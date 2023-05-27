Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Guide – How to Play as Pam Grier

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Guide to help you play as the guest star Pam Grier in the DLC map.

Similar to Kevin Smith and David Hasselhoff from earlier iterations of Zombies Mode, the Shaolin Shuffle DLC map also includes a playable guest star. In addition to assisting you at various points in the game, you can also play as her by following a couple of simple steps followed by entering a command code – provided below!

For more help on Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle, check out our In-Depth Easter Egg Completion Guide, All New and Old Perks Locations Guide, and All Chi Abilities and How to Upgrade Them Guide.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Guide

As mentioned earlier, in this Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about playing as the celebrity star Pam Grier in the Shaolin Shuffle DLC map. The process is fairly simple to understand. All you need to do is to follow the instructions provided below and Pam Grier should become available as a playable character.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Guide

So the first thing that you need to do is to complete the DLC map’s comprehensive Easter Egg. There are a lot of steps involved in the completion of the Easter Egg that include finding Buildable Parts, accessing the Pack-a-Punch Machine, defeating the map’s boss – a couple of times – decrypting puzzles, and fending off waves of increasingly-difficult-to-kill zombies. You can check out our Easter Egg Completion Guide attached above for more help.

Once you manage to collect the piece of the Soul Key, you must watch the ending cutscene at least once followed by exiting your current session to record your progress. After you are done, make sure that the Shaolin Shuffle DLC is selected and open up the Custom Match screen. While on the Custom Match screen, enter the following command using the D-Pad: Up, Up, Right, Left, Down, and Left.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

If you manage to enter the aforementioned code quickly, you should easily be able to spot a small Pam Grier icon on your screen. After that, simply start the game and you’ll automatically have Pam Grier as your main character. One important thing that you need to note at this point is to make sure to enter the code every time you wish to play as Pam Grier and not your main character.

This is all we’ve on our Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Guide to help you play as Pam Grier. If there’s anything else you’d like to add, let us know in the comments section below!