How to Unlock Colors in Death Stranding For Vehicles, Backpacks, Bridges Cap, Luden’s Mask, Sunglasses

To make the world around Death Stranding a little more exciting and colorful, it allows you to customize some of the gear and resources it provides you with. Color Customization is available in a few areas of Death Stranding for you to unlock including, Suit color, Vehicle color, Ludens Mask, “Sam” Sunglasses, Bridge Cap color, and Backpack.
Unlock Colors in Death Stranding
You unlock the customization for your accessories by increasing your connection level with facilities and people. Below, we have summoned up a guide that will take you through all the customizations that Death Stranding provides you.
Suit Color customization
You unlock the feature of changing your suit color after you have at least finished the main story once. Visit the private room and from there, go to the Examine Equipment Rack.
Completing your button prompt will include fifteen suit color colors on the menu for you.
Vehicle Color customization
The default color of your Reverse Trikes and Trucks that are fabricated will have a Navy Blue body color. To unlock vehicle color customization, you need to have a connection level of 3-stars.
When you reach episode 3, Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City, you are going to unlock the ability to change vehicle color.
|Colors
|Connection Level
|Facility
|Olive Drab, Navy Blue, Wolf Gray, Stealth Black, Bridges Orange, Blood Red, Signal Green, Prismatic Purple
|3
|Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City
|Emergency Yellow, Sandy Tan, Coyote Brown, Express Purple, Cool Blue, Snow White, Rose Pink
|4
|Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City
|Grass Green, Mars Red, Desert Pink, Ghost Green, Lightning Blue, Bright Yellow, Volcano Orange
|5
|Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City
|Chiral Gold
|4
|Chiral Artist’s Studio
|Omni reflector (Silver
|2
|Veteran Porter
Ludens Mask customization
|Color
|Connection Level
|Facility
|Rose Pink
|3
|Waystation West of Capital Knot City
|Ghost Green
|3
|Wind Farm
|Yellow
|3
|Port Knot City
|Coyote Brown
|3
|Ludens Fan
|Cool Blue
|3
|Musician
|Blue
|3
|Lake Knot City
|Grass Green
|3
|Elder
|Emergency Yellow
|1
|Collector
|Wolf Gray
|3
|Film Director
|Olive Drab
|3
|Doctor
|Express Purple
|3
|Mountaineer
|Bright Yellow
|3
|Spiritualist
|Sandy Tan
|1
|Novelist’s Son
|Lightning Blue
|3
|Heartman’s Lab
|Mars Red
|3
|Geologist
|Volcano Orange
|3
|Paleontologist
Backpack Color customization
You unlock this customization at the Distribution Center South of Lake Knot in Episode 3
|Color
|Connection Level
|Facility
|Rose Pink
|–
|Waystation West of Capital Knot City
|Ghost Green
|3
|Wind Farm
|Yellow
|–
|Port Knot City
|Coyote Brown
|3
|Ludens Fan
|Cool Blue
|3
|Musician
|Blue
|–
|Lake Knot City
|Grass Green
|3
|Elder
|Emergency Yellow
|3
|Collector
|Wolf Gray
|3
|Film Director
|Olive Drab
|3
|Doctor
|Express Purple
|3
|Mountaineer
|Bright Yellow
|3
|Spiritualist
|Sandy Tan
|–
|Novelist’s Son
|Lightning Blue
|3
|Heartman’s Lab
|Mars Red
|3
|Geologist
|Volcano Orange
|3
|Paleontologist
Sam Sunglasses customization
You unlock customization for Sam Sunglasses by visiting the Film Director Prepper
|Color
|Connection Level
|Facility
|Rose Pink
|4
|Waystation West of Capital Knot City
|Ghost Green
|4
|Wind Farm
|Yellow
|–
|Port Knot City
|Coyote Brown
|4
|Ludens Fan
|Cool Blue
|4
|Musician
|Blue
|–
|Lake Knot City
|Grass Green
|4
|Elder
|Emergency Yellow
|4
|Collector
|Wolf Gray
|4
|Film Director
|Olive Drab
|4
|Doctor
|Express Purple
|4
|Mountaineer
|Bright Yellow
|4
|Spiritualist
|Sandy Tan
|–
|Novelist’s Son
|Lightning Blue
|–
|Heartman’s Lab
|Mars Red
|–
|Geologist
|Volcano Orange
|–
|Paleontologist
Bridges Cap customization
You unlock this customization in Episode 2.
|Color
|Connection Level
|Facility
|Rose Pink
|4
|Waystation West of Capital Knot City
|Express Purple
|5
|Mountaineer
|Bright Yellow
|4
|Spiritualist
|Lightning Blue
|4
|Heartman’s Lab
|Volcano Orange
|4
|Paleontologist