Injustice: Gods Among Us Costumes and Skins Unlock Guide – How To



Whether you’re fighting to crush annoying rebels or struggling to overthrow a controlling regime, the most important thing in the world is that you look fashionable while doing so. As such, Injustice: Gods Among Us provides players with a plethora of fancy wardrobe options for each and every one of the members of their fighting roster.

Most of the suits in the game are either Regime costumes or Insurgency costumes, depending on which side of the battlefield the hero/villain is. Most of these are acquired by playing the game on different modes and leveling up to gain Armor Keys.

These keys can then be used in the Archives to unlock the costumes. Unlocking all the Regime and Insurgency costumes awards you with the ‘Gonna Need More Closet Space’ Achievement/Trophy.

Other Skins are unlocked by completing certain challenges in the game such as finishing its story mode or completing the Speed Run Battle Mode. Lastly, there are a few skins that are exclusive to those players who pre-ordered the game or play the mobile version of Injustice on the iOS.

Injustice: Gods Among Us Costumes and Skins Unlock

Aquaman: (Two Skins)

Regime Aquaman – Unlocked through the Archive

– Unlocked through the Archive Flashpoint Aquaman – Obtained by purchasing the Season Pass

Ares: (One Skin)

Regime Ares – Unlocked through the Archive

Bane: (Two Skins)

Regime Bane – Unlocked through the Archive

– Unlocked through the Archive Knight Fall Bane – Obtained after you download and rate the iOS version of the game

Batman: (Five Skins)

Insurgency Batman – Unlocked through the Archive

– Unlocked through the Archive New 52 Batman – Found in the Special Edition of the game

– Found in the Special Edition of the game Blackest Night Batman – Obtained by pre-ordering Injustice from Best Buy

– Obtained by pre-ordering Injustice from Best Buy Arkham City Batman – Obtained by pre-ordering Injustice from Walmart

– Obtained by pre-ordering Injustice from Walmart Batman Beyond – Unlocked by purchasing a Batman card for the iOS version of the game

Black Adam: (One Skin)

Regime Black Adam – Unlocked through the Archive

Catwoman: (Two Skins)

Regime Catwoman – Unlocked through the Archive

– Unlocked through the Archive Arkham City Catwoman – Obtained by pre-ordering Injustice from Walmart

Cyborg: (One Skin)

Regime Cyborg – Unlocked through the Archive

Deathstroke: (Two Skins)

Insurgency Deathstroke – Unlocked through the Archive

– Unlocked through the Archive Flashpoint Deathstroke – Unlocked by buying the Season Pass

Doomsday: (One Skin)

Regime Doomsday – Unlocked through the Archive

Flash: (Three Skins)

Regime Flash – Unlocked through the Archive

– Unlocked through the Archive New 52 Flash Skin – Unlocked through the completion of a Speed Run Battle Mode tournament

– Unlocked through the completion of a Speed Run Battle Mode tournament Elseworld’s Finest Flash – Unknown on how to obtain at this time

Green Arrow: (Two Skins)

Insurgency Green Arrow – Unlocked through the Archive

– Unlocked through the Archive Arrow – Battle Arena bonus for being one of the first 5.000 to vote

Green Lantern: (Three Skins)

Regime Green Lantern – Unlocked through the Archive

– Unlocked through the Archive New 52 Green Lantern – Unlocked by finishing a bonus battle in the iOS version of the game

– Unlocked by finishing a bonus battle in the iOS version of the game Yellow Lantern – Unknown on how to obtain at this time

Harley Quinn: (Two Skins)

Insurgency Harley Quinn – Unlocked through the Archive

– Unlocked through the Archive Arkham Harley Quinn – Unlocked by purchasing a Joker card for the iOS version of the game

Hawkgirl: (One Skin)

Regime Hawkgirl – Unlocked through the Archive

The Joker: (Two Skins)

Insurgency Joker – Unlocked through the Archive

– Unlocked through the Archive Arkham City Joker – Obtained by pre-ordering Injustice from Walmart

Killer Frost: (One Skin)

Regime Killer Frost – Unlocked through the Archive

Lex Luthor: (One Skin)

Insurgency Lex Luthor – Unlocked through the Archive

Nightwing: (Two Skins)

Regime Nightwing – Unlocked through the Archive

– Unlocked through the Archive New 52 Nightwing – Obtained by defeating Nightwing in Story Mode

Raven: (One Skin)

Regime Raven – Unlocked through the Archive

Shazam: (Two Skins)

Regime Shazam – Unlocked through the Archive

– Unlocked through the Archive New 52 Shazam – Unknown on how to obtain at this time

Sinestro: (One Skin)

Regime Sinestro – Unlocked through the Archive

Solomon Grundy: (Three Skins)

Regime Solomon Grundy – Unlocked through the Archive

– Unlocked through the Archive Boss Grundy – Complete a Classic Battle tournament on any difficulty and with any character

– Complete a Classic Battle tournament on any difficulty and with any character Red Son Solomon Grundy – Obtained by pre-ordering Injustice from GameStop

Superman: (Five Skins)

Regime Superman – Unlocked through the Archive

– Unlocked through the Archive Godfall Superman – Complete the game in Story Mode

– Complete the game in Story Mode Red Son Superman – Obtained by pre-ordering Injustice from GameStop

– Obtained by pre-ordering Injustice from GameStop New 52 Superman – Available in the Collector’s Edition of the game

– Available in the Collector’s Edition of the game Prison Superman – Unlocked in Injustice: Gods Among Us for iOS for beating the console version of the game

Wonder Woman: (Four Skins)