Horizon Forbidden West Best Weapons Guide

Aloy will need the best weapons possible to uncover the truth behind her post-apocalyptic world. The following guide lists some of the best weapons in Horizon Forbidden West which players should be aware of.

Horizon Forbidden West Best Weapons

Horizon Forbidden West features a massive arsenal with new inclusions as well returning weapons from Horizon Zero Dawn. The weapons are designed to vary based on gameplay preference with some even featuring custom attacks and special moves.

Best Early Game Weapons in Horizon Forbidden West

It can be tough to decide which weapon is the best in the game, but the list below comes pretty close.

At the start of the game, you’ll need to purchase weapons from Arena vendors for Hunting Medals. Here is a list of weapons that will be useful for taking out enemies early in the game.

Fire Hunter Bow

Fire hunter bow is the best hunter-bow you can use early on in the game. It is a must-have weapon because it can inflict heavy damage to the enemies using Fire Hunter and Acid Hunter Arrows while also being relatively inexpensive. You can get this bow in Chainscrape after you have the merchants unlocked.

Impact Spike Thrower

Impact Spike Thrower is a safe bet early on in the game. To obtain the Impact Spike Thrower, you must complete all Barren Light Salvage Contracts.

It is one of the few high-damaging weapons available at the start of the game. It outperforms the enemies by using impact spikes, with each Spike dealing up to 60 damage even if it doesn’t hit the weak spot. The Impact Spike Thrower is most effective at close range.

Prototype Spike Thrower

In the early stages of the game, it is the best weapon for hard-hitting. You can use this weapon to completely rip off enemies’ armors, exposing the weak spots beneath.

One thing to keep in mind is that when dealing damage, be careful not to destroy the machine part you need to collect (loot).

Ropecaster

Ropecasters can be useful for securing and controlling larger machines. Although a ropecaster is not always required, it is useful to have on hand because it can help you gain an upper hand in the battle. A Ropecaster can be purchased in The Daunt, either in Barren Light or at the Hunting Grounds.

Best Late Game Weapons in Horizon Forbidden West

Although the above-mentioned weapons will suffice in the early and mid-game stages, you will need to upgrade to new weapons to deal with the difficult enemies as the game progresses.

In the late game, you’ll have to compete in arena battles since they can reward you with a lot of loot, and you’ll need this loot to buy weapons for the endgame. To acquire some of the strongest end-game weaponry, you must progress at least to Intermediate Levels.

Another thing to keep in mind is that you’ll need more than 100 Metal Shards to participate in an arena challenge, but ideally, by this stage in the game, money won’t be an issue. The following is a list of the best Late Game Weapons.

Forgefall

Forgefall is a legendary Sharpshot Bow capable of shattering foes with Advanced Precision Arrows, Plasma Precision Arrows, and Advanced Plasma Precision Arrows.

You’ll need 80 Arena Medals to get your hands on this potent weapon. It is the best long-range weapon in the game, with consistent and steady shooting. Forgefall should be your go-to when you need to finish a fight quickly.

Death-Seeker’s Shadow

Death-Seeker’s Shadow is a legendary hunter bow that rips through enemies with Advanced Hunter Arrows, Advanced Shock Hunter Arrows, and Targeting Hunter Arrows.

This brutal weapon, like the Forgefall, requires 80 Arena Medals to unlock. The Death-Seeker’s Shadow has five Coil Slots, which you may employ to bombard enemies with arrows.

This lethal bow also has the highest Tear and Critical Hit Chance stats, as well as a high shock build-up that can immobilize enemies. When you equip this beast, you will be unstoppable.

Vindicator Spike Thrower

Vindicator Spike Thrower is a rare spike thrower in Horizon Forbidden West that employs Drill Spikes, Advanced Explosive Spikes, and Fire Spikes to wreak havoc on the enemies.

To get a Vindicator Spike Thrower, complete the Reinforced Components Salvage Contract in The Raintrace area. The Vindicator Spike Thrower is an enhanced variant of the Spike Thrower with significantly improved stats and stability. It is a bit pricey, but you should have it because it can compete with larger and stronger machines.

Marshal Hunter Bow

Marshal Hunter bow is a rare hunter bow that comes with Advanced Hunter Arrows, Targeting Hunter Arrows, and Berserk Hunter Arrows. It takes 84 Arena Medals to unlock.

Marshal Hunter Bow has exceptional tear stats that synchronize with Advanced Hunter Arrows to considerably boost attacks. As a result, Marshal Hunter Bow can tear off armors in seconds.

Best Weapon in Each Category

Weapons are divided into nine categories in HFW. We’ve compiled a list of the top weapons in each category. This will help you determine precisely what you need based on the category of the weapon.

Best Sharpshot Bow – Forgefall

Forgefall is the best bet when it comes to Sharpshot Bows. It has the ability to use lethal Precision Arrows and Plasma Arrows. It delivers more damage when in concentration and has a faster draw speed which increases as you level it up.

Best Hunter Bow – Sun Scourge

Sun Scourge is the best hunter bow that deals elemental damage using fire acid and frost arrows. To unlock it, you’ll have to clear all five rebel camps. It is important to note that there are six camps in total.

Sun Scourge has the ability to deal Agility, Overdraw, and Aerial Enemy Damage. It also has the perks of Instant Brittle Chance and a relatively quick Reload Speed.

Best Boltblaster – The Blast Forge

The Blast Forge is the best Boltblaster featured in Forbidden Horizon West. It fires off armor-piercing and explosive bolts. It also has good attack speed and critical damage hit chance.

The Blast Forge being a legendary Boltblaster, will set you back 80 Arena Medals. It can deal additional Concentration, Overdraw, Aerial Enemy, and Shocked Enemy Damage.

Best Spike Thrower – Skykiller

Skykiller is the top of all in Spike Thrower. To get this deadly weapon, you must first finish the ‘The Way Home’ quest. It has bonus damage against the airborne machines. It features a quick reload time and a fast draw speed.

Best Tripcaster – Tinker’s Pride

Tinker’s Pride is the best Tripcaster to use if your preferred fighting style is ground combat. You must complete all twelve hunting grounds with full stripes in order to unlock it.

It has the ability to deal damage over time and the perks of Knockdown Power and Instant Brittle Chance.

Best Warrior Bow – Carja’s Bane

Completing the four gauntlet races can unlock the speedster Carja’s Bane, which is the best warrior bow that you can get in Horizon Forbidden West.

Carja’s Bane uses fire arrows and deals bonus Agility Damage and Corroding Enemy Damage. When it comes to perks, it has the likes of Knockdown Power and Melee Follow Up.

Best Blastsling – Wings of the Ten

Wings of the Ten is the finest Blastsling you can unlock in Horizon Forbidden West because it not only deals high damage but also slows down enemies.

To obtain the Wings of the Ten, you must locate all twelve boxes and return them to Wintala at the Memorial Grove.

Best Shredder Gauntlet – Ancestor’s Return

Ancestor’s Return is the best Shredder Gauntlet that can deal bonus agility and concertation damage. It can be the most lethal weapon in the game provided that you get used to its tossing and catching mechanics.

You must collect all 9 Ornaments from Relic Ruins and return them to Stemmur in Dunehollow to unlock Ancestor’s Return.

Best Ropecaster – Elite Ropecaster

When it comes to Ropecasters, Elite Ropecaster is the best in Forbidden Horizon West. It uses Advanced Binding, Shock, and Plasma Ropes to overdraw Damage. It can also inflict damage over time. During the late game, you can buy this Ropecaster from Hunters in Thornmarsh.