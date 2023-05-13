One of the most important tips which will keep your villagers happy and that will result in them staying in your village is keeping effective communication with them. The communication will help to build a strong relationship with your villagers and one of the most effective ways of building a strong connection with them is through sending mails. This guide is, therefore, all about How to Send Mail in Animal Crossing New Horizons to the villagers which will result in better connection with them.

How to Send Mail in Animal Crossing New Horizons

The mail can be sent to the villagers only after the second day of the game as that is when the Dodo Airline Airport opens. You have to enter the airport and head to the right side of the desk where the card stand is.

This is where you will be able to start the process of sending the mail to a villager or to your future self.

One card costs 200 bells so make sure you have that in your hand. Interact with the card stand which will ask you to select the recipient of the mail. This is where you select the villager you want to send the mail to.

The next step is choosing one of the available card designs including the Dandelion card, Blue Sky card, Birthday cake card, and a Balloon card.

You can also attach some gifts with the cards you wish to send by using the edit screen feature and selecting the item you wish to send as a gift. But before choosing from the gifts, you have to write the text on the card.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once you are done writing whatever you wanted, a preview of the card will be given to you and when you edit it you will be able to attach the gift.

When you send the mail to the villagers they will acknowledge that they received both the mail and the gift. You could otherwise also see them using the item you sent. Sometimes the villagers also send you a reply to the mail you send.

This is even though an optional feature in the game but helps you build a strong connection with the villagers and create a sense of socializing too. So that is all you need to know about sending the mails to the villagers along with the gifts if you wish to