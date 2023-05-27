Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Easter Egg Steps Guide to help you complete the elaborative Easter Egg with our step-by-step guide.

Similar to Zombies Mode featured in earlier Call of Duty games, there is an elaborative Easter Egg that can be completed in Shaolin Shuffle. Completing the Easter Egg involves multiple steps i.e. locating symbols, finding Pack-a-Punch, etc.

In our Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Easter Egg Steps Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about completing the Easter Egg with step-by-step instructions.

Step #1 – Finding the Rats

The first thing that you need to do is to speak to Pam inside the Dojo a couple of times. Once done, explore the map and find rat cages scattered around the area. Inside one of these cages, you will find a living rat.

After you have found one, consume a Chi juice and activate a Chi mode. Once done, hit the cage with the living rat inside with a Shuriken. This will force the rat to run into another cage.

You need to repeat this step four times – causing the cage to explode and the rat to disappear.

Step #2 – Acquiring the Locker Key

After the completion of the previous step, you should be able to notice a circle next to the final cage. At this point, you need to charge the circle by killing zombies in its vicinity but only using a Chi ability.

After you have killed enough zombies, the circle will disappear and you will receive the Locker Key. Pick it up and move to the next step.

Step #3 – Accessing the Underground Locker

After you have acquired the Locker Key from the previous step, head over to the lockers in the underground area of the map, near the Subway System entrance. Once there, open up the locker using the Locker Key to find a few symbols.

Step #4 – Finding the Pack-a-Punch Machine

To find the Pack-a-Punch Machine, you need to find three Projector Parts scattered around the map. These Projector Parts can spawn in a number of locations that include:

Strip Club Token – Near Jugger-Nog Machine

– Near Jugger-Nog Machine Pink Cat Flyer – Near Quickies, Near Pink Cat, Near the Spawn

– Near Quickies, Near Pink Cat, Near the Spawn Film Reel – Near Underground Lockers, Atop the Stairs Near Jugger-Nog, Inferno Disco Top-Floor

After you have acquired all three Projector Parts, access the Projector Room inside the Pink Cat Strip Club and interact with the projector to find the Pack-a-Punch Machine.

Step #5 – Upgrading the Pack-a-Punch Machine

You should be able to find three fuse slots on the opposite wall of the Pack-a-Punch Machine. Do not forget about them!

Press the button and head over to the area with the Racing Stripes Perk. Once there, pick up three fuses from the fuse box nearby and head over to the train tracks. After getting there, walk over the electrified cables, place the fuses on the ground, and wait for the train to run over them.

After that, pick up the fuses and insert the fuses into the machine located in the Pack-a-Punch Machine. This should upgrade the Pack-a-Punch Machine. As simple as that!

Step #6 – Hitting the Symbols

Once you have upgraded the Pack-a-Punch Machine, you need to look for some Chinese Symbols and shoot them. Here is where you need to find and hit these symbols using a single bullet only:

Shoot the Symbol with x3 Circular Dots on Side of Dojo from the Rooftop

Shoot the Borderless Symbol by Looking through the Window near Inferno Disco

Shoot both the Aforementioned Symbols on the Opposite Side of the Lion Statue

You should be able to hear to a sound clue for hitting the correct symbol – making this a whole lot easier!

Step #7 – Acquiring Rat King Eyeball

After the completion of the previous step, head over to the Dojo and look for a symbol on the ground. Interact with the symbol to encounter the Rat King boss. You simply need to deal as much damage to the Rat King boss as possible and acquire the Rat King Eyeball.

Step #8 – Rat King Symbols

Once you have acquired the Rat King Eyeball, throw it in different places – given below – on the map to look for hidden Rat King Symbols. After you have found one, hit it with a Shrunken and notice one of the phone booths in the Subway Station turn red. Here are the locations you need to keep in mind:

Rooftop of Inferno Disco

Directly above the Dojo Door

Left-hand-side of the Inferno Disco Sign

Directly behind the Train, Near Spawn Area

Directly behind Speaker in the Heebie Geebies

Near the Bombstoppers Perk Machine, Near the Police Vehicle

Some areas are hard to spot, which is why I recommend checking this video tutorial by xGodsofWar.

Step #9 – Finding the Morse Code and Placing the Poster

Once you are done with the previous step, one of the phones will start to ring. You need to pick it up and remember the Morse Code. After learning the Morse Code, find the ‘Nightmare Summer’ with the same digits on the bottom-left side of the poster and interact with it.

After acquiring the poster, head over to the rooftop of the Inferno Disco and place the poster you found earlier on the searchlight. Shoot the poster and break the window on which the light falls.

Once done, fend off a zombie wave and shoot the following letters in the area:

Memories

Ratking

Nunchucks

Yetieyes

Shuffle

Katana

Crane

Breeder

Pamgrier

Step #10 – Rat King Boss

After the completion of the previous step, you need to head over to the RPR Evo wall-buy and interact with the Rat King symbol to start another fight. Use the same strategy as before and complete the boss fight.

Step #11 – Acquiring the Rat King Brain and Turnstile Gate

After defeating the boss, continue to play the game as normal and after a couple of rounds, you will be teleported inside the Dojo. You must survive this encounter in order to acquire the Turnstile Gate from the outside of Dojo. You need to place the Turnstile Gate in the broken turnstile in the Subway Station.

Step #12 – Collecting Zombie Souls

You need to climb the ladder near the Mule Munchies and shoot the symbol through the window to spawn yellow circles around the map. You need to charge these yellow circles by killing zombies.

This will cause a Disco Zombie to spawn inside the disco. Therefore, head over to the dance floor and start killing the Disco Zombie. You will notice that the disco ball will continue to jump from one zombie to the other. You need to continue killing the Disco Zombie until the disco ball stops spawning anymore.

Once done, head over to the cars area between the Pack-a-Punch Machine and Inferno Disco and interact with the Rat King symbol once again. Similar to previous encounters defeat the Rat King again to acquire the Rat King Heart.

Step #13 – Rat King Boss Fight

Speak to Pam in the Dojo followed by heading to the Rat King’s Lair in the sewer. Continue to play the game as normal and look for max ammo. Defeat the Rat King boss once last time and watch the cut-scene.

We will have an in-depth strategy on how to defeat the Rat King in the final encounter in a few days!

This is all we have on our Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Easter Egg Steps Guide.