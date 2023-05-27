How to Enable Console in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 co-op patch is out, MW2 multiplayer online hack is out, MW2 Dedicated Servers are coming, Level 70 hack is ready, and if you were not satisfied with all that, we have a way to enable console in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Enabling console commands in PC games let you mess around things for fun and variety. COD: MW2 is no different in this regard. I will not go much into the backstory of why you need it, so here is how you can unlock console in Modern Warfare 2:

Step #1

Download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Console Fix.

Step #2

Put these files in to your game folder.

Step #3

Run the game.

Step #4

Run “conclient.exe” and press “inject”. The game will reboot after you do this.

Step #5

Open “LoaderX.exe” and press “Auto Inject”.

If any error comes like a version error, press “~” key. If you get the error like version is different, open the game with Steam like in the first run and press “Shift” + “~” key to open the full console.

The console loader works very well for the Steam users legit but can also be loaded with the cracked game. In the worst scenario, if you cannot load the console, follow our instructions on how to activate steam to load console.

Caution : Use at your own risk. You can get VAC banned.

After enabling the console in Modern Warfare 2, as far as the commands go, you will find some useful ones for both the singleplayer and multiplayer here at the wiki for Call of Duty. For an extensive list of console commands for COD: MW2 campaign, a Steam user has put together a useful page here.