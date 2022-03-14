Horizon Forbidden West First To Fly Errand Walkthrough

First to Fly is an errand in Horizon Forbidden West in which you have to find different parts of Ferrika’s Armor. This guide will tell you everything related to the First to Fly errand. So without any further ado, let’s get into it.

How to Start the First to Fly Errand in Horizon Forbidden West?

First Fly is an Errand in Horizon Forbidden West that Serivva assigns. Next, Serivva will tell you about Ferikka and how a Stormbird has taken her on a mountaintop.

Finally, she will ask you to gather different pieces of her armor at the mountaintop.

The recommended level for this errand is 32, and you must complete The Wings of the Ten quest before this errand. Otherwise, you won’t be able to complete this errand.

Talk to Serivva

Serivva and Kettah can be found in the north of The Bulwark. The exact location of Serivva is marked with red in the picture below:

Once you have reached the location, talk to Serivva to start the First to Fly errand in HFW.

Head to the Mountaintop

After talking to Serivva, fast travel to the Camp Fire or head north of Stone Crest, override a Sunwing, and then head to the top of the mountain.

You can follow the yellow marker on your screen to get to this location. The exact location of the mountaintop is marked with red in the picture below:

Find Ferrika’s Armor Pieces

After you have landed on the top of the mountain, find the missing pieces of Ferrika’s armor using Focus. You have to find Ferrika’s Greaves, Bracers, Breastplate, and mask.

Ferrika’s Greaves

Ferrika’s Greaves can be found near the mountain’s edge, in the southwest part of the search area.

Ferrika’s Bracers

Ferrika’s Bracers can be found after you have defeated the Stormbird.

Ferrika’s Breastplate

Ferrika’s Breastplate can be found near the huge boulders in the middle of the search area.

Ferrika’s Mask

Ferrika’s Mask may be located on a large rock towards the middle of the landing, closer to the western side.

Eliminate the Stormbird

To get your hands on the Ferrika’s Bracers, you have to kill the Stormbird. To eliminate Stormbird, you will need to hit Stormbird with Acid and Plasma ammo as it is weak against these.

Stormbird is quite quick in its movements, and you have to dodge its Shock Attack specifically. Hitting the Storm Cannon and other components will increase your chances of taking down the Stormbird.

You can get your hands on the Ferrika’s Bracers once you have eliminated the Stormbird.

Get back to Serivva

Once you have collected all four pieces of Ferrika’s armor, get back to the Bulwark to Serivva and Kettah and return those armor pieces.

They won’t take back those pieces. Instead, they will ask you to repair the Ferrika’s Armor.

Repair Ferrika’s Armor

Serivva will ask you to repair the Ferrika’s Armor, Tenakth Sky Climber. You can do that on the workbench nearby, and now that Tenakth Sky Climber armor will be yours.

Apart from the Tenakth Sky Climber Armor, you will also get 6500 XP and +1 Skill Point and a reward for completing the First to Fly errand. In addition, Tenakth Sky Climber armor grants increased concentration and consumable potency.