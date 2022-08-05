Horizon Forbidden West Breaking Even Walkthrough

“Breaking Even” is another side quest that you can pick up by listening to rumors in Horizon Forbidden West.

Aloy must head out to confirm if there really is an Oseram expedition that has gone missing after traveling to the Forbidden West. If the rumors are true, then Aloy must find the survivors and help them in any way possible.

The following walkthrough will help you complete the Breaking Even side quest in Horizon Forbidden West.

How To Unlock Breaking Even

To get the side quest assigned, get to the No Man’s land and listen to the rumors there. You’ll get to know that the missing people that went on the expedition are stranded at Camp Nowhere.

At No Man’s Land, Aloy will have a dialogue with Porguf who tells the incident due to which the people got strangled behind the Cave-in and asks her help to clear the tunnel that is connecting Stillsands to No Man’s Land.

How To Complete Breaking Even

The first thing that you need to do is to go to the Spinebreak which is a mountain range to the southwest of Camp Nowhere.

You’ll find the way carved and will need to go around the range and you’ll get to a Firegleam when you turn left from the cave-in. An explosion there will open up a new tunnel through which you can go and make use of the Pullcaster, remove the vent to the right and then go through it.

Next, you’ll enter a room where you’ll get to meet a survivor Lunda. She tells the events before she fainted. She tells that it was an attack on the group and she managed to escape that.

Proceed and get under the rubble to the left. Keep moving ahead until you are faced with Tracker Burrowers and a Spikesnout.

Tracker Burrowers are weak to Fire Damage and easy to be defeated. One weak spot of it is the eye that is located in the mouth and a single arrow can bring them down.

The Spikesnout can be brought down by aiming for its head. It is weak to Fire and Purge Water damage and finds strength against Shock damage.

After getting done with the machines, see through the tunnel and get up the ramp. Clear the rubble and find a way to the outside of the tunnel and once after getting outside, ignore the machine that is wandering outside. After getting there, you’ll notice a Rockbearer and it is the same machine that killed the Porguf’s expedition.

You now need to kill the Rockbearer which is a Heavyweight Acquisition machine. It finds its weakness in Shock and Frost damage and is strong against Fire damage. It can be a challenging one if you are unable to disable its abilities. But if you succeed to disable its abilities, the fight is nothing. All you need to do is to target the weak spots and get the fight over.

After getting done with the machine, you need to fetch an entrance to the canyon from the eastern side. Before getting there, look for Porguf’s lockbox lying near a broken cart.

Now, get to the eastern entrance of the tunnel and shoot at the two canisters of the Blaze to demolish the obstruction. Next, find your way back to Porguf.

After all, that is done, go and talk with Porguf who will be happy to know about the clearance of the tunnel. If you get your hands on the lockbox, Aloy will hand it over to him and the quest will come to an end.

Breaking Even Side Quest Rewards

You get the following rewards for completing this side quest: