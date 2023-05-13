Into the Breach Console Commands Guide – How To Access Console, All PC Commands

All the Into the Breach Console Commands you need to know about. These Into the Breach Commands will make your game much easier to win and according to your desire.

Into the Breach Console Commands

First, you will need to open the in-game console by pressing backquote/tilde (`/~) key. By typing ‘help’, you will see the default commands. Many of the commands will crash the game if the commands are not put correctly. In this Into the Breach Console Commands Guide, we have shared all available Console Commands that we have found so far.

Documented Commands

Console Commands Effects kill Eliminates all enemies in the city rich Grants you 1000 rep and 30 power cores event add event incident add incident invasion add invasion event anim test animation sanim test animation (on board square) reload refresh lua scripts day set the current day

Hidden Commands

Console Commands Effects resolution Changes resolution of the game window. Specify resolution in pixels. Minimum resolution 800*600. Can have odd resolutions e.g. 2560×600. makeitso Gives player all pilots. Does not give the player unlock ach Gives player all achievements. Not sure if the achievements are added on steam. ach Gives the player the specified achievement. e.g. “Global_Victory_Any”. debug Toggles debug mode. Allow you to use more commands. popups Effects are unknown. music_version Toggles between “music version 1” and “music version 2”. Effects are unknown. gog_clear Clears all achievements in the gog version of the game. Only works once. Effects are unknown in the game. steam_clear Clears all achievements in the steam version of the game only used once. Effects are unknown human Unlocks non-existing pilot for the player. creates “Pilot Found” popup. Popup displays incorrectly. Possible argument required. populated Effects are unknown. pod Spawns a Timepod. Multiple timepods can also be spawned. rain To enable rain in a mission type, Outputs “set rain to 3” in the console. rain_type To disables rain during a mission. Outputs “set rain to 0” in the console. pawn Spawns a unit with the given pawn name. e.g. “PunchMech”. Can have many units of the same faction e.g. player faction win Instantly wins the mission. Last mission effect is unknown. To Be Formatted pressing tab whilst in the console will enter lua mode power Grants and reduces the number of powergrid written. morale Grants and reduces the number of powergrid written. money Grants and reduces the number of reputation written. people Grants and reduces the number of civilians-saved written. cores Grants and reduces the number of power-cores written weapon Gives the weapons written, if no weapon is written a random weapon is given. pilot Gives the pilot written, if no pilot is written a random pilot is given. XP Gives/subtracts the number of XP written to all pilots, can level up, cannot by de-leveled. repair Gives/subtracts the number of repair kits written Unknown effect. text A pilot will say their line for the event written, if no event is specified a random line is given instead. turn Changes the turn number, meaning the victory in ‘x’ turns also changes. reward brings up the perfect island rewards. instantwin Instantly wins the round. end Instantly wins the round. victory To win the game Type this command. snow Enables snow. resist Executes resist special effects. final Unknown effect. upgrade Unknown effect. corp Prints “That corpotation does not exist” if value incorrect. mission Crashes game without argument. Presume it provides mission rewards. store Brings up the store to acquire and sell goods. mapedit Allows you to create your own maps, requires debug mode enabled map Unknown effect. Prints random (map?) names. save Unknown effect. undoturn Loads the last undo save. history Unknown effect. hide Hides UI elements. loadfonts Reloads fonts. test Unknown effect.

This is all we have in our Into the Breach Console Commands Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!