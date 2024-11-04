Respecing is important in any game, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard allows you to respec unlimited and for free. This means you can beat different enemies and bosses and set varying attack styles for each encounter.

This respeccing allows you to readjust your gameplay by sticking to the starting class in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

How to Respec in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

It’s easy to respec in Dragon Age: The Veilguard and can be done for free and as many times as you want. Head over to the Skills tab from the Main Menu to access the skills you want to respect.

How to Refund Skill Points in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

To do this, open the menu and select the Skills tab. You will notice the Refund Points option on the lower left corner of the screen; click on it, and all the points will be immediately refunded. You can also reset the points spent on individual abilities; hover over the selected skill and click on the refund option. After you refund the skills points, you can reassign them accordingly.

Can you Respec Companions?

It’s possible to respec companions in Dragon Age the Veilguard, open the companion menu and choose the companion you want to respec. Click on the Skill option on the lower right corner of the screen and respec your points accordingly.

Another way of companion respecing is through Eluvian. This option becomes available after repairing Solas’s one at the beginning of ‘The Crossroads.’ This way, when you travel to Eluvian, it will give you a prompt with an option to change party; choosing this will take you to a menu where you can select the Inspect option to respec the skill tree.

Can you Refund Companion Skill Points?

Yes, refunding the skill points spent on the companion’s skill tree is possible. For this, simply open the skill tree and find the Refund option on the lower left corner of the screen. Once refunded, you can distribute them again to the chosen skills.

Why do you Want to Respec?

Respecing allows you to adjust Rook and companion’s skills so they can try new strategies or get bonuses. This is typically useful if your early choices don’t seem to fit your playstyle. But remember, readjusting skill points won’t change your player class. Your class is locked in but you can swap out character skills and specializations.