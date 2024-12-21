How To Get And Use The Two Fingers Prayerbook in Elden Ring

A prayerbook for the faithful, the Two Fingers Prayerbook is a key item in Elden Ring that allows the players to learn some useful support incantations.

Incantations in the Elden Ring are Faith-based and can be cast using a sacred seal. These incantations provide immense offensive and defensive support to the players, making them an integral part of sorcery builds.

In this guide, we will help you locate the Two Fingers Prayerbook and which person you can give it to in Elden Ring.

Two Fingers Prayerbook Location

The Two Fingers Prayerbook can be looted from a dead body on the first floor of the Fortified Manor.

This manor can be found inside Leyndell, the Royal Capital. To reach this location, start from the West Capital Rampart Site of Grace.

Go outside the room and inside going forward, look to the right of the stairs entrance. Jump down from the broken wall. Go forward until you reach the end of the corridor.

Turn right and jump on the roof of the destroyed home. Use it to go through another broken wall to enter the Fortified Manor. This place is eerily similar to the lower sections of the Roundtable Hold.

From the entrance, turn left and go through the corridor to reach the Dining Room. Interact with the dead body at the end of the room in front of the fireplace to collect the Two Fingers Prayerbook in Elden Ring.

Who to give the Two Fingers Prayerbook

Prayerbooks contain powerful incantations that can only be learned if you hand over the book to a suitable person. The person in question must be able to teach you sorceries in exchange for runes.

Two Fingers Prayerbook is no exception. You can hand it over to one of the two persons mentioned below.

Miriel, Pastor of Vows. He can be found inside the Church of Vows in northeastern Liurnia.

Brother Corhyn. He can be found at multiple locations depending on how far you are through his questline. He can be initially found at the Roundtable Hold, and then he moves to the Altus Plateau.

We recommend that you give the Two Fingers Prayerbook to Miriel as he doesn’t change his position throughout the game.

Once you hand over the book, you will be able to learn the following support incantations.

Both of these incantations help you and your allies to restore their HP and survive the difficult encounters with the enemies of the Lands Between.