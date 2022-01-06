Monster Hunter Rise Royal Ludroth Weaknesses, Tips and Drops

During your hunts, you will encounter the boss fight against Royal Ludroth, a Leviathan in Monster Hunter Rise. This guide enlists all the abilities of Royal Ludroth that you must know in order to know how to defeat it in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Royal Ludroth

Royal Ludroth is a Leviathan that has the shape of a reptile and has a crown-like crest. It is a Water-type monster and hence is weak to Fire and Thunder. So, let’s get into the fighting techniques Ludroth employs.

Royal Ludroth Location

The Royal Ludroth is generally found in Flooded Forest and Lava Caverns. Other than these places, you also encounter Ludroth in different quests.

Following are the Low Ranking quests where you encounter Ludroth.

Fried and baptized – Hub Quest (Lvl 2)

The Flooding Flooded Forest – Hub Quest (Lvl 2)

Arena 03 – Arena Quest (Lvl 3)

Spongy Oasis – Village Quest (Lvl 3)

Following are the High Ranking quests where you encounter Ludroth.

Soaring Desire – Event Quest (Lvl 5)

Charge Blade Coalescing – Hub Quest (Lvl 5)

Foul Play in the Forest- Hub Quest (Lvl 5)

Monster Hunter Rise Royal Ludroth Weaknesses

Below, we’ve listed down the effectiveness of all types of damage to each of Royal Ludroth’s body parts. This will help you understand its weaknesses in detail.

Head

Cut: 50

Blunt: 55

Ammo: 65

Fire: 30

Water: 0

Thunder: 5

Ice: 5

Dragon: 5

Mane

Cut: 65

Blunt: 50

Ammo: 35

Fire: 30

Water: 0

Thunder: 15

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

Foreleg

Cut: 24

Blunt: 40

Ammo: 25

Fire: 20

Water: 0

Thunder: 10

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

Abdomen

Cut: 50

Blunt: 40

Ammo: 35

Fire: 30

Water: 0

Thunder: 10

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

Back

Cut: 30

Blunt: 45

Ammo: 35

Fire: 30

Water: 0

Thunder: 10

Ice: 5

Dragon: 5

Hind Leg

Cut: 30

Blunt: 24

Ammo: 30

Fire: 20

Water: 0

Thunder: 10

Ice: 5

Dragon: 0

Tail

Cut: 40

Blunt: 30

Ammo: 40

Fire: 25

Water: 0

Thunder: 5

Ice: 5

Dragon: 0

Looking at these stats, it is clear that the biggest weakness of Royal Ludroth is Cut weapons as well as Ammos.

Royal Ludroth Ailment Effectiveness

Poison

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Stun

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 1/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Paralysis

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 1/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: ¾

Sleep

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 1/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Blast

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Exhaust

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Fireblight

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: ¾

Waterblight

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Thunderblight

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Iceblight

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Royal Ludroth Attack Pattern

Learning the attack patterns of the Royal Ludroth is very important before you go ahead and fight it. The Royal Ludroth will perform the following attacks during your battle.

Water Breath: Royal Ludroth will spray water orbs in any direction. These orbs explode when they hit dealing AoE damage, also inflicting Waterblight debuff.

Royal Ludroth will spray water orbs in any direction. These orbs explode when they hit dealing AoE damage, also inflicting Waterblight debuff. Flatten: The monster will bend its body back to gain height, then slams down on the ground. Royal Ludroth will take ample time to recover from this attack, providing a perfect window for attacking.

The monster will bend its body back to gain height, then slams down on the ground. Royal Ludroth will take ample time to recover from this attack, providing a perfect window for attacking. Rolling: Ludroth can roll on the hunter. This can either be a simple side roll, or a charged front roll where Royal Ludroth aims specifically for the hunter. Simply avoid it with a single dodge.

Ludroth can roll on the hunter. This can either be a simple side roll, or a charged front roll where Royal Ludroth aims specifically for the hunter. Simply avoid it with a single dodge. Water Breath Run: A variant of Water Breath where the monster runs around recklessly whilst shooting water orbs. The attack is fast and can catch you off-guard.

A variant of Water Breath where the monster runs around recklessly whilst shooting water orbs. The attack is fast and can catch you off-guard. Water Recovery: With low health, the Royal Ludroth will go back to a water source and use it to regain some of its health.

How to Defeat Royal Ludroth in Monster Hunter Rise

Although Royal Ludroth has some pretty aggressive moves, it is not as difficult to defeat as it might look. Its moves include Torso Slam, Curl and Water Thunder Split in general.

Take out the Support

Being the Royal Ludroth, you do get multiple perks, such as having lots of smaller Ludroths to support you. These can be a huge nuisance and distract your fight with the Royal Ludroth. It’s recommended that you first kill them, or take out time to specially kill them so they don’t become too hard to handle.

Approaching Royal Ludroth

So, when you first get into the fight against him, keeping distance and don’t attack from the front. Ludroth is not quite flexible nor too fast, so you can always move to its side and attack easily. Note that its tail and limbs are also more prone to damage, so you should consider hitting them more often.

Attack Methodology

Even in the early game, attacking Ludroth’s head with impact damage will almost inflict stagger on it every time you do. When you have staggered it enough, you can choose to do Monsters: Wyvern Riding and run it into the rocks to deal further damage. Besides, every time you deal a critical hit, you will get an extract from its parts.

Gradually, its parts will break off and you will have a good collection of various extracts to increase your strength and endurance. When the Royal Ludroth’s parts are broken, it will run far into another area to recover stamina and will puff back up.

Monster Hunter Rise Royal Ludroth Item Drops

Below is a list of all the items that can be obtained from Royal Ludroth, with their respective drop rates for each method of acquisition.

Low-Rank Drops

Item Carves Capture Rewards Broken Parts Rewards Target Rewards Dropped Material Royal Ludroth Scale 11% 16%x2 20%(x1) (Head), 20%(x2) (Mane) 32%(x1) (Body), 30%(x1) (Tail) — Royal Ludroth Claw 21% — — 23% (Body) 15%(x1), 10%(x1) Royal Ludroth Hide 26% 24% 60% (Mane) 30% (Body) 35% Royal Ludroth Crest 10% — 80% (Head) — — Royal Ludroth Tail 6% 16% — 70% (Tail) — Aqua Sac 14% 14%(x2) — – — Dash Extract 12% 30% 20% (Mane) Body% (Body) 40%(x1), 50%(x1) Wyvern Tear — — — — 50%

High-Rank Drops