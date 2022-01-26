How to Move Buildings in Animal Crossing New Horizons

If you’ve committed a mistake with one of your buildings, or you have wanted the layout of your island to be changed then you without a doubt need to know how to move buildings and houses in the game. We have prepared a guide to show you How to Move Your House in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

It isn’t excessively difficult of a process, but, it will cost you a lot of bells to do it so before you get started, make sure you are completely sure about where you want to move and why before spending the money to move.

How to Unlock the Ability to Move Buildings in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

After you upgrade Resident Services from a tent to a building in ACNH, you will have the option to move buildings on the island by selecting the “Let’s talk infrastructure” option while you are chatting with Tom Nook.

Well, you can move nearly everything on the island, yet you won’t get the option to move Resident Services.

Right now, it is ideal to consider Resident Services the very heart of your island and plan the remainder of it around that.

That way, you can ideally put the vast majority of your buildings and decorations without the need to move such a large number of them later, as that can get costly.

Tom Nook in AC New Horizon will grant you the capacity to move practically any building for you, but there are a few things you should be aware of first.

To get this feature, you must assist Tom Nook with his many jobs until he is ready to improve Resident Services from a tent to a custom-built structure. Building Nook’s Cranny, creating a bridge, and equipping three villager dwellings are among the responsibilities.

Tom Nook will move to a Construction Consultation counter after Resident Services has been improved and will assist you in deciding what to build next – or what to move.

How to Move Buildings

To move buildings in Animal Crossing New Horizon, you need to speak with Tom Nook, who is located in Resident Services. To move buildings, select one of the choices from ‘Let’s talk about infrastructure’ or ‘I’d want to update the layout’ and ‘Let’s discuss about moving’.

There are a few things you need to keep in mind about moving buildings in Animal Crossing New Horizon. The Resident Services facility, the Plaza, and the Airport are all immovable. These are set when you choose your island at the beginning of the game and cannot be modified. If you wish to move your house, choose “About my home…” rather than “I want layout changes.” The rest of the procedure is the same.

If you have any doubts, speak with Tom Nook again BEFORE deciding on a location for the structure. He’ll refund your Bells if you return the kit to him. You cannot remove a building plot after it has been set. So, make sure you’re relocating it to the finest location possible.

Moving a building, unlike upgrading the Museum, Nook’s Cranny, or Resident Services, will not make it inaccessible for a day. The destination of your building must be at least one tile distant from any existing building.

The building must also be away from cliffs, water, rocks, and the beach’s edge slope, among other things. It’s worth noting that you can build structures on the beach if you like. Objects such as trees, weeds, and furniture will be automatically destroyed, but you can locate them again in the Resident Services recycle bin.

An important point to keep in mind is that not every building is the same size. The smallest buildings are Houses and the Campsite, followed by Able Sisters, Nook’s Cranny, and the Museum, which are the two largest buildings you can move. Also, you can only move one building at a time.

How to Move your House in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

If you want to move your home in New Horizons you need to go to the Resident Services building and talk to Tom Nook. Select ‘About my home’. You would then be able to decide to move your home. This will cost you 30,000 Bells and you’ll have to pick a spot to move it to.

How Much Does it Cost to Move Buildings in ACNH?

You’ll have to pay a fee to move any building on your island. Before, moving buildings that aren’t yours cost 50,000 Bells and moving your own home cost you 30,000 Bells. However, as of Update 2.0 it now costs 10,000 bells to move other buildings and 8,000 Bells to move your home.