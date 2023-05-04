How To Get The Highwayman Set In Elden Ring 

Elden Ring has a detailed list of armor sets to choose from with every set having its own perks and limitations. The Highwayman set is one of the many armor sets you will find that is best utilized by hit-and-run builds. The Elden Ring Highwayman Armor set is a light to medium-weight armor set found during the early game stages.

The majority of the set can easily be farmed, but the drop rate can be inconsistent. Meaning you can be at it for a while. You’ll still need to farm the set from two different sets of enemies.

Now we will look into where you can find the armor set, how you can farm it and what are its stats in Elden Ring.

Where to find the Highwayman Set in Elden Ring

The Highwayman armor set has four components. These are the Highwayman Hood, Highwayman Cloth Armor, Highwayman Gauntlets, and the Foot Soldier Greaves. The Hood, Cloth armor, and Gaunlets can be found as a drop item from the Highwayman.

Location of the Highwaymen

The Highwaymen are located in the Murkwater Cave. You can get to it by first traveling to the Site of Grace named Agheel Lake North circled yellow on the map. From there, you need to move East and locate a bridge. From here, find a way down the bridge and follow the river until you see the mouth of the cave. The whole journey is shown on the map. The Murkwater Cave is circled in red.

In front of the cave, there will be a Bloody Finger Nerijus which will attack you as soon as you are near the cave. So if you find him, you have come to the right place. In the cave, you will find a Site of Grace which you can use to rest and save the game.

As you move into the cave, you will find a room with bushes and a hidden chain with a bell. Pass through the chain and you will alert the Highwaymen.

These highwaymen can easily be defeated but you have to be careful since they can swarm you. With each highwayman defeated you’ll have a chance to get the hood, cloth armor, and gauntlets of the Elden Ring Highwayman Armor set. Repeat the process until you get all three items.

Foot Soldier Greaves

The last item that the Highwaymen wear is the Foot Soldier Greaves. These are not dropped by the highwaymen and for these greaves.

You will have to find and kill the Godrick Foot Soldiers which can be found around Limgrave. You can find some soldiers East of the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace by following the paved road.

Where to farm the Highwayman set

You can farm the Highwayman set easily by first defeating the Highwaymen and then going to the Site of Grace, resting, and then coming back to the room to fight them again. Repeat the process until you have the Hood, Cloth Armor, and Gauntlets.

The Foot Soldier Greaves can be farmed if you go to the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace and defeat the Godrick Foot Soldiers. Then, go to the Site of Grace to rest their position and repeat the process. These foot soldiers are found everywhere in Limgrave so finding and defeating them will not be a problem.

Highwayman Set Stats

The highwayman set is a simple early-game set that offers protection to the wearer. It isn’t anything special but it is better than nothing.

The armor set has 17.1 weight. The Highwayman set as a whole provides damage negation of 12.2 for Physical damage, 15.5 for Strike Damage, 12.2 for Slash Damage, 13.4 for Pierce Damage, 16.6 for Magical Damage, 16.6 for Fire Damage, 17.3 for Lightening Damage, and 15.5 for Holy Damage.

The resistance provided by this armor set is 139 in Immunity, 88 in Robustness, 123 for Focus, 123 for Vitality, and 33 for Poise. The detailed stats of the parts of this armor set are as follows.

Highwayman Hood

The Highwayman hood has the damage negation of 2.8 for Physical damage, 3.6 for Damage Negation Vs Strike, 2.8 for Damage Negation Vs Slash, 3.1 for Damage Negation Vs Pierce, 3.8 for Magic damage, 3.8 for Fire damage, 4 for Lightening damage and 3.6 for Holy damage.

The resistance provided by the armor set is 24 for Immunity, 15 for Robustness, 22 for Focus, 22 for Vitality, and 4 for Poise. It has a 3.3 weight.

Highwayman Cloth Armour

The Highwayman Cloth Armour has a damage negation of 8 for Physical damage, 10.2 for Damage Negation Vs Strike, 8 for Damage Negation Vs Slash, 8.8 for Damage Negation Vs Pierce, 10.9 for Magic damage, 10.9 for Fire damage, 11.4 for Lightening damage and 10.2 for Holy damage.

The resistance provided by the armor set is 57 for Immunity, 35 for Robustness, 50 for Focus, 50 for Vitality, and 16 for Poise. It has 7.7 weight.

Highwayman Gauntlets

The Highwayman Gauntlets has a damage negation of 1.9 for Physical damage, 2.5 for Damage Negation Vs Strike, 1.9 for Damage Negation Vs Slash, 2.1 for Damage Negation Vs Pierce, 2.7 for Magic damage, 2.7 for Fire damage, 2.8 for Lightening damage and 2.5 for Holy damage.

The resistance provided by the armor set is 19 for Immunity, 12 for Robustness, 17 for Focus, 17 for Vitality, and 3 for Poise. It has 2.6 weight.

Foot Soldier Greaves

The Foot Soldier Greaves has the damage negation of 5.4 for Physical damage, 5.8 for Damage Negation Vs Strike, 5.4 for Damage Negation Vs Slash, 5.4 for Damage Negation Vs Pierce, 6.2 for Magic damage, 6.5 for Fire damage, 6.8 for Lightening damage and 6.2 for Holy Damage.

The resistance provided by the armor set is 39 for Immunity, 26 for Robustness, 34 for Focus, 34 for Vitality, and 10 for Poise. It has 5.1 weight.