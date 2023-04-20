Where To Find A Charged Energy Cell In Horizon Forbidden West

During the For His Amusement mission in the Burning Shores DLC of Horizon Forbidden West, you will come up on a generator that has run out of power. To proceed ahead to power the system and watch some important recordings, you need to find a Horizon Forbidden West charged energy cell for the generator.

This part of the objective will take you to the No Man’s Land relic ruins in HFW. The cell is confusing; if you find it, another problem that arises while bringing the Charged Energy cell is a pool in the middle of the room.

If the charged energy cell in Horizon Forbidden West touches the water, it will deplete its power and become useless. This guide will help you to find and get the Charged Energy cell and discuss how you can safely bring the battery to the generator.

How to get a charged energy cell in Horizon Forbidden West

Once you are at the generator with the dead battery, open the door on the right side by placing your spear in the middle. You will arrive at the facility system room. Head to the left door of the room. Outside, you will find another locked door with a charge on it.

On the left side, there is a small passage area in the wall. Get inside that hole to the corridor. On the left side of the corridor, take the last left turn before the room. There is a window in the corridor; from there, you can see a wall with a bracket installed onto it.

You must breach this wall to access the room with the energy cell in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC. Shoot your grappling hook at the bracket of the wall and then pull it to breach it. Then, go to the last room where the wall is breached.

When you cross that room, you can easily spot the energy cell on the machinery on the right side of the room in Burning Shores DLC. Take out the Charged Energy Cell.

Now you must take the Energy Cell to the generator in Horizon Forbidden West. Go back and enter the room right before the hole crossing from where you came.

There, you will find some red energy crystals on the door. Activate the crystals by inserting your spear into it and get back to avoid explosion damage. This way, you can avoid the water and safely bring the Charged Energy Cell to the generator. Pull out the old battery, install the new one, and pull the lever to power the systems.

This is how to find and install the energy cell in the No Man’s Land Relic Ruins in Horizon Forbidden West.