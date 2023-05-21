How to Get VIP Membership in GTA Online Diamond Casino and Resort

Rockstar Games announced many new things in GTA Online and now it is time to rule the game again with all that new stuff. The focus this time is the opening of brand new Diamond Casino. You can visit the Diamond Casino & Resort and you will be welcomed as a newcomer. Here, we will tell you how to get that VIP membership of the casino in GTA Online and be the owner of a brand new penthouse. This VIP membership gives you a lot of perks like that exclusive penthouse along with the brand new mission and other stuff.

How to Get VIP Membership in GTA V Online Diamond Casino

The very first thing you have to do is obviously going to the casino and you will be welcomed as a new customer and will be shown the interior. To get directly to the business and get over with the VIP membership, just go to the general desk and you will be asked to pay $500 and this will give you the access to your brand new penthouse although you will be able to play and bet on some basic games.

If you want to get the best out of Diamond Casino, you would want to buy the exclusive penthouse. The cheapest one available will be $1,500,000 (1.5 million). This will be enough to unlock all the exclusive stuff and all the high-stake games and all the exclusive casino features as well as a new mission (Ms. Baker’s mission).

You can also upgrade you penthouse later in the game but for all the features, there is no need to actually buy anything higher than the basic price.

That is it from our guide on how to get VIP membership in GTA Online Diamond Casino.