All Injustice 2 Supergirl Combos And Moves List Guide

Supergirl in Injustice 2 is a versatile character and great for newcomers. She plays somewhat similarly to her cousin Superman but is generally swifter and easier to pick up. Despite the lower skill ceiling, Supergirl, like all characters, can be difficult to understand, especially for players new to the fighting genre.

In this guide, we will explore all combos for Supergirl in Injustice 2. This guide has everything from basic attacks, combo moves, and characters to the highly advanced BNB combo. Read on to discover how you can become an unstoppable force in Injustice 2.

Injustice 2 Basic Controller set up

Before we get into the Injustice 2 Supergirl combos, it’s important to understand the basic inputs for each controller. Unless you decide to remap these inputs, all characters remain the same.

Input PS4 Xbox One Input PS4 Xbox One Basic movement D-pad/left stick Light Attack Square X Medium Attack Triangle Y Heavy Attack Cross A Character Power Circle B Throw L1 LB Stance Flip L2 LT Meter Burn R2 RB Interact R! RB

Supergirl Basic Attacks

These are the basic attacks to get you started:

Move Inputs Cosmic Kick Down + Medium Attack Crisis Punch Left + Light Attack Crisis Slam Up + Heavy Attack Face Smash Medium Attack Kara Kick Left + Medium Attack Lunging Strike Right + Medium Attack Power Break Left + Heavy Attack Side Kick Down + Light Attack Space Boot Up + Light Attack Star Jab Light Attack Steady Strike Heavy Attack Supercharged Right + Heavy Attack Ultra Freeze Down + Heavy Attack Zor-El Pain Up + Medium Attack

Injustice 2 Supergirl Combos Attacks

Combo moves are slightly tougher but allow you to pull of higher damage attacks:

Move Inputs Crossroads of Time Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack Elseworlds Finest Light Attack, Light Attack, Up + Heavy Attack Forbidden Fortress Medium Attack, Light Attack Girl of Steel Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Hail & Farewell Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack Last Daughter of Krypton Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack Matrix Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack Power of Rao Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Light Attack Power Struggle Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack R’E’L Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack Silver Age Light Attack, Light Attack

Supergirl Character Powers

Supergirl’s character power is her laser vision which can be used in a variety of ways:

Move Inputs (Air) Close Ground Blast Left + Character Power (Air) Ground Blast Down + Character Power (Air) Straight Laser Up + Character Power Close Ground Blast Down Left + Character Power Ground Blast Down + Heavy Attack Straight Blast Character Power Up Blast Left + Character Power Walking Heat Vision Character Power + Meter Burn

Special Moves

Special moves allow you to quickly change your position, and use your frost breath to catch your opponents off guard and stun them:

Move Inputs (Air) Dash Away Left, Left (Air) Dash Towards Right, Right (Air) Power Slam Down + Throw (Air) Space Port Down, Left + Medium Attack Asteroid Shower Flip Stance + Meter Burn Frost Breath Down, Right + Medium Attack Kryptonian Force Left, Right + Heavy Attack Rising Sun Strike Down, Left + Light Attack Space Port Down, Left + Medium Attack Super Hover (Air) Down, Left + Light Attack Super Move Meter Burn + Stance Flip (requires four Meter Burn gauges)

Injustice 2 Supergirl BNB Combos

BNB Combos are the most advanced in Injustice 2. While they may seem easy based on their inputs, they require precise timing and an acute understanding of the character. Practice these combos in the game’s practice to become an unstoppable Kryptonian: