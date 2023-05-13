What is that in the sky? Is it a bird? Is it a plane? NO! it is a balloon. Want to shoot them down or get your own then go no further than this guide on how to get balloon present in Animal: Crossing New Horizons.

How to Get Balloon Presents in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Well if you don’t want to shoot down the balloons for fun than maybe the wonderful present box that are sometimes attached to them might interest you. These are available for a limited time, and they fade away in the sky, once you move to another area or you open a new save game these will no longer be available.

You will need the appropriate tool to go balloon hunting and that tool is called a slingshot. Don’t have a slingshot? You will have to take Tom Nook’s DIY workshop class.

Don’t worry this is pretty early in the game. Once you have the recipe to actually craft the slingshot you will need to acquire 5 hardwood pieces.

Now you have the slingshot it’s time to go hunting. Once you spot a present carrying Balloon, line yourself up with it, and with the slingshot equipped, press and hold A.

Release A to fire and pop the balloon. The basket will then fall to the ground. Make sure you don’t pop the balloon over water or you package will sink in water never to be recovered.

There are a lot of useful items you can get from these presents, so it is definitely a worthwhile effort that quite clearly pays well. So have your slingshot handy for that random Balloon present