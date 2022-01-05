Monster Hunter Rise Volvidon Weaknesses, Tips and Drops

Volvidon is quite a tricky monster that you will be facing in Monster Hunter Rise. This guide describes all the moves, weaknesses and strengths of Volvidon to show you how to defeat Volvidon in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Volvidon

Volvidon is a fanged beast whose element is Thunder. This makes it prone/weak to Water and Earth type of damages. The most prominent of Volvidon’s physique is that it has red shields over its body’s mid-section. These shields make it capable of rolling over like a ball.

Volvidon Location

In Monster Hunter Rise, you will face off against Volvidon in 2 different locations

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

You will also face Volvidon in different quests of the game.

Low-Rank Quests

Reinventing the Wheel – Hub Quest (Lvl 2)

A Song of Red and Fire – Village Quest (Lvl 4)

The Hottest Around – Village Quest (Lvl 5)

High-Rank Quests

Hone your Heavy Bowgun – Hub Quest (Lvl 5)

Bowled Over – Hub Quest (Lvl 5)

Knight in Shattered Armor – Event Quest (Lvl 6)

Arena 06 – Arena Quest (Lvl 7)

Monster Hunter Rise Volvidon Weaknesses

Below, we have listed down the effectiveness of all types of damage to each of the different parts of Volvidon’s Body.

Head

Cut: 55

Blunt: 50

Ammo: 45

Fire: 0

Water: 30

Thunder: 15

Ice: 20

Dragon: 0

Upper Half

Cut: 45

Blunt: 45

Ammo: 35

Fire: 0

Water: 20

Thunder: 10

Ice: 15

Dragon: 0

Foreleg

Cut: 38

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 30

Fire: 0

Water: 10

Thunder: 5

Ice: 5

Dragon: 0

Abdomen/Hind Leg

Cut: 36

Blunt: 36

Ammo: 20

Fire: 0

Water: 10

Thunder: 5

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

Back

Cut: 45

Blunt: 40

Ammo: 40

Fire: 0

Water: 20

Thunder: 10

Ice: 15

Dragon: 0

Rear

Cut: 30

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 25

Fire: 0

Water: 15

Thunder: 10

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

Water is Volvidon’s major vulnerability. You can also use Ice, although it will not deal as much damage as water attacks. When it comes to weak areas, focus on the head and upper half. The back of Volvidon is also vulnerable, but if you lose your blade’s sharpness, it will start deflecting attacks back at you.

Volvidon Ailment Effectiveness

Below we have listed all the Ailments along with their level of effectiveness on Volvidon.

Poison

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Stun

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 3/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Paralysis

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 1/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Sleep

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 3/4

Blast

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Exhaust

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Stamina Loss: 2/4

Fireblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Waterblight

2 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 3/4

Thunderblight

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Iceblight

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Volvidon Attack Patterns

Volvidon has an array of different attacks up its sleeve and knowing these attacks beforehand will be really helpful. Below are the different attacks Volvidon will use during the fights.

Tongue Flick: In this attack, Volvidon will stretch his tongue to attack you from a distance.

Stink Cloud: Volvidon will release a stink cloud when you get too close, and it will damage you with each tick.

Low Claw Swipes: Volvidon will use his claws to smash the ground rapidly. If you are close to him, he will charge at you three times with his claws in this attack.

Cross Claw Swipe: In this attack, he will swipe and slash his claws at you at the same time.

Armored Shell Attacks: This is his signature attack in which he will roll towards you with his shell in front. He will either barrel roll towards you or bounce towards you, trying to crush you with his shell.

Paralyzing Spit: The Volvidon spits forth a vial containing of yellow saliva, trying to paralyze everything it comes into contact with.

How to Defeat Volvidon in Monster Hunter Rise

So, as you can see, Volvidon has only got three major moves that might come hard on you. For this, you should keep the following three points in mind as a starter:

Bring deodorant with you to avoid the stench.

Try to bring paralysis-resistant armor with you.

Don’t step back when it marches forward for scratching or rolling attack.

Now that you have the keys to the fight in mind let’s talk about how the fight proceeds.

So Volvidon will start off initially with simpler attacks. These include the bouncing jump attack and the scratching one.

You can block the bouncing jump attack, but you must dodge the scratching one. You can also manage to hit it during the rolling attack, and if successful, it will make Volvidon fall off onto the ground remain motionless for a few seconds.

Next, you should stay vigilant of its paralysis attack; there is a good opportunity in it! When Volvidon sticks out its tongue for the paralysis attack, you can damage its tongue and it will inflict pretty good damage to it.

Besides, you can also keep hitting it from the sides to break the tough red shells on its back. It will not only make it incapable of making the rolling attack but will also make it more prone to damage.

Focus on his head and abdomen as these are the areas that deal him the most damage. Also, make sure that you bring weapons that have Green resistance.

Volvidon’s protective shell is extremely thick, and yellow sharpness weapons will be quite useless against him. It is recommended to take at least a weapon with Green Sharpness.

So, keep fighting it until it goes low on stamina. It won’t be able to do the paralyzing and rolling attacks then. This makes it further easy to fight with and soon, you will have made it make a run out of the area. Chase it down and finish it off!

Monster Hunter Rise Volvidon Item Drops

Below we have listed all the different items and materials that are dropped by Volvidon both at Low Rank and High Ranks in MH Rise.

Low-Rank Drops

Item Carves Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Target Rewards Dropped Materials Volvi Rickrack 22% n/a 70% (Back) 22% n/a Volvidon Claw 19% 34% n/a 19% 15%%, 20% Paralysis Sac 16% 22% (2x) n/a 16% n/a Monster Fluid 16% n/a n/a 15% 25% (2x) Volvidon Shell 15% 26% 30% (Back) 15% 35%, 55% Jumbo Bone 13% (2x) 18% (3x) n/a 13% (2x) n/a

High-Rank Drops