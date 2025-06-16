How To Craft And Use The Hefty Furnace Pot In Elden Ring

The Hefty Furnace Pot in Elden Ring is a consumable item that can only be acquired via crafting. This item was added to the game with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and you can acquire its recipe from the Shadow Lands only.

A massive pot that creates a whirlwind of fire, the Hefty Furnace Pot burns away the flesh and soul, hence cleansing the victim of any impurity. In this guide, we will tell you how to craft this massive pot and how you can use it to bring the mighty Furnace Golems to their knees in just one hit.

Collect the Greater Potentate’s Cookbook 2

The Hefty Furnace Pot can only be crafted once you unlock its recipe. This can be done by acquiring the Greater Potentate’s Cookbook 2 in Elden Ring.

The Greater Potentate’s Cookbook 2 can be found in the northeast region of Gravesite Plain, inside the Run-Down Traveler’s Rest location. To reach this area, start from the Three-Path Cross site of grace.

Travel northeast and go down the slope to reach a secluded area beneath the great bridge. You will notice a shack devoid of any life or enemies. Enter the shack to find the cookbook on a dead body and two Furnace Visage items from two other locations.

Once you find the Greater Potentate’s Cookbook 2, the recipe to craft the Hefty Furnace Pot will unlock in Elden Ring.

How to Craft The Hefty Furnace Pot

To craft the Hefty Furnace Pot, you will need the following items.

2x Redflesh Mushroom

2x Ember of Messmer

1x Furnace Visage

1x Empty Hefty Pot

Redflesh Mushroom is a common crafting item that can be looted in abundance from both open areas and legacy dungeons. You can obtain up to 8 of them from Belurat Tower Settlement and 5x from the Fort of Reprimand.

Ember of Messmer is a common drop from Messmer Soldiers in Shadow Keep and Castle Ensis. You can also raid the settlements and kill the soldiers to collect this crafting material in abundance.

Furnace Visage is a rare crafting material that can be obtained by killing the Furnace Golems. You can also loot this item from the already destroyed Furnace Golems in their graveyard. 2x can be obtained from the Run-Down Traveler’s Rest location. There is also an 8% chance for the Messmer’s Soldiers to drop Furnace Visage.

Hefty Cracked Pots are limited in supply, and you can only collect 9 of them per playthrough. However, once you use a crafted Hefty Pot, you will get the empty one back, making them very reliable. You can collect 1x from Scorched Ruins, 3x in Belurat Gaol, and 2x in Bonny Village.

Once you have all the required items, go to the crafting menu, and you can easily craft the Hefty Furnace Pot in Elden Ring.

Best Uses of Hefty Furnace Pot

Hefty Furnace Pot deals massive Fire Damage to enemies and throws them in the air. It also knocks smaller enemies backwards due to its massive impact.

As this pot scales A with Faith, it deals around 1000+ damage with 99 points in Faith stat. The best use of the Hefty Furnace Pot is to kill Furnace Golems.

It acts as their Kryptonite and can kill them in one hit. However, to achieve this goal, you must find a high vantage point and throw it directly into the Furnace Golems’ heads. It is easier said than done, as this is an extremely formidable foe.

FYI You can use the Hefty Furnace Pot in the Ruins of Unte to awaken the dead Furnace Golem.

Some furnace golems without leg armor can be brought down if you keep attacking their legs nonstop. Once down, you can equip and throw the Hefty Furnace Pot into their heads instantly killing them on the spot. This is a more dangerous but highly effective method for the ones that are found in open fields.