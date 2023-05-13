You will need to earn some serious gold when playing Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord to be able to afford a powerful army. In this guide, we will show you how to become rich and earn money in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord.

How to Earn Money in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

The in-game currency determines whether or not you are able to acquire new items and troops for your army, or upgrade your army and villages. There are several different ways in which you can earn this currency when playing the game. We’ve gone over the best methods.

Finish Missions

This is pretty basic but performing tasks for people can earn you some solid gold. This could range from eliminating bandits or delivering mail. This also has the added benefit of improving your relationship with the quest giver. Plus defeated bandits will leave behind loot.

Sell Iron and Materials

You can obtain Iron from melting down any unimportant weapons you loot. Then you can sell it for up to 56 bucks. It actually gives you more money than making daggers and then selling them.

Raid Settlements

You can either threaten the peasants or bring down the whole village. Either method will bring you some amount of gold and valuables. Destroying the village entirely will yield better results but will ultimately worsen your relationship with the owner of the settlement.

Trading Items

In the real world, the best market for a product is an untapped one. The same principle applies here. If you have an item, you should try selling it in an area where it is not as readily available for higher amounts of money.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Selling food to a war-torn and poverty-stricken area is an example of this. This means you’ll be making a profit since you’ll be selling the items at a higher price than the one you paid to obtain them in the first place.

Selling slaves

Items aren’t the only thing you can sell for gold. When you win a battle, you can stun enemies with blunt weapons and then capture them as your slaves. These slaves can then be sold in a city for gold. This sounds messed up but it is still a good source of coin. You’ll get paid better if the person you’re trading has more experience.

Woodwork Shops

Woodwork shops are a great investment to make as they provide huge profits. One woodwork shop will cost you around 15,000. You can earn this amount by flipping food and other items (buying them from one town for less and then selling them at another town for a higher price)

Once you have enough money to buy a workshop, head into any town of your choice and go to the woodshop worker there. Buy the Wood Workshop from him.

After some time, the workshops will give you daily profits of about 15,000! That’s the same amount you paid for the whole shop. You can own a maximum of 2 Woodwork shops at a time.

Hunt Bandits

While on your journeys, you will face plenty of bandits. And killing them is worth it as they provide some valuable loot.

Tournaments

Another way to earn some quick money is to participate in tournaments. Tournaments are found in cities and winning them will reward you with denars or a valuable item.