Injustice: Gods Among Us Superman Moves, Combos and Strategy Guide

Superman, the Man of Steel. Really, he needs no introduction. Who on this planet doesn’t already know about the bloke? The last remaining Kryptonian (aside from some cousins and clones that keep popping up from time to time) Superman is an alien from a dead world who crash landed on the Earth as a baby in a space pod.
He was raised by a farmer and his wife and named Clark Kent. In his adolescence, he learned that the rays of the Earth’s yellow sun gave him incredible superpowers. He decided to use these powers for good and became Superman (a name coined by Lois Lane due to his plethora of abilities).
Injustice: Gods Among Us Superman Moves, Combos and Strategy
Superman has herculean strength, speed and is invincible to almost all attacks. He also has super breath, being able to simply blow his opponents away with a puff of air, heightened healing, X-ray vision, can shoot lasers from his eyes, fly, walk on water, resurrect the dead, turn water to wine… okay so those last three are made up.
Nevertheless, Superman is the most famous, and arguably, strongest hero in the entirety of the DC Universe.
“The last son of Krypton was found by the Kent family, which raised him as a human, giving him the name Clark. The first and greatest hero of them all, Superman fights to protect his adopted world from evil.”
Button Key Mapping
- PS3/Xbox 360 = Output
Triangle/Y = High Attack
Square/X = Mid Attack
X/A = Low Attack
Circle/B = Character Trait
R1/RB = Environment Attack
L1/LB = Throw
LT + RT/LT + RT = Super Move
R2/RT = Meter Burn
Superman Basic Attacks
Hook Punch: X
Overhead Smash: Y
Fist Of Justice: A
Quick Heat: ← + X
Kryptonian Strike: ← + Y
Charge Punch: ← + A
Cross Swipe: → + Y
Charge Overhead: → + A
Flying Low: ↘ + A
Quick Jab: ↓ + X
Uppercut: ↓ + Y
Low Poke: ↓ + A
Superman Air Attacks
Steel Fist: X
Double Fist: Y
Hammer Punch: A
Superman Throws
Forward Throw: LB + → or → + X + A
Reverse Throw: LB or ← + X + A
Superman Combos
It’s A Bird: X, X
Great Purge: X, X, X
Kryptonite Bash: X, X, Y
Speeding Bullet: Y, Y
The Last Son: Y, Y, A
Unstoppable: ← + Y, A
Solitude Strikes: → + Y, A
Steel Rush: → + Y, ↓ + X
Man of Steel: → + Y, ↓ + X, A
Superman Bounce Cancels
Popup Cancel: →→, RT
Pushaway Cancel: ←←, RT
Superman Special Moves
Super Breath: ↓ ← Y
Heat Vision: ↓ ← X
(Air) Heat Vision: ↓ ← X
Rising Grab: ↓ → Y
Flying Punch: ←→ A
(Air) Flying Ground Smash: ↓ + A
Heat Zap: ↓ ← A
Low Scoop: ↓ → X
Superman Super Move
Kryptonian Crush: LT + RT