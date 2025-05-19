How to Get the Gallant Huntsman’s Kit in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

The Gallant Huntsman’s Kit or Master Huntsman Outfit is part of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 gold edition. This kit will be available in the early game only if you preorder the game.

There are two known ways of acquiring this kit. Head to Tachov after exploring Troskowitz, and you can either rent for the night and get the chest, or complete his first side quest, and you will get access to your room holding the chest.

This guide covers everything you need on where to find the huntsman kit in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Gallant Huntsman’s Gear Location

The first way to obtain the Gallant Huntsman’s Kit in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is to head to any tavern and rent a room. The room will hold the chest. Note that renting would cost you money. But if you don’t want to spend money, go to Blacksmith Rodovan and complete his first job.

After completing your first quest with the Blacksmith, ask him for your room. Head into your room and interact with the chest to get the kit. The chest contains the following items: