How to Unlock Colors in Death Stranding For Vehicles, Backpacks, Bridges Cap, Luden’s Mask, Sunglasses

By Ali Aizaz

To make the world around Death Stranding a little more exciting and colorful, it allows you to customize some of the gear and resources it provides you with. Color Customization is available in a few areas of Death Stranding for you to unlock including, Suit color, Vehicle color, Ludens Mask, “Sam” Sunglasses, Bridge Cap color, and Backpack.

Unlock Colors in Death Stranding

You unlock the customization for your accessories by increasing your connection level with facilities and people. Below, we have summoned up a guide that will take you through all the customizations that Death Stranding provides you.

Suit Color customization
You unlock the feature of changing your suit color after you have at least finished the main story once. Visit the private room and from there, go to the Examine Equipment Rack.

Completing your button prompt will include fifteen suit color colors on the menu for you.

Vehicle Color customization
The default color of your Reverse Trikes and Trucks that are fabricated will have a Navy Blue body color. To unlock vehicle color customization, you need to have a connection level of 3-stars.

When you reach episode 3, Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City, you are going to unlock the ability to change vehicle color.

Colors Connection Level Facility
Olive Drab, Navy Blue, Wolf Gray, Stealth Black, Bridges Orange, Blood Red, Signal Green, Prismatic Purple 3 Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City
Emergency Yellow, Sandy Tan, Coyote Brown, Express Purple, Cool Blue, Snow White, Rose Pink 4 Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City
Grass Green, Mars Red, Desert Pink, Ghost Green, Lightning Blue, Bright Yellow, Volcano Orange 5 Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City
Chiral Gold 4 Chiral Artist’s Studio
Omni reflector (Silver 2 Veteran Porter

 

Ludens Mask customization

Color Connection Level Facility
Rose Pink 3 Waystation West of Capital Knot City
Ghost Green 3 Wind Farm
Yellow 3 Port Knot City
Coyote Brown 3 Ludens Fan
Cool Blue 3 Musician
Blue 3 Lake Knot City
Grass Green 3 Elder
Emergency Yellow 1 Collector
Wolf Gray 3 Film Director
Olive Drab 3 Doctor
Express Purple 3 Mountaineer
Bright Yellow 3 Spiritualist
Sandy Tan 1 Novelist’s Son
Lightning Blue 3 Heartman’s Lab
Mars Red 3 Geologist
Volcano Orange 3 Paleontologist

 

Backpack Color customization
You unlock this customization at the Distribution Center South of Lake Knot in Episode 3

Color Connection Level Facility
Rose Pink Waystation West of Capital Knot City
Ghost Green 3 Wind Farm
Yellow Port Knot City
Coyote Brown 3 Ludens Fan
Cool Blue 3 Musician
Blue Lake Knot City
Grass Green 3 Elder
Emergency Yellow 3 Collector
Wolf Gray 3 Film Director
Olive Drab 3 Doctor
Express Purple 3 Mountaineer
Bright Yellow 3 Spiritualist
Sandy Tan Novelist’s Son
Lightning Blue 3 Heartman’s Lab
Mars Red 3 Geologist
Volcano Orange 3 Paleontologist

 

Sam Sunglasses customization
You unlock customization for Sam Sunglasses by visiting the Film Director Prepper

Color Connection Level Facility
Rose Pink 4 Waystation West of Capital Knot City
Ghost Green 4 Wind Farm
Yellow Port Knot City
Coyote Brown 4 Ludens Fan
Cool Blue 4 Musician
Blue Lake Knot City
Grass Green 4 Elder
Emergency Yellow 4 Collector
Wolf Gray 4 Film Director
Olive Drab 4 Doctor
Express Purple 4 Mountaineer
Bright Yellow 4 Spiritualist
Sandy Tan Novelist’s Son
Lightning Blue Heartman’s Lab
Mars Red Geologist
Volcano Orange Paleontologist

Bridges Cap customization
You unlock this customization in Episode 2.

Color Connection Level Facility
Rose Pink 4 Waystation West of Capital Knot City
Express Purple 5 Mountaineer
Bright Yellow 4 Spiritualist
Lightning Blue 4 Heartman’s Lab
Volcano Orange 4 Paleontologist

