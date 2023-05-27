How to Build the Riot Shield in Black Ops 4 Tag der Toten

While the final Black Ops 4 DLC might be a lot of fun, however, in the later stages of the game, avoiding getting hit by a zombie isn’t so easy anymore. To make that a lot easier, Tag Der Toten map has a buildable called the Riot Shield. To help find those parts, we have compiled all their locations in our Riot Shield guide for BO4 Tag der Toten.

Building the Riot Shield in Black Ops 4 Tag der Toten

Riot Shield is sort of an essential buildable especially for later on in Black Ops 4 Zombies when there are way too many zombies and much harder to kill.

The shield has three parts that need to be collected in order to build and use the Riot Shield. The location of each part is not fixed, every part has a fixed few sites where it can be, they change in every game.

How to get the Riot Shield

Below are all known locations of each of the three parts.

First Part

This part is placed somewhere at the spawn location on either one of the three locations i.e., the gas pump on the bridge leaning to its side, the boat stuck in the ice opposite the power switch on the bridge or the ice heaps behind the boat where the zombies spawn.

Second Part

The second part is somewhere in the icy hilly area left of the Docks in Frozen Crevasse. There, you can either find it on top of the blue ice hills placed on a black rock or on top of the ice shack two jumps away from the first place, beside the bloodstain where the Mystery Box spawn.

The third location is a bit to the side near the lagoon behind a huge ice mound.

Third Part

The third part is somewhere inside the Lighthouse. The first possible location is against the wall immediately left of the entrance opposite the start of the spiral stairs.

The second location can be the just beside the 2 painted on the wall on Level 2. While the third location is on the third level leaning against the guard rail just right of the stairs.

Building the Riot Shield

Collecting the parts was the actual difficult part, once you’ve gone through the struggle of collecting them all you are in ease now.

All you need is just to assemble the shield. It also comes equipped with a machine pistol that you can use if you get stuck in a tricky situation. This is the easiest step of the Riot Shield.

You just have to find a workbench in either the Lighthouse station area or the Gangway area of the ship and building will be as easy as pressing square.