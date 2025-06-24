How To Get The Pearl Shield Talisman In Elden Ring

Pearl Shield Talisman is a new introduction in Elden Ring added with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. A talisman that depicts a knight wielding a pearlescent shield, it grants players additional protection against elemental attacks when they block an incoming attack.

In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire the Pearl Shield Talisman in Elden Ring and how it can be used to survive the onslaught of major bosses, including the Promised Consort Radahn.

Pearl Shield Talisman Location in Elden Ring

Pearl Shield in Talisman can be looted from a Messmer soldier’s camp near the Ancient Ruins Base site of grace. This site of grace is directly northwest of Moorth Ruins and can be accessed easily on foot or via Torrent.

Start from the Ancient Ruins Base site of grace, and go back towards the mountain range. You will notice a small camp in the area, which can be recognized from far due to its tents and lit torches.

Defeat all Messmer soldiers in the camp and open the treasure chest to collect the Pearl Shield Talisman in Elden Ring.

FYI Another way to reach this camp is by going southwest from the Taylews’ Ruined Forge site of grace.

Pearl Shield Talisman Stats and Uses

Pearl Shield Talisman in Elden Ring reduces elemental damage taken by 20% when guarding. It can be with a shield or any weapon. This makes the Peal Shield Talisman invaluable for the bosses that use elemental attacks like Promised Consort Radahn or Messmer, the Impaler.

This talisman weighs 0.9 and can be sold for 500 runes to any merchant in the game. We don’t recommend selling this talisman as it can be obtained only once per playthrough.

Pearl Shield Talisman is best used with tank builds that rely on shields to block incoming damage. As most shields don’t provide complete protection against elemental attacks, this talisman is a dream come true for such players.