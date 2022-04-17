Horizon Forbidden West Apex Ravager Location Guide

Ravager is another machine behemoth to scan and takedown in Horizon Forbidden West. The following Horizon Forbidden West Apex Ravager guide will mark where to find the Ravager as well as its Apex variant, and how to defeat them for their loot.

Horizon Forbidden West Apex Ravager Location

Much like the other machines in the game, Ravager is only the basic-level enemy variant. There is also an Apex Ravager that promises a far more difficult encounter but with better loot.

Finding them both in Horizon Forbidden West is not difficult because both variants are fairly close to each other.

Their locations have been marked on the map below. Just make sure to be fully prepared when going after the Apex variant.

How to Defeat Apex Ravager

The basic Ravager variant is very weak against Purgewater and acid attacks. So use these two attacks wisely and timely to defeat Ravager with ease.

As for Apex Ravager, it is highly vulnerable to Plasma attacks. So using plasma attacks against Apex Ravager can help you a lot during the fight.

Another way of defeating Ravager with ease is to use The Ravager cannon weapon. Using this weapon against both variants can prove to be lethal. Ravager cannon can also help you neutralize the Ravager’s primary attacks which can help you a lot during the fight against these machine enemies.

You can also use cannon against the Ravager. But this might backfire as the cannon has limited ammo and it might hurt you if the fight goes on for a while.