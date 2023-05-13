Injustice: Gods Among Us Costumes and Skins Unlock Guide – How To

Whether you’re fighting to crush annoying rebels or struggling to overthrow a controlling regime, the most important thing in the world is that you look fashionable while doing so. As such, Injustice: Gods Among Us provides players with a plethora of fancy wardrobe options for each and every one of the members of their fighting roster.
Most of the suits in the game are either Regime costumes or Insurgency costumes, depending on which side of the battlefield the hero/villain is. Most of these are acquired by playing the game on different modes and leveling up to gain Armor Keys.
These keys can then be used in the Archives to unlock the costumes. Unlocking all the Regime and Insurgency costumes awards you with the ‘Gonna Need More Closet Space’ Achievement/Trophy.
Other Skins are unlocked by completing certain challenges in the game such as finishing its story mode or completing the Speed Run Battle Mode. Lastly, there are a few skins that are exclusive to those players who pre-ordered the game or play the mobile version of Injustice on the iOS.
Injustice: Gods Among Us Costumes and Skins Unlock
Aquaman: (Two Skins)
- Regime Aquaman – Unlocked through the Archive
- Flashpoint Aquaman – Obtained by purchasing the Season Pass
Ares: (One Skin)
- Regime Ares – Unlocked through the Archive
Bane: (Two Skins)
- Regime Bane – Unlocked through the Archive
- Knight Fall Bane – Obtained after you download and rate the iOS version of the game
Batman: (Five Skins)
- Insurgency Batman – Unlocked through the Archive
- New 52 Batman – Found in the Special Edition of the game
- Blackest Night Batman – Obtained by pre-ordering Injustice from Best Buy
- Arkham City Batman – Obtained by pre-ordering Injustice from Walmart
- Batman Beyond – Unlocked by purchasing a Batman card for the iOS version of the game
Black Adam: (One Skin)
- Regime Black Adam – Unlocked through the Archive
Catwoman: (Two Skins)
- Regime Catwoman – Unlocked through the Archive
- Arkham City Catwoman – Obtained by pre-ordering Injustice from Walmart
Cyborg: (One Skin)
- Regime Cyborg – Unlocked through the Archive
Deathstroke: (Two Skins)
- Insurgency Deathstroke – Unlocked through the Archive
- Flashpoint Deathstroke – Unlocked by buying the Season Pass
Doomsday: (One Skin)
- Regime Doomsday – Unlocked through the Archive
Flash: (Three Skins)
- Regime Flash – Unlocked through the Archive
- New 52 Flash Skin – Unlocked through the completion of a Speed Run Battle Mode tournament
- Elseworld’s Finest Flash – Unknown on how to obtain at this time
Green Arrow: (Two Skins)
- Insurgency Green Arrow – Unlocked through the Archive
- Arrow – Battle Arena bonus for being one of the first 5.000 to vote
Green Lantern: (Three Skins)
- Regime Green Lantern – Unlocked through the Archive
- New 52 Green Lantern – Unlocked by finishing a bonus battle in the iOS version of the game
- Yellow Lantern – Unknown on how to obtain at this time
Harley Quinn: (Two Skins)
- Insurgency Harley Quinn – Unlocked through the Archive
- Arkham Harley Quinn – Unlocked by purchasing a Joker card for the iOS version of the game
Hawkgirl: (One Skin)
- Regime Hawkgirl – Unlocked through the Archive
The Joker: (Two Skins)
- Insurgency Joker – Unlocked through the Archive
- Arkham City Joker – Obtained by pre-ordering Injustice from Walmart
Killer Frost: (One Skin)
- Regime Killer Frost – Unlocked through the Archive
Lex Luthor: (One Skin)
- Insurgency Lex Luthor – Unlocked through the Archive
Nightwing: (Two Skins)
- Regime Nightwing – Unlocked through the Archive
- New 52 Nightwing – Obtained by defeating Nightwing in Story Mode
Raven: (One Skin)
- Regime Raven – Unlocked through the Archive
Shazam: (Two Skins)
- Regime Shazam – Unlocked through the Archive
- New 52 Shazam – Unknown on how to obtain at this time
Sinestro: (One Skin)
- Regime Sinestro – Unlocked through the Archive
Solomon Grundy: (Three Skins)
- Regime Solomon Grundy – Unlocked through the Archive
- Boss Grundy – Complete a Classic Battle tournament on any difficulty and with any character
- Red Son Solomon Grundy – Obtained by pre-ordering Injustice from GameStop
Superman: (Five Skins)
- Regime Superman – Unlocked through the Archive
- Godfall Superman – Complete the game in Story Mode
- Red Son Superman – Obtained by pre-ordering Injustice from GameStop
- New 52 Superman – Available in the Collector’s Edition of the game
- Prison Superman – Unlocked in Injustice: Gods Among Us for iOS for beating the console version of the game
Wonder Woman: (Four Skins)
- Regime Wonder Woman Costume – Unlocked through the Archive
- Red Son Wonder Woman Costume – Obtained by pre-ordering Injustice from GameStop
- New 52 Wonder Woman – Available in the Special Edition of the game
- Flashpoint Wonder Woman – Unlocked by buying the Season Pass