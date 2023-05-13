Injustice: Gods Among Us Superman Moves, Combos and Strategy Guide



Superman, the Man of Steel. Really, he needs no introduction. Who on this planet doesn’t already know about the bloke? The last remaining Kryptonian (aside from some cousins and clones that keep popping up from time to time) Superman is an alien from a dead world who crash landed on the Earth as a baby in a space pod.

He was raised by a farmer and his wife and named Clark Kent. In his adolescence, he learned that the rays of the Earth’s yellow sun gave him incredible superpowers. He decided to use these powers for good and became Superman (a name coined by Lois Lane due to his plethora of abilities).

Injustice: Gods Among Us Superman Moves, Combos and Strategy

Superman has herculean strength, speed and is invincible to almost all attacks. He also has super breath, being able to simply blow his opponents away with a puff of air, heightened healing, X-ray vision, can shoot lasers from his eyes, fly, walk on water, resurrect the dead, turn water to wine… okay so those last three are made up.

Nevertheless, Superman is the most famous, and arguably, strongest hero in the entirety of the DC Universe.

“The last son of Krypton was found by the Kent family, which raised him as a human, giving him the name Clark. The first and greatest hero of them all, Superman fights to protect his adopted world from evil.”

Button Key Mapping PS3/Xbox 360 = Output Triangle/Y = High Attack

Square/X = Mid Attack

X/A = Low Attack

Circle/B = Character Trait

R1/RB = Environment Attack

L1/LB = Throw

LT + RT/LT + RT = Super Move

R2/RT = Meter Burn

Superman Basic Attacks

Hook Punch: X

Overhead Smash: Y

Fist Of Justice: A

Quick Heat: ← + X

Kryptonian Strike: ← + Y

Charge Punch: ← + A

Cross Swipe: → + Y

Charge Overhead: → + A

Flying Low: ↘ + A

Quick Jab: ↓ + X

Uppercut: ↓ + Y

Low Poke: ↓ + A

Superman Air Attacks

Steel Fist: X

Double Fist: Y

Hammer Punch: A

Superman Throws

Forward Throw: LB + → or → + X + A

Reverse Throw: LB or ← + X + A

Superman Combos

It’s A Bird: X, X

Great Purge: X, X, X

Kryptonite Bash: X, X, Y

Speeding Bullet: Y, Y

The Last Son: Y, Y, A

Unstoppable: ← + Y, A

Solitude Strikes: → + Y, A

Steel Rush: → + Y, ↓ + X

Man of Steel: → + Y, ↓ + X, A

Superman Bounce Cancels

Popup Cancel: →→, RT

Pushaway Cancel: ←←, RT

Superman Special Moves

Super Breath: ↓ ← Y

Heat Vision: ↓ ← X

(Air) Heat Vision: ↓ ← X

Rising Grab: ↓ → Y

Flying Punch: ←→ A

(Air) Flying Ground Smash: ↓ + A

Heat Zap: ↓ ← A

Low Scoop: ↓ → X

Superman Super Move

Kryptonian Crush: LT + RT