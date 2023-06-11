Intel Core i9-7980XE Overclocked Further to Break the Previous Record

The Intel Core i9-7980XE overclocked is one of those experiences that generate surprising results and makes you wonder sometimes; 18 cores and 36 threads squeezed in to this 14nm process of a Skylake X chipset.

Although the stated speeds for Intel Core i9-7980XE is 4.20 GHz with Max Turbo Boost 3.0 to push it till 4.40 GHz. But enthusiasts all over the globe have the Intel Core i9-7980XE overclocked to extreme heights. Especially made possible with unconventional cooling methods (not recommended).

There have been reports of a german overclocker ‘der8auer’ who managed to push the CPU till 6104 MHz and we thought what could possibly be more than this? Until these results were revealed:

Overclockers from the Far East joined the competition; a Chinese player ‘ZeR0_Dan’ push the processor to 6140 MHz but only single core and single thread. This will quickly beaten by Taiwanese overclocker ‘Hicookie’ who pushed all the cores and threads to the limit of 6219 MHz!

Enough right? Wrong. ZeR0_Dan recently published a new result of Intel Core i9-7980XE overclocked at 6232 MHz without shutting down all cores and threads. He used MSI X299 XPower Gaming AC and unconventional method of cooling with liquid nitrogen.

One suspects that this is not the end of the Core capabilities i9-7980XE and soon there will be more overclocking records. It should however be borne in mind that the results obtained are not stable and difficult to obtain in home conditions. We wouldn’t recommend it. Intel Core i9-7980XE overclocked to 6.2 GHz with unconventional methods is both risky and unstable.

However these benchmark statistics are there by enthusiasts who take such priding in competing with the numbers game. But when it comes to everyday tasks for a desktop build, you need a stable processor that can work good and survive multiple years of usage.

Intel Core i9-7980XE overclocked sure look lucrative but can it withstand a stress test for 24×7 x number of years of usage? Definitely a much smaller life span. Although it depends on the user and their preferences. I am just presenting mine.