Horizon Forbidden West Dreadwing Location Guide

So you’re looking to track down a Dreadwing in Horizon Forbidden West for the thrill of the hunt and the impending rewards? The following guide will show you how.

Horizon Forbidden West Dreadwing Location

Dreadwing can be found in the deserts of Horizon Forbidden West. It will be either soaring about or perched on a structure. If you’re looking to clip its wings, make sure that you’re fully prepared because the Dreadwing is not an easy fight.

How to defeat Dreadwing?

Dreadwing has the ability to go invisible and fire acid at players. It is vulnerable to fire elemental attacks but resistant to shock, cold, and acid.

Players who are having difficulty fighting it in the air can still fire shock arrows to stun it and cause it to fall to the ground. Use this opportunity to run up and land a critical attack, or to knock off the Stealth Generator in its tail and Metalbite Sac beneath its neck, preventing it from using its powers.

Horizon Forbidden West Apex Dreadwing Location

Unlike the normal variant of the deserts, the Apex Dreadwing can be found in the snowy mountains of the game. Make sure to have the Sunwing mount to ensure an easier search.

Furthermore, there are occasional cases where players do not see the Apex Dreadwing spawning at this position. To solve this, increase the file’s complexity and wait until dark to give it the best chance of rising from hiding.

How to defeat Apex Dreadwing

Apex Dreadwing has a level of about 40. It is vulnerable to plasma but resistant to pyro, purge water, and ice. Other than that, the fight will follow the same techniques as it did against the conventional Dreadwing. Just keep an eye out for its more powerful strike and long-range lightning blast.