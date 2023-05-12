As we all know about the limit breaks in Final Fantasy 7, they have returned in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. In this guide, we will be discussing How to Unlock Different Limit Breaks in Final Fantasy 7 Remake for each character.

We will also take a look at how each limit break works in FF7 Remake.

How to Unlock Different Limit Breaks in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Limit breaks have two levels in Final Fantasy VII Remake for every character. The first limit break is already unlocked as soon as you start playing but the second limit break is up to you to unlock as a side option.

These limit breaks are actually abilities and can enable the character to either do more damage, become faster, more stagger, better defense or armor or faster healing.

The third limit break is only accessible with a materia called Refocus. It is very peculiar just as summons and enemy skills are.

One more thing to note is that you will have to equip your second limit break after you have unlocked it.

For that, go to Battle Settings in the main menu and you can select whichever limit beak you prefer. There will an option to choose Refocus or other Limit Breaks if the required materia is equipped.

Now we will discuss each character’s limit breaks one by one. Starting with:

Cloud’s Limit Breaks

These are the limit breaks of Cloud Strife:

Cross-Slash

This is Cloud’s first limit break. Using your slashes to construct an ominous symbol will affect your enemies’ health. This is unlocked right from the start.

Ascension

This is the second limit break and this would enable Cloud to hit its enemies with multiple powerful strikes but only on one enemy at a time and along with that it increases stagger. To unlock this limit break you have to get “Legacy: Ascension” which would be available after chapter 9, it is a manuscript that you get when you complete Corneo Colosseum Battle Challenge called “Cloud vs. Wild Animals”.

Refocus

This is an optional limit break and it will enable Cloud to use ATB thrice instead of twice by dividing the ATB bar. You have to slot up Refocus materia and then use it simultaneously after equipping it by getting the option to do so.

Barret Wallace

These are the three limit breaks of Barret Wallace:

Fire in the Hole

Barret can cause a lot of damage with an explosion by throwing an orb of energy. This is unlocked from the start.

Catastrophe

With this limit break equipped, Wallace can do a concentrated beam attack by focusing all his energy which also makes your stagger greater.

To unlock this limit break you have to get “Legacy: Catastrophe” which would be available after chapter 9, it is a manuscript that you get when you complete Corneo Colosseum Battle Challenge called “Barret vs. Wild Animals”.

Refocus

This is an optional limit break and it will enable Barret to use ATB thrice instead of twice by dividing the ATB bar. You have to slot up Refocus materia and then use it simultaneously after equipping it by getting the option to do so.

Tifa Lockhart Limit Breaks

These are Tifa Lockhart’s limit Breaks:

Somersault

You get this right from the start and it lets Tifa do a Zangan-style swift kick and it will throw the enemy very high straight in the upward direction.

Dolphin Flurry

Your stagger will be increased a lot by doing a combination of catastrophic swift attacks.

To unlock this limit break you have to get “Legacy: Dolphin Fury” which would be available after chapter 9, it is a manuscript that you get when you complete Corneo Colosseum Battle Challenge called “Tifa vs. Wild Animals”.

Refocus

This is an optional limit break and it will enable Tifa to use ATB thrice instead of twice by dividing the ATB bar. You have to slot up Refocus materia and then use it simultaneously after equipping it by getting the option to do so.

Aerith Gainsborough

These are the Limit Breaks of Aerith Gainsborough:

Healing Wind

The limit break that you start out with and it enables Aerith to heal all the allies using a healing breeze.

Planet’s Protection

All the allies will not get any damage when Aerith uses this limit break and summons Planet’s favor.

To unlock this limit break you have to get “Legacy: Planet’s Protection” which would be available after chapter 9, it is a manuscript that you get when you complete Corneo Colosseum Battle Challenge called “Aerith vs. Wild Animals”.

Refocus

This is an optional limit break and it will enable Aerith to use ATB thrice instead of twice by dividing the ATB bar. You have to slot up Refocus materia and then use it simultaneously after equipping it by getting the option to do so.

These are the limit breaks of every character in FF7 Remake.