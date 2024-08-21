How to Get Your Own House in The Outer Worlds?

Through the dangerous space adventures in The Outer Worlds, your character might need a safe house to store belongings and rest. This is where the house/apartment comes in.

Getting a house is easy in the game, as it requires you to progress through the main campaign and unlock a specific region to talk to Catherine Malin, an NPC who rents out and assigns houses.

One main reason you’d want a house so bad is that during Supernova difficulty, this spot serves as a safe zone, so you wouldn’t need to head back to the ship every time, and they can stay there on a dangerous planet. So, let’s walk you through finding a place to crash and store goods in The Outer Worlds.

Getting a House in Outer Worlds

After exploring Monarch during Nyoka’s quest, you will get access to Fallbrook in the map’s southeast region. Once you enter the settlement, you’ll find Catherine Malin at Malin’s House of Hospitality.

Simply enter the bar and to the first room on your right to ask Catherine for a residence. She will rent out an apartment to you for one night only, but if she thinks you’re worth keeping, she will offer you an apartment permanently.

FYI The price of the apartment varies.

After paying the price, you will get Fallbrook Domicile Key. Head down the street to your new home. Inside your new home, you will have a workbench and some storage.

Can’t Find the Rented House in Fallbrook?

Once you get the key from Catherine, head outside the bar towards the waterfall; it’ll be the first house on your left with the red door. Use the Fallbrook Domicile Key to enter the lower floor.