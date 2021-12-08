Icarus is a brand new PvE survival game that puts you in a world of alien wilderness where you explore it for new technology and collect information from that world. In this guide, we’ll be showing you Icarus Best Graphics Settings for Performance.

You can only admire the beautiful world of Icarus if your game is running smoothly and has the visual quality set to the highest.

To get the best performance from Icarus, below are the graphic settings that you need to change should you not meet the system requirements.

PC System Requirements

Before you apply these graphics settings, make sure your system has the minimum or recommended system requirements.

Minimum System Requirements

CPU: i5 8400

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 70 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6 GB

Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Intel i7-9700

RAM: 32 GB

OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia RTX 3060ti

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 70 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8 GB

Icarus Best Settings

Motion Blur: OFF

Vsync: Off

Frame Limit: 120

View Distance: Epic

Post Processing: Low

Shadows: Medium

Max Shadow Cascades: 2

Textures: Epic

Texture Streaming Poolsize: Set it according to your GPU VRAM

Effects: Medium

Foliage: High

Shading: Medium

Use Simple Building Shadows: ON

Disable Lighting Effects: OFF

Tessellation: OFF

Volumetric Clouds: OFF

Disable Player Light Shadows: ON

FSR Mode: Ultra Quality

FSR Sharpness: 0.95

Vertical Sync

It is better to turn Vsync OFF as turning it on will cause input lag, which is very concerning to some players in survival games.

Field of View (FOV)

The Field of View or FOV option should be set somewhere between 95 and 120 to get a better view of your surroundings and increase the performance of the game.

Motion Blur

Many players have complained about Motion Blur that it causes headache and motion sickness, so it is better to turn it OFF.

View Distance

Since Icarus is a survival game, you need to be aware of your surroundings and be able to spot danger or something important from far. For this, you need to put View Distance on Epic to get the most out of your vision.

Frame Limit

Try not to cap the framerates of the game and change the setting to 120 or Unlimited. This way, you will be able to get the maximum frames that your gaming rig can offer.