One of the unique things about Animal Crossing is that its date and time are exactly the same as in the real world. With this functionality, comes the accessibility to time travel from present to past and future. This guide explains the whole procedure of How to Time Travel in Animal Crossing New Horizons and its benefits and downsides.

How to Time Travel in Animal Crossing New Horizons

So in order to time travel in Animal Crossing, the first thing you need to do is to press the ‘–‘ button and then select the ‘Save and end’ option on your Nintendo Switch.

Then press the ‘X’ button on Switch menu and completely close the game. In the Switch menu then, select System Settings>>System>>Date and Time, and then turn off ‘Synchronize Clock via internet’.

Now change the original Date and Time of the system by going through the Date and Time option of the System Settings menu.

Restart the game now and you will be in the modified date and time of your choice.

Benefits of Time Travel

The pros of Time travel in Animal Crossing can never be ignored

Your deposited money acquires interest

Items at shops change

Construction progresses

Seasons change

Daily collectibles are refreshed

Flowers grow more

Letters keep arriving

Game playing days are counted and update

Can you Time Travel to Limited-Time Events in ACNH?

Want to travel back or forward to events like Halloween? Well, we may have some bad news for you there.

Time travel in New Horizons is not the same as previous versions. If you are doing the Time travel to jump to a specific past event, you will not find it there. In Animal Crossing: New Horizon, events are downloaded as updates whenever it is running, and after the event, another update comes to take away the event.

That is why even if you jump to the Christmas of last year, you won’t find any event there, but a simple normal day.

Can you get banned for time travel?

You dont get banned for time traveling in ACNH; however, some downsides do appear on the other hand. For example, your Turnips will spoil if you jump a Sunday going forward or backward in time.

Your Nook Mile streaks will be reset if you jump further than a day forwards. There will also be a weed infestation on your island if you time travels huge amounts.

Some more cons of time travel in this version of the game are that Cockroaches appear in your home when you return, and you get a serious case of bedhead if you travel for more than a month.

The worst of it, though, is that if you use time travel a lot, then your villagers will start feeling neglected and start leaving your island.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Time Travel Cheats

The Money Tree and Time Travel

IF you have 99k bells in your pocket, choose to travel to the date, 1/1/2000. Find a glowing spot and dig a hole there. Deposit the 99k into the hole, and close the game. Now set your date to 1/1/2060. Go back to the hole, and now you should have 3 stacks of 99k bells.

Completing the Art Museum Through Time Travel

You have to find Redd once to do this. First, find him and note the day, then just buy whatever you need from him. Then, exit the game and time travel one day ahead. Your purchased items will be in the mail. Now go back in time and talk to Redd again, and he will have new inventory. Quite a handy cheat to complete your art museum quickly.

Getting Every Celeste DIY and Revisiting Gulliver Through Time Travel

Like the cheat above, you first need to find Gulliver on the beach and Celeste at night. Celeste appears after 7 pm and has a higher chance of appearing on a clear night. Once you have found her, buy the recipes you need, advance time, and then go back again. Repeat as many times as you need to get all the recipes from her.

If Gulliver is found sleeping on the beach by chance, you can find and give him his communicator parts or keep them for yourself to convert into rusted parts. You can then forward time and go back as many times as you want to get all his gifts and the golden shovel recipe quickly.

So, in a nutshell, there are various pros and a few cons of time traveling in Animal Crossing, but we need you to understand that you only take the risk when required.

Using the option for fun might devastate everything you have worked on so far, which you might not want to happen.