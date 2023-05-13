Into the Breach Console Commands Guide – How To Access Console, All PC Commands

All the Into the Breach Console Commands you need to know about. These Into the Breach Commands will make your game much easier to win and according to your desire.
Into the Breach Console Commands
First, you will need to open the in-game console by pressing backquote/tilde (`/~) key. By typing ‘help’, you will see the default commands. Many of the commands will crash the game if the commands are not put correctly. In this Into the Breach Console Commands Guide, we have shared all available Console Commands that we have found so far.
Documented Commands
|Console Commands
|Effects
|kill
|Eliminates all enemies in the city
|rich
|Grants you 1000 rep and 30 power cores
|event
|add event
|incident
|add incident
|invasion
|add invasion event
|anim
|test animation
|sanim
|test animation (on board square)
|reload
|refresh lua scripts
|day
|set the current day
Hidden Commands
|Console Commands
|Effects
|resolution
|Changes resolution of the game window. Specify resolution in pixels. Minimum resolution 800*600. Can have odd resolutions e.g. 2560×600.
|makeitso
|Gives player all pilots. Does not give the player
|unlock ach
|Gives player all achievements. Not sure if the achievements are added on steam.
|ach
|Gives the player the specified achievement. e.g. “Global_Victory_Any”.
|debug
|Toggles debug mode. Allow you to use more commands.
|popups
|Effects are unknown.
|music_version
|Toggles between “music version 1” and “music version 2”. Effects are unknown.
|gog_clear
|Clears all achievements in the gog version of the game. Only works once. Effects are unknown in the game.
|steam_clear
|Clears all achievements in the steam version of the game only used once. Effects are unknown
|human
|Unlocks non-existing pilot for the player. creates “Pilot Found” popup. Popup displays incorrectly. Possible argument required.
|populated
|Effects are unknown.
|pod
|Spawns a Timepod. Multiple timepods can also be spawned.
|rain
|To enable rain in a mission type, Outputs “set rain to 3” in the console.
|rain_type
|To disables rain during a mission. Outputs “set rain to 0” in the console.
|pawn
|Spawns a unit with the given pawn name. e.g. “PunchMech”. Can have many units of the same faction e.g. player faction
|win
|Instantly wins the mission. Last mission effect is unknown.
|To Be Formatted
|pressing tab whilst in the console will enter lua mode
|power
|Grants and reduces the number of powergrid written.
|morale
|Grants and reduces the number of powergrid written.
|money
|Grants and reduces the number of reputation written.
|people
|Grants and reduces the number of civilians-saved written.
|cores
|Grants and reduces the number of power-cores written
|weapon
|Gives the weapons written, if no weapon is written a random weapon is given.
|pilot
|Gives the pilot written, if no pilot is written a random pilot is given.
|XP
|Gives/subtracts the number of XP written to all pilots, can level up, cannot by de-leveled.
|repair
|Gives/subtracts the number of repair kits written Unknown effect.
|text
|A pilot will say their line for the event written, if no event is specified a random line is given instead.
|turn
|Changes the turn number, meaning the victory in ‘x’ turns also changes.
|reward
|brings up the perfect island rewards.
|instantwin
|Instantly wins the round.
|end
|Instantly wins the round.
|victory
|To win the game Type this command.
|snow
|Enables snow.
|resist
|Executes resist special effects.
|final
|Unknown effect.
|upgrade
|Unknown effect.
|corp
|Prints “That corpotation does not exist” if value incorrect.
|mission
|Crashes game without argument. Presume it provides mission rewards.
|store
|Brings up the store to acquire and sell goods.
|mapedit
|Allows you to create your own maps, requires debug mode enabled
|map
|Unknown effect. Prints random (map?) names.
|save
|Unknown effect.
|undoturn
|Loads the last undo save.
|history
|Unknown effect.
|hide
|Hides UI elements.
|loadfonts
|Reloads fonts.
|test
|Unknown effect.
This is all we have in our Into the Breach Console Commands Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!