Matter up from the stairs until it reaches where the orb slot is placed.

When the matter reaches the upper floor, you must immediately lift the orb and place it in the slot. This will create a solid bridge, creating a pathway to move ahead.

Keep drawing the Koboh Matter across the bridge and take it to the last Vines to burn them. Move into the new room to end your exploration. For doing all the hard work, you will receive a new Perk, Recuperation at the end of Jedi Chamber of Connection.