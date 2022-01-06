Monster Hunter Rise Teostra Weaknesses, Tips and Drops

Monster Hunter Rise has received a free title update, and this update has brought many new additions to the game, including some new boss fights. Out of these new bosses, one is Teostra which is an Elder dragon that has also featured in many of the past Monster Hunter Games. In this guide, we will explain how to defeat Teostra in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Teostra

In Monster Hunter Rise, you will need to reach Hunter Rank (HR) 40 in the hub to unlock Teostra. After that is done, head to the Lava Caverns to start the fight with Teostra.

Teostra Location

First, reach Hunter Rank (HR) 40 to be able to unlock Teostra. After you reach the required level, make your way towards Lava Caverns or Sandy Plains to find Teostra.

Monster Hunter Rise Teostra Weaknesses

Here, we’ve noted down how effective each type of damage is to the various body parts of the Teostra.

Head

Sever: 50

Blunt: 55

Ammo: 45

Fire: 0

Water: 20

Thunder: 10

Ice: 15

Dragon: 10

Neck

Sever: 33

Blunt: 38

Ammo: 5

Fire: 0

Water: 10

Thunder: 5

Ice: 10

Dragon: 5

Foreleg

Sever: 38

Blunt: 38

Ammo: 15

Fire: 0

Water: 25

Thunder: 10

Ice: 20

Dragon: 10

Torso

Sever: 24

Blunt: 24

Ammo: 10

Fire: 0

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 5

Dragon: 0

Wing

Sever: 40

Blunt: 35

Ammo: 15

Fire: 0

Water: 10

Thunder: 0

Ice: 5

Dragon: 0

Back

Sever: 24

Blunt: 24

Ammo: 5

Fire: 0

Water: 5

Thunder: 0

Ice: 5

Dragon: 0

Hind Leg

Sever: 30

Blunt: 25

Ammo: 20

Fire: 0

Water: 15

Thunder: 5

Ice: 10

Dragon: 5

Tail

Sever: 43

Blunt: 33

Ammo: 38

Fire: 0

Water: 20

Thunder: 5

Ice: 15

Dragon: 5

Teostra Ailment Effectiveness

We will be using stars to represent the effective ailment. More the stars the more it will be beneficial for the players.

Poison

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance: Threshold

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Stun

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 1/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Paralysis

0 Star

Initial Resistance: 0/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 0/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 0/4

Sleep

0 Star

Initial Resistance: 0/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 1/4

Maximum Resistance: 0/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 3/4

Blast

2 Star

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Damage: 2/4

Exhaust

0 Star

Initial Resistance: 0/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 0/4

Maximum Resistance: 0/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 0/4

Stamina Loss: 0/4

Fireblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Waterblight

2 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 3/4

Thunderblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Iceblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Effect Duration: 2/4

Teostra Attack Patterns

Claw Blast: Teostra makes this attack and blast orbs spread all around. It can fire up the orbs at any time and blast everything around.

Teostra makes this attack and blast orbs spread all around. It can fire up the orbs at any time and blast everything around. Leaping Attack: Teostra makes its way towards the oblivious enemies and blasts with a flame armor.

Teostra makes its way towards the oblivious enemies and blasts with a flame armor. Divebomb: Blast orbs spread everywhere on the ground after Teostra makes this move. Now, it flies away and then turns back and then heads towards all the Blast orbs to ignite them.

Blast orbs spread everywhere on the ground after Teostra makes this move. Now, it flies away and then turns back and then heads towards all the Blast orbs to ignite them. Line Explosion: This move allows to arrange Blast orbs in a straight line and then blast them after some time. Blast orbs usually explode suddenly

This move allows to arrange Blast orbs in a straight line and then blast them after some time. Blast orbs usually explode suddenly Ring Explosion: Teostra spreads blast orbs and makes a circle around it. Now, after some time Teostra will explode the blast orbs.

Teostra spreads blast orbs and makes a circle around it. Now, after some time Teostra will explode the blast orbs. Flamethrower Attacks: Teostra attempts to blaze up flamethrowers in different ways. So, keep yourself on alert always.

Teostra attempts to blaze up flamethrowers in different ways. So, keep yourself on alert always. Circular Ground Explosion: By activating Super Flame Armor state, Teostra puts a circular area to fire and everything inside this circular area gets burnt.

By activating Super Flame Armor state, Teostra puts a circular area to fire and everything inside this circular area gets burnt. The Supernova: Again, after activating Super Flame Armor state, it forms a huge sphere and causes an explosion. This is the most dangerous move of Teostra, so you need to be careful. Anyone can get KO’d on one hit as a result of this move.

How to Defeat Teostra in Mosnter Hunter Rise

Teostra’s weak points are its Head, Tail, and Wings. The Head is the weakest part of its body, so make sure that you target that the best you can. Going for the Tail is also a good tactic, but beware, as his Legs are armored, and hitting them won’t do him much damage.

When Teostra uses the flame attack, just dodge out the way of it, and then you can attack him while he is in cooldown.

During the fight, Teostra will mostly stay on the ground even though he can fly around. You can use this to your advantage to land blows to him regularly after you dodge his attacks.

There’s a fair chance the Elder Dragon could knock you out if he switches target and charges around. If this happens, you will become stunned and vulnerable to his more dangerous attacks. Maintain your health and try to avoid Teostra if he isn’t launching a fire attack.

When Teostra takes to air, you can use flash pods to blind him and bring him down. When Teostra enrages, he will use his Supernova attack.

Get as much distance as you can and then use flash pods to blind them and then launch an attack while he is blinded and in cooldown.

Monster Hunter Rise Teostra Item Drops

There are three ways to get item drops. Here is a table of all the drops that players can get through each method along with their drop rates.

Carves

Material Drop Rate Teostra Tail 80% (Tail) Teostra Carapace 27% (Body) Fire Dragon Scale+ 21% (Body), 17% (Tail) Teostra Mane 18% (Body) Teostra Claw+ 14% (Body) Teostra Webbing 10% (Body) Teostra Horn+ 8% (Body) Teostra Gem 2% (Body), 3% (Tail)

Dropped Materials

Material Drop Rate Dragon Treasure 40% Teostra Powder 34%, 25% Fire Dragon Scale+ 25% Teostra Carapace 15%, 40% Elder Dragon Blood 10% Teostra Gem 1%

Break Part Rewards

Material Drop Rate Teostra Horn+ 72% (Head) Teostra Webbing 70% (Wingclaw) Teostra Mane 25% (Head) Teostra Claw+ 18% (Wingclaw) Teostra Powder 12% (Wingclaw 2x) Teostra Gem 3% (Head)

Target Rewards

Material Drop Rate Fire Dragon Scale+ 26% Teostra Mane 19% Teostra Claw+ 16% Teostra Carapace 14% Teostra Tail 12% Teostra Powder 10% Teostra Gem 3%

Teostra Weapons and Armor

Weapons

Imperial Saber I

Teostra Blade I

Teostra’s Spada I

Hi Ninja Sword

Twin Nails I

Teostra’s Howl I

Teostra Cratermaker I

Teostra’s Tiple

Teostra’s Arx I

Teostra’s Striker I

Teostra’s Dart I

Teostra’s Artillery I

Bow of Hope & Valor I

Armor