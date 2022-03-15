Horizon Forbidden West Rebel Camps Locations Guide

Rebel Camps in Horizon Forbidden West are a quick way to get some good loot and XP if you are up for the challenge. This guide will go through all the Horizon Forbidden West Rebel Camps Locations and help you clear them out.

Horizon Forbidden West Rebel Camps Locations

There are a total of SIX Rebel Camps in Horizon Forbidden West, each controlled by different leaders. They are a menace to society and threaten the people of the nearby communities.

Your mission is to go through every Rebel Camp and take care of their leaders to get rid of them from the entire map.

Below are the locations of every Rebel Camp in HFW and what to expect from each Rebel Camp:

Rebel Camp – Eastern Lie

The first Rebel Camp is located in Hollowrock, between Barren Light and Plainsong. Enter the camp and defeat their leader. Once he has been defeated, blow up the Blaze Canisters in the camp to stop them from executing their evil plans.

Rebel Camp – The Hive

The next Rebel Camp is called The Hive, located southeast of the Scalding Spear. Same as the previous camp, defeat the leader and destroy their shipment of weapons by shooting the blaze barrels with an arrow.

Rebel Camp – Devil’s Grasp

You will find the third rebel camp southwest of Relic Ruins: The Stillsands. First, find the leader in the camp and get rid of him. After that, search the camp for a machine you must destroy by interacting with it.

Rebel Camp – Fenrise

You will find this camp just to the west of the previous Rebel Camp. The camp will be originally Tenakth’s, which the Rebels took over. Clear the rebels from the camp, and Tenakths will take it back from them after they have been disposed of.

Rebel Camp – Breached Rock

The next Rebel Camp is west of Scalding Spear and southeast of The Bulwark. This camp is unique as compared to other Rebel Camps. When you enter the camp, you will find a heavy armor enemy which you need to defeat.

Once you have defeated him, loot the key of the bunker from his body and enter the bunker. Inside will be more armored enemies that you need to kill.

After defeating them, investigate the bunker for more clues about the Rebels.

Rebel Camp – First Forge

The final Rebel Camp will be a part of a side quest, which will unlock after you have completed the previous five Rebel Camps. To start, meet with Erend, who will tell you the location of the final camp.

Head to the location marked on the map with Erend and defeat every enemy in the camp. After that, open the gate of the next area where you will find Asera. Asera is the main leader of the Rebels and is the final boss that you need to defeat.

You will need to chase after her and defeat the two Clawstriders before facing her. Then, take her on and eliminate her to finish the side quest.

Finally, ensure that you loot her body to get The Sun Scourge Legendary Bow from her.