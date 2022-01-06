Monster Hunter Rise Teostra Weaknesses, Tips and Drops

Monster Hunter Rise has received a free title update, and this update has brought many new additions to the game, including some new boss fights. Out of these new bosses, one is Teostra which is an Elder dragon that has also featured in many of the past Monster Hunter Games. In this guide, we will explain how to defeat Teostra in Monster Hunter Rise.
Monster Hunter Rise Teostra
In Monster Hunter Rise, you will need to reach Hunter Rank (HR) 40 in the hub to unlock Teostra. After that is done, head to the Lava Caverns to start the fight with Teostra.
Teostra Location
First, reach Hunter Rank (HR) 40 to be able to unlock Teostra. After you reach the required level, make your way towards Lava Caverns or Sandy Plains to find Teostra.
Monster Hunter Rise Teostra Weaknesses
Here, we’ve noted down how effective each type of damage is to the various body parts of the Teostra.
Head
- Sever: 50
- Blunt: 55
- Ammo: 45
- Fire: 0
- Water: 20
- Thunder: 10
- Ice: 15
- Dragon: 10
Neck
- Sever: 33
- Blunt: 38
- Ammo: 5
- Fire: 0
- Water: 10
- Thunder: 5
- Ice: 10
- Dragon: 5
Foreleg
- Sever: 38
- Blunt: 38
- Ammo: 15
- Fire: 0
- Water: 25
- Thunder: 10
- Ice: 20
- Dragon: 10
Torso
- Sever: 24
- Blunt: 24
- Ammo: 10
- Fire: 0
- Water: 5
- Thunder: 0
- Ice: 5
- Dragon: 0
Wing
- Sever: 40
- Blunt: 35
- Ammo: 15
- Fire: 0
- Water: 10
- Thunder: 0
- Ice: 5
- Dragon: 0
Back
- Sever: 24
- Blunt: 24
- Ammo: 5
- Fire: 0
- Water: 5
- Thunder: 0
- Ice: 5
- Dragon: 0
Hind Leg
- Sever: 30
- Blunt: 25
- Ammo: 20
- Fire: 0
- Water: 15
- Thunder: 5
- Ice: 10
- Dragon: 5
Tail
- Sever: 43
- Blunt: 33
- Ammo: 38
- Fire: 0
- Water: 20
- Thunder: 5
- Ice: 15
- Dragon: 5
Teostra Ailment Effectiveness
We will be using stars to represent the effective ailment. More the stars the more it will be beneficial for the players.
Poison
- 1 Star
- Initial Resistance: 2/4
- Next Resistance: Threshold
- Maximum Resistance: 1/4
- Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4
- Total Damage: 2/4
Stun
- 1 Star
- Initial Resistance: 1/4
- Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4
- Maximum Resistance: 1/4
- Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4
- Effect Duration: 2/4
Paralysis
- 0 Star
- Initial Resistance: 0/4
- Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4
- Maximum Resistance: 0/4
- Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4
- Effect Duration: 0/4
Sleep
- 0 Star
- Initial Resistance: 0/4
- Next Resistance Threshold: 1/4
- Maximum Resistance: 0/4
- Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4
- Effect Duration: 3/4
Blast
- 2 Star
- Initial Resistance: 3/4
- Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4
- Maximum Resistance: 2/4
- Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4
- Damage: 2/4
Exhaust
- 0 Star
- Initial Resistance: 0/4
- Next Resistance Threshold: 0/4
- Maximum Resistance: 0/4
- Natural Buildup Degradation: 0/4
- Stamina Loss: 0/4
Fireblight
- 1 Star
- Initial Resistance: 2/4
- Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4
- Maximum Resistance: 2/4
- Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4
- Total Damage: 2/4
Waterblight
- 2 Star
- Initial Resistance: 2/4
- Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4
- Maximum Resistance: 2/4
- Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4
- Effect Duration: 3/4
Thunderblight
- 1 Star
- Initial Resistance: 2/4
- Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4
- Maximum Resistance: 2/4
- Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4
- Effect Duration: 2/4
Iceblight
- 1 Star
- Initial Resistance: 2/4
- Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4
- Maximum Resistance: 2/4
- Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4
- Effect Duration: 2/4
Teostra Attack Patterns
- Claw Blast: Teostra makes this attack and blast orbs spread all around. It can fire up the orbs at any time and blast everything around.
- Leaping Attack: Teostra makes its way towards the oblivious enemies and blasts with a flame armor.
- Divebomb: Blast orbs spread everywhere on the ground after Teostra makes this move. Now, it flies away and then turns back and then heads towards all the Blast orbs to ignite them.
- Line Explosion: This move allows to arrange Blast orbs in a straight line and then blast them after some time. Blast orbs usually explode suddenly
- Ring Explosion: Teostra spreads blast orbs and makes a circle around it. Now, after some time Teostra will explode the blast orbs.
- Flamethrower Attacks: Teostra attempts to blaze up flamethrowers in different ways. So, keep yourself on alert always.
- Circular Ground Explosion: By activating Super Flame Armor state, Teostra puts a circular area to fire and everything inside this circular area gets burnt.
- The Supernova: Again, after activating Super Flame Armor state, it forms a huge sphere and causes an explosion. This is the most dangerous move of Teostra, so you need to be careful. Anyone can get KO’d on one hit as a result of this move.
How to Defeat Teostra in Mosnter Hunter Rise
Teostra’s weak points are its Head, Tail, and Wings. The Head is the weakest part of its body, so make sure that you target that the best you can. Going for the Tail is also a good tactic, but beware, as his Legs are armored, and hitting them won’t do him much damage.
When Teostra uses the flame attack, just dodge out the way of it, and then you can attack him while he is in cooldown.
During the fight, Teostra will mostly stay on the ground even though he can fly around. You can use this to your advantage to land blows to him regularly after you dodge his attacks.
There’s a fair chance the Elder Dragon could knock you out if he switches target and charges around. If this happens, you will become stunned and vulnerable to his more dangerous attacks. Maintain your health and try to avoid Teostra if he isn’t launching a fire attack.
When Teostra takes to air, you can use flash pods to blind him and bring him down. When Teostra enrages, he will use his Supernova attack.
Get as much distance as you can and then use flash pods to blind them and then launch an attack while he is blinded and in cooldown.
Monster Hunter Rise Teostra Item Drops
There are three ways to get item drops. Here is a table of all the drops that players can get through each method along with their drop rates.
Carves
|Material
|Drop Rate
|Teostra Tail
|80% (Tail)
|Teostra Carapace
|27% (Body)
|Fire Dragon Scale+
|21% (Body), 17% (Tail)
|Teostra Mane
|18% (Body)
|Teostra Claw+
|14% (Body)
|Teostra Webbing
|10% (Body)
|Teostra Horn+
|8% (Body)
|Teostra Gem
|2% (Body), 3% (Tail)
Dropped Materials
|Material
|Drop Rate
|Dragon Treasure
|40%
|Teostra Powder
|34%, 25%
|Fire Dragon Scale+
|25%
|Teostra Carapace
|15%, 40%
|Elder Dragon Blood
|10%
|Teostra Gem
|1%
Break Part Rewards
|Material
|Drop Rate
|Teostra Horn+
|72% (Head)
|Teostra Webbing
|70% (Wingclaw)
|Teostra Mane
|25% (Head)
|Teostra Claw+
|18% (Wingclaw)
|Teostra Powder
|12% (Wingclaw 2x)
|Teostra Gem
|3% (Head)
Target Rewards
|Material
|Drop Rate
|Fire Dragon Scale+
|26%
|Teostra Mane
|19%
|Teostra Claw+
|16%
|Teostra Carapace
|14%
|Teostra Tail
|12%
|Teostra Powder
|10%
|Teostra Gem
|3%
Teostra Weapons and Armor
Weapons
- Imperial Saber I
- Teostra Blade I
- Teostra’s Spada I
- Hi Ninja Sword
- Twin Nails I
- Teostra’s Howl I
- Teostra Cratermaker I
- Teostra’s Tiple
- Teostra’s Arx I
- Teostra’s Striker I
- Teostra’s Dart I
- Teostra’s Artillery I
- Bow of Hope & Valor I
Armor
- Kaiser Set