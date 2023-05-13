Injustice: Gods Among Us Batman Moves, Combos and Strategy Guide



Batman is possibly DC’s greatest character. His popularity can only be rivaled by Superman. However, in recent times the Dark Knight has left the Man of Steel far behind in that regard too. This is why most players will choose Bruce Wayne as their hero of choice in Injustice: Gods Among Us.

Trained by League of Assassin you can bet your bottom dollar that Batman knows more ninja moves than stars in the sky. Besides that, Batman is also bringing all his favorite toys and gadgets to the party. You can utilize his batarangs, smoke bombs and even the bat-mobile in all his fights.

As ever the caped crusader is relying on his wits rather than raw power to get the job done. In Batman’s case this is more than enough. However, if you feel like you can’t keep up with him, which is totally understandable after all he is the Goddamn Batman, then this guide is written just for you.

Injustice: Gods Among Us Batman Moves, Combos and Strategy

In this guide, we will detail all the moves, which are present in the extensive arsenal of the Bat. With this knowledge, you will be able to wreak havoc as Gotham’s savior on all foolish enough to oppose him.

Batman may not like to take a life, but he will gladly beat his foes to within an inch of their lives.

Button Key Mapping PS3/Xbox 360 = Output Triangle/Y = High Attack

Square/X = Mid Attack

X/A = Low Attack

Circle/B = Character Trait

R1/RB = Environment Attack

L1/LB = Throw

LT + RT/LT + RT = Super Move

R2/RT = Meter Burn

Batman Basic Attacks

Palm Strike: X

Hammer Fist: Y

Roundhouse: A

Crusader Kick: ← + X

Batarang Swipe: ← + Y

Flying Kick: ← + A

Caped Crusade: → + Y

Wheel Kicks: → + A

Low Jab: ↓ + X

Uppercut: ↓ + Y

Low Hammerfist: ↓ + A

Batman Air Attacks

Flying Knee: X

Straight Kick: Y

Flip Kick: A

Batman Throws

Forward Throw: LB + → or → + X + A

Reverse Throw: LB or ← + X + A

Batman Combos

Showdown: X, X

Injustice: X, X, Y

Vengeance: X, X, A

Tricky Bat: X, Y, Y

Intimidation: X, Y

Mind Games: X, Y, A

Millionaire: ← + X, X

High Tech: ← + X, X, Y

Darkness: ← + X, X, A

Tragic: Y, Y

Caped Crusader: Y, Y, A

Stay Down: ← + Y, A

Winged Avenger: → + Y, A

Batman Bounce Cancels

Wheel Kicks: → →, RT

Flying Kick: ← ←, RT

Batman Special Moves

Straight Grapple: ↓ → X

Sky Grapple: ↓ ← X

Batarang: ← → Y

Up Batarang: ↓ ← Y

Slide Kick: ← → A

(Air) Scatter Bombs: ↓ ← Y

Cape Parry: ↓ ←

Batman Super Move

The Dark Knight: LT + RT