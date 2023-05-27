Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies The Beast from Beyond Easter Egg Steps Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about completing the elaborative Easter Egg with our step-by-step guide.

Like earlier iterations of Zombies Mode in Call of Duty, there is an elaborative Easter Egg in The Beast from Beyond. Completing the Easter Egg involves multiple steps e.g. turning on the power, locating Pack-a-Punch, etc. Please do note that this The Beast from Beyond Easter Egg Guide is currently a work in progress.

Infinite Warfare Zombies The Beast from Beyond Easter Egg Steps Guide

In this Infinite Warfare Zombies The Beast from Beyond Easter Egg Steps Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about completing the DLC’s elaborate Easter Egg featured in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Retribution DLC.

Infinite Warfare Zombies The Beast from Beyond Easter Egg Steps

The Beast from Beyond Easter Egg Step #1 – Activating Power

The first thing that you need to do is to activate the power. Once done, obtain the first Floppy Disk by opening and heading to Pack-a-Punch followed by either waiting for the timer to run down or the Portal to deactivate.

The Beast from Beyond Easter Egg Step #2 – Finding Floppy Disks

To find the second Floppy Disk, you need to head to the area on the left-hand side of Pack-a-Punch Portal. In order to find the third Floppy Disk, you need to head over to the hallway near Bang Bangs. Once there, entangling the Floppy Disk behind the bars and shooting it toward the grate in the back. You should be able to find the Floppy Disk near the Proteus Wallbuy of across Up ‘N Atoms.

To find the fourth Floppy Disk, you need to obtain the Entangler, entangle any Space Helmet on the map, head to the Medical Bay, and launch the Space Helmet at the Green Monitor in the Forcefield Room. This should allow you to open the Forcefield Room in order to find the Floppy Disk.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The Beast from Beyond Easter Egg Step #3 – Finding the Appropriate Paper Scrap

For the third step, you need to locate the Paper Scrap on the map that matches the symbols on four Floppy Disks. I have listed the locations of Paper Scraps below. Once located, the order in which you need to insert the Floppy Disks into N31L is explained top-to-bottom on the paper. After successfully entering the Floppy Disk, N31L will activate all Traps/Doors across the map.

Up the Ladder on the Left Side of Spawn

Inside the Break Room on the Right Side of Freezer Trap

On the Terminal in the Room above Bomb Stoppers

On the Left Side of Magic Wheel in Spawn

Inside Vent near Bang Bangs

The Beast from Beyond Easter Egg Step #4 – Teleporting the Button

After acquiring the Entangler, you need to head to the Theater and Entangle the Button on the backside wall. Once there, carry the Button to ‘The Beast from Beyond’ Poster in the Theater Arcade. This should allow you teleport the Button and remove it from the original wall.

The Beast from Beyond Easter Egg Step #5 – Finding the Button

In order to find the Button, you need to head to the Forcefield Room near Medical Bay. Once there, locate the Button and activate it. This will allow you to open up a 4×4 Grid of Dials in the Medical Bay. At this point, you need to note down the initial orientations of each lever. After that, you must turn each of them that were initially vertical until all of them are horizontal.

The Beast from Beyond Easter Egg Step #6 – Placing N31lL’s Head

After a while, N31L will get hacked. At this point, you need to place N31L’s Head in the computer on a desk on the right-hand side of the Pack-a-Punch room using the Entangler. You need to ensure that you do not drop the Head, otherwise, you will be forced to start the round from a previous step. After you are done, all players must Hold Activate on the Computer in order to enter the boss battle.

In order to complete the boss fight, you need to kill the initial Rhinos that are released out of the Containers by the Lazer. After the last Container, you will gain access to an area with Portals that will spawn waves of Cryptids. Kill an entire wave of Cryptids.

This is currently all we have in our Infinite Warfare Zombies The Beast from Beyond Easter Egg Steps Guide. If you have anything else to add to the guide, let us know in the comments section below!