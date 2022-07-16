Horizon Zero Dawn Stranded Items Locations Guide

Since both Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn use the same engine, Guerilla Games decided to include some nice easter eggs in their title. There are a total of three Horizon Zero Dawn Stranded Items collectibles in the game, all found during main missions and our guide will help you collect them.

Horizon Zero Dawn Stranded Items Locations

If someone is unable to collect them during a mission, they can always go back to the same area later on and pick up these Stranded collectibles.

This guide will list down all three locations of the HZD Stranded collectibles and the best way to find them. Once players have collected all three, they can also claim a cool reward.

Stranded Necklace

This is located in the main story mission, The Grave-Hoard. When players enter the underground facility where the mission takes place, they will need to deal with some enemies including Corrupted Machines.

Once all the enemies have been defeated, players need to go left instead of going down the path that leads into the bunker. This will be towards the back of the tank where you need to just follow the wall. A skeleton along the wall will be carrying the Stranded Necklace and it will have a purple marker on it.

If players die after picking the item up and before the game has saved progress, they will need to pick up the collectible again.

Stranded Shackles

The shackles can be found during the Deep Secrets of the World mission, in northern Sunfall. Players will need to view two holo playbacks during this mission.

The first one is of General Herrers and the second is Elisabet Sobeck. Once players view the holovid from Elisabet, they need to follow the path to the left of the security booth from the room right next to where the holovid was.

Continuing further, players will reach a small office on their right which they can enter. The Stranded Shackles will be on a table in that room.

Stranded Figure

This can be found during The Heart of the Nora mission, inside the Eleuthia-9 facility in the southwestern part of the map. This is the easiest collectible to find as it is located pretty much the start of the facility.

When players first enter the bunker, they need to go through the lobby and down the stairs. When they have reached the base of the stairs, players need to turn around and pick up the Stranded Figure from beneath the staircase.

After obtaining all three Stranded Collectibles, players can exchange them for a Mysterious Box at the Meridian Mysterious Boxes merchant.

The following items are given to players by the box: