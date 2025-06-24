How To Get Crusade Insignia In Elden Ring

Crusade Insignia is a Shadow of the Erdtree DLC-specific talisman in Elden Ring. A talisman dedicated to the victims of Messmer’s crusade, it raises the attack power of its wearer significantly when they kill someone.

Crusade Insignia Talisman is a missable item in Elden Ring. In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain it pretty early in the DLC and how you can use it with multiple builds in the game.

Crusade Insignia Location in Elden Ring

Crusade Insignia in Elden Ring can be obtained by defeating the Knight Queelign NPC invader inside the Belurat Tower Settlement.

To find Knight Queelign, start from the Belurat Tower Settlement site of grace. Go forward, climb the stairs, and take the right path near the fountain.

Climb some more stairs and turn immediately left. Run towards the stairs at the end of the path. Climb them and take the first left into a small room.

Climb the stairs and go out of the room. There is another set of stairs leading out. Once you are out, turn right and go down to reach an area with some rubble.

Cross the area to enter the garden of Belurat Tower with a minor Scadutree. As soon as you enter the area, Knight Queelign will ambush you.

She uses a massive, coiled sword and can attack from afar. Once you take her down, she will drop the Crusade Insignia in Elden Ring.

Crusade Insignia Stats and Uses

Crusade Insignia is an extremely important talisman for every single build in Elden Ring. It raises the attack power by 15% for the next 20 seconds once you defeat an enemy.

This talisman particularly comes in handy for massive crowd control. Keep defeating the enemies to extend your buff time, thus granting you an almost infinite boosted attack power.

It also activates if your spirit summon or cooperator dies in your vicinity, making it extremely valuable. Crusade Insignia stacks with Dried Bouquet, which means if your spirit summon dies and you have both talismans, you get a 50% increase in attack power for the next 20 seconds.

It weighs 1.2 and can be sold for 500 Runes to any merchant in the game. We strongly recommend against selling it as it can only be obtained once per playthrough.

Crusade Talisman is a must-have for Strength, Dexterity, and Arcane builds. It can also be used with sorcery builds to gain an upper hand against bosses and tough enemies of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.