Hitman Absolution Challenges Guide

Being a Hitman can be a rather boring job sometimes. So as a result Agent 47 has to find other things to do that will give him a bit more of a challenge, something to waste the time on so to speak and that is where all these Hitman Absolution Challenges come in.
Jokes aside, each stage in the game has a set of optional objectives that give you bonus brownie points if you abide by them during the mission.
Objectives such as finding all the disguises in the stage or collecting all the pieces of evidence are common to all stages, but there are other level specific objectives, and you can find them all here:
Hitman Absolution Challenges
Personal Contract
Chameleon
Find the Gardener, Mansion Interior Guard, Mansion Exterior Guard and Chef disguises.
Evidence Collector
Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.
Infiltrator
Complete chapter without being detected.
Suit Only
Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).
Modern Art
Perform an accidental kill in the garden; shoot the base stem of the large metal sculpture in the garden to crush two guards.
Geronimo
Pull the guard at the cliffside section out the window, the one getting the good news about his “cancer” not being cancer.
Extra Spice
Drug the chef by putting sleeping pills in the stew he is cooking. You can find them in the upstairs restroom.
Damn Good Coffee
Drug the Head of Security by putting the pills into the coffee cup by the bar by the fireplace.
Play it Again
Perform an accidental kill using the piano cover. There is an enemy by the kitchen who has a route that takes him near the piano.
The price of treason
Clear the mission.
Well Played
Drug the Head of Security to get the keycard, and assassinate the target without killing anyone else.
Mastery: A Personal Contract
Complete all the challenges to open this one
King of Chinatown
Chameleon
Find the Chicago Police Officer, Market Vendor, Dealer and Chicago SWAT Officer disguise.
Evidence Collector
Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.
Infiltrator
Complete chapter without being detected.
Suit Only
Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).
Kaboom
Kill the target with a remote explosive.
A Killing View
Kill King with a sniper rifle (Kazo TRG) from the dealer’s apartment.
Controlled Detonation
Kill only the target with a remote explosive, plant it near the king’s car to do this.
Man Down
Kill the target by pushing him down the cargo floor opening near where the king eats his free poisoned sushi.
Drop Dead
Accidentally kill the target by dropping the hanging cargo onto him when he stops to pee by the level exit.
Two for the Price of One
Kill both the dealer and the king in one shot with the sniper rifle from the dealer’s apartment. You may need to get discovered to line up the shot.
Clean Sweep
Recover the evidence without being detected.
Don’t do Drugs
Poison the target’s drugs with Fugu Fish.
Hot Coffee
Put poison in the king’s coffee at the pagoda.
Let’s do Lunch
Put poison in the King’s sushi near the cargo hole.
Master Poisoner
Complete Don’t do Drugs, Hot Coffee and Lets do Lunch.
Quid Pro Quo
Clear mission.
Veiled Death #1
Eliminate the target and dealer with a stealth-based point-shoot in the dealer’s apartment while wearing a policeman’s uniform.
Veiled Death #2
Eliminate the target in the dealer’s disguise near where the King stops to pee by the exit.
Mastery: The King of Chinatown
Complete all the challenges to unlock this one
Terminus
Chameleon
Find the Electrician, Janitor and Hope Goon disguises.
Evidence Collector
Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.
Infiltrator
Complete chapter without being detected.
Suit Only
Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).
Housekeeping
Take out 10 enemies without being seen.
Don’t Disturb
Get to room 899 without taking anyone down (both lethal and non-lethal).
Hall Pass
Visit all areas of the chapter without being detected. You can use a disguise to do this, preferably a Janitor’s uniform.
An Evening in paradise
Find a movie reel and play it in the projector in Upper Floors. A movie reel can be found in the janitorial closet next to the restroom.
The Man from South Dakota
Clear mission.
The Electrician 1
Kill someone stealthily with a screwdriver while wearing an electrician’s uniform.
The Electrician 2
Kill 5 enemies stealthily with a screwdriver while wearing an electrician’s uniform.
Mastery: Terminus
Complete all the challenges to open this one
Run For Your Life
Chameleon
Find the Chicago SWAT Officer and Chicago Policeman disguises.
Evidence Collector
Find all pieces of evidence in the stage. One in the library on the desk next to a statue. Second in Shangri-La on the ledge to the left of the first bathroom and the last in Train station on the large desk.
Infiltrator
Complete chapter without being detected.
Suit Only
Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).
Picking on the New Guy
Use the police officer at the circuit box as a human shield.
Death from Above
Accidental kill with a library chandelier.
Fields of Joy
Undetected throughout the chapter.
Bong Hits
Kill enemies in melee with the bong from Shangri-La.
Business is Booming
Open the safe in Shangri-La. The combination is on a Notebook in the same room as the safe, by the air vent.
In Stereo
Start the tape deck player in the disco room in Shangri-La.
The Tables Have Turned
Clear Mission.
Silence Please Part #1
Subdue a police officer and hide the body.
Silence Please Part #2
Subdue and hide 7 police officers.
Mastery: Run For Your Life
Complete all the challenges to open this one
Hunter and Hunted
Chameleon
Find the Strip Club Bouncer, Store Clerk, Chicago Police Officer and Chipmunk Costumes.
Evidence Collector
Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.
Infiltrator
Complete chapter without being detected.
Suit Only
Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).
Private Dance
Kill the target, hide the body and escape undetected. The best way to do this is with a silenced weapon right after the target is done with his lapdance.
Dominated
Kill the target via Garrote, hide the body and escape undetected. You might want to try doing this while he is in the bathroom.
Schadenfreude
Kill the target by dropping the disco ball on him. The damaged ball can be dislodged using the switch past the keycard door where the bachelor party is being held in the private corner booth.
Fire Sale
Turn off the sprinklers and start the fireworks in the Convenience Store.
Two Rights make a Right
Save the market vendor before he is killed by the target in the alley.
Moment of Bliss
Electrocute the target by rewiring the loose power cable. Throw the switch when the target is urinating.
Fire Him
Kill the target by sabotaging the fuel pump in the fireworks area.
X Marks the Spot
Kill the henchman who urinates by dropping the hanging cargo load in the alley where the target tries to kill the market vendor.
Lieutenant Bad
Steal Birdie’s file and the corrupt cop will kill your target, thus completing the mission.
Cleaning Up in Chinatown
Complete Lieutenant Bad, Fire Him, X Marks the Spot and Moment of Bliss.
Damage Control
Clear mission.
Swordplay #1 – Stealthily kill one of Wade’s henchmen with a Katana.
Swordplay #2
Stealthily kill all of Wade’s henchmen with a Katana.
Rosewood
Chameleon
Find the Henchman and Rosewood Security Guard disguises.
Evidence Collector
Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.
Infiltrator
Complete chapter without being detected.
Suit Only
Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).
Good Samaritan
Take out the torturers of the imprisoned guard.
Out of Fuse
Collect all four fuses without being detected.
Playing with Balls
Hide enemy bodies in the 1F ball pen in the Orphanage’s nursery.
Face Off
Kill the target without being spotted.
The Mercenary
Clear mission
Subtle Injection #1
Throw three syringes at people for three kills in quick succession.
Subtle Injection #2
Throw four syringes at people for four kills in quick succession.
Subtle Injection #3
Throw five syringes at people for five kills in quick succession.
Welcome to Hope
Chameleon
Find the Hope Police Officer, Truck Driver and Hope Bouncer disguises.
Evidence Collector
Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.
Infiltrator
Complete chapter without being detected.
Suit Only
Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).
Chew the Fat
Get to the bartender while avoiding barfights.
Clear the Air
Instigate a barfight and as soon as it starts, slip away and reach the bartender.
Ali
Knock out all the bouncers in the bar.
Duck and Cover
Don’t take any damage during a barfight.
Just Passing Through
Clear mission.
Birdies Gift
Chameleon
Find the Hope Policeman disguise.
Evidence Collector
Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.
Infiltrator
Complete chapter without being detected.
Suit Only
Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).
Depends on the Girl
Lose the shooting contest.
Bullseye
Win the shooting contest with over 471 points.
Assassins Signature
Win the shooting contest with over 471 points using the Silverballers.
Ultramax
Win the shooting contest with over 471 points using the Ultramax.
It Wouldn’t Be Stealing
Don’t enter the contest, just grab the Silverballers.
Shiver Me Timbers
Fire the cannon on the gun range by shooting the fuse.
Duck Hunting
Destroy 10 duck targets in the indoor gun range.
Choosing Weapons
Clear mission.
Up Your Arsenal
Use nothing but your guns for this mission.
Shaving Lenny
Chameleon
Find the Barber, Hope Plumber, Hope Police Officer and Mechanic disguises.
Evidence Collector
Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.
Infiltrator
Complete chapter without being detected.
Suit Only
Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).
Oil is Thicker Than Blood
Kill the target who hangs out on the porch in front of the scrap yard by pushing him into the vat of oil.
Get the Mechanic
Kill the target that walks through the scrap yard by crushing him underneath a raised car.
Kill Me, I’m the Cook
Use a stove to kill a target.
Pump It Up
Accidental kill with the gas pump at the mechanics’ shop. Sabotage the fuel pump in front of mechanic shop then shoot the spilled fuel when a target is near.
Shocking
Accidental kill with electricity. Sabotage the power cable by the transformer near the scrapyard’s metal gate then throw the switch when the target approaches.
Gotta Go
Accidental kill with electricity while the target urinates. Use the nearby wrench to loosen the wire, then activate the fuse box nearby.
Well Done
Accidental kill with fire. Go to the cellar of the Barbershop and replace the hot sauce with lighter fluid.
Shave and a Haircut
Take out Lenny while wearing the barber disguise.
Accidents Happen
Clear Get the Mechanic, Kill Me I’m the Cook, Pump It Up, Shocking, Gotta Go and Well Done (all six) challenges.
The Weakest Link
Clear mission.
Safety Distance Part #1
Snipe a target (Tyler) from the garage balcony into the convenience store’s 2nd floor to kill target.
Safety Distance Part #2
Snipe a target (Landon) from the convenience store’s second floor to kill the target in the mechanic’s garage second story balcony.
Safety Distance Part #3
Snipe a target (Gavin) from the donut shop’s second floor to snipe at the target on the scrapyard’s entrance porch.
End of the Road
No Challenges on this mission.
Dexter Industries
Chameleon
Find the Arms Dealer, Factory Guard, Truck Driver and Chipmunk Costume.
Evidence Collector
Find all pieces of evidence in the stage specifically in the dead end, old mill, descent and factory area.
Infiltrator
Complete chapter without being detected.
Suit Only
Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).
Sore Loser
Take out the guards playing the videogame and shoot the TV.
Cliffhanger – Yank a guard out the window.
New Toys
Kill five enemies with the proximity mine.
Seal the Deal
Enter the lobby undetected by Subduing the arms dealer and using his clothes as a disguise.
Packing Heat
Enter the storage rooms in Dead End and Factory Compound.
Infiltration
Clear mission.
Under the Bridge Part #1
Snipe an enemy at the bridge with no suspicion or alarm raised using the Kazo TRG.
Under the Bridge Part #2
Snipe three enemies at the bridge with no suspicion or alarm raised using the Kazo TRG.
Under the Bridge Part #3
Snipe three more enemies at the bridge with no suspicion or alarm raised using the Kazo TRG.
Death Factory
Chameleon
Find the Factory Guard, Researcher and Scientist disguises.
Evidence Collector
Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.
Infiltrator
Complete chapter without being detected.
Suit Only
Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).
Good Test Results
Kill Dr. Green by activating the minefield prematurely.
The Abyss Gazes Back
Kill Dr. Green by destroying the glass floor of the main test chamber, causing him to fall to his death.
The Common Good
Kill Dr. Green by sabotaging the proximity mine he examines.
Scientific Thoroughness
Clear the Good Test Results, Abyss Gazes Back, and Common Good challenges.
Happy Birthday Decon
Kill all of Carl’s friends but leave him alive. Take the place of the stripper hidden in the cake for an easy time with this.
In the Right Space
Find the vacuum test chamber, and kill Valentine with it. Use the scientist garb and lure the panel scientist away with the robot arm in the corner. When Valentine steps into the chamber, close it and kill him.
The Shock Doctrine
Kill Valentine using the shock lab. You’ll need to find the safety codes from the lab down the stairs from the shock room. When Valentine steps out onto the test floor simply activate the mechanism to fry him.
Eureka
Kill the doctor by swapping his hair tonic for fuel. You’ll find the fuel in the darkened Chemical Lab. Put it in the green fluid beaker and watch the Doc set himself on fire.
Doctor in the House
Clear the In the Right Space, Shock Doctrine, Eureka challenges.
Strap Him In
Find Dr. Ashford in his solitary examination room under the stairs that go to the bottom of the silo. Wait until he sits in his chair and activate the mechanism to kill him.
Unseen
Kill Dr. Ashford when the steam in the silo is obscuring everyone’s view. Dispose of his body after killing him, and remain undetected.
Experimenting
Complete the Strap Him In and Unseen challenges.
Research and Hidings
Pacify seven researchers and hide them in a closet or enclosed dump without being seen.
Ground Zero
Clear mission.
Reap What You Sow Part #1
Dump a yellow scientist body into the pig swill in the back of the test chamber while remaining undetected.
Reap What You Sow Part #2
Dump five yellow scientist bodies into the pig swill in the back of the test chamber while remaining undetected.
Fight Night
Chameleon
Find the Factory Guard, The Patriot and Patriot’s Entourage disguise.
Evidence Collector
Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.
Infiltrator
Complete chapter without being detected.
Suit Only
Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).
Lost and Found
Locate the keycard in the small maze of boxes near the corner of the hangar containing the evidence.
A Real Patriot
Take the Patriot’s disguise, hide his body, and enter the arena unseen.
Blood Sport
Enter the cage and fight Sanchez as the Patriot.
Untouchable
Enter the cage and fight Sanchez as the Patriot without missing a single Quick Time Event.
Light Rig
Kill the target by lowering the lighting boom from the third level of the arena.
Wing Man
Kill the target with a sniper rifle and remain undetected as the shooter.
My Enemy
Kill target with an explosive.
Technical Knockout
Clear Light Rig, Wing Man, and My Enemy challenges.
How the Might Fell
Clear mission.
Attack of the Saints
Chameleon
Find the Scarecrow, Agency Soldier and Agent 47’s Suit.
Evidence Collector
Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.
Infiltrator
Complete chapter without being detected.
Suit Only
Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).
Intervene
Save the two civilians in Parking Lot and Reception by killing their Agency captors.
Black Widower
Kill the target by poisoning the coffee with rat poison. The rat poison is in the corner of the motel’s first floor. The drink to poison is on the far bar on the mini-golf course.
Electro Cute
Electrocute the target by re-wiring the power cable and turning on the generator.
Skirt Chaser
Black Widower and Electro Cute challenges done.
Scarecrow
Wear the scarecrow disguise and kill 10 enemies without being spotted.
A Calm Before the Storm
Clear mission.
Angel of Death Part #1
Kill two targets with one accident. The two Radonic sisters in Reception can be killed with a single gasoline station explosion.
Angel of Death Part #2
We’re not sure, but this is likely that same as the above but requires you to kill more enemies.
Angel of Death Part #3
We’re not sure, but this is likely that same as the above but requires you to kill more enemies.
Skurky’s Law
Chameleon
Find the Court Security Guard, Court Usher, Tin Foil Hat Man, Judge and Hope Police Officer disguises.
Evidence Collector
Find all pieces of evidence in the stage specifically in the courthouse in the security room behind the front desk, in the holding cell on the table in the room with an exit and in prison in the dark storage room past the security gate.
Infiltrator
Complete chapter without being detected.
Suit Only
Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).
Obstruction
Turn off the video evidence in the courtroom.
No Collateral Damage
Clear the mission with no casualties. Non-lethal takedowns are allowed.
Take the Fall
Take the Tin Foil Hat Man disguise and get the judge to sentence 47 to jail. Enter the Holding Cells and walk to your cell.
Take Office
Take the judge’s disguise and enter the Holding Cells.
One Man Riot
Find the glass shiv in the evidence room in Courtroom, then stealth kill 10 enemies with it.
So Close Yet So Far
Clear mission.
Judgment Day Part #1, #2, #3
- Dress as a judge to subdue the single court usher in the courthouse library and finally hide his body unseen.
- Without raising the alarm perform first task only this time target three ushers.
- Wear the judge disguise to silently assassinate Timothy Hawk using a gavel which can be done easily if “ Obstruction” is completed as then the Timothy Hawk goes to the bathroom making things easier
Operation Sledgehammer
Chameleon
Find the Hope Police Officer, Agency Grunt and Agency Heavy Trooper disguises.
Evidence Collector
Find all pieces of evidence in the stage specifically the one in County Jail in the cubicle across where the silverballers are held, in front of Country Jail on the container next to the van, Upon exiting the last smoky room containing enemies there is one on the box, on the container at the end of the road right infront of distillery.
Infiltrator
Complete chapter without being detected.
Suit Only
Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).
Vigilante
Subdue policemen.
Misty Eyes
Eliminate enemies in haze without being spotted.
Heavy Armor
Use an Agency Heavy Trooper as a human shield and kill four enemies.
A Cleansing Fire
Clear mission.
Surgical Precision Part #1
Eliminate 3 enemies without arousing an alert (headshots).
Surgical Precision Part #2
Eliminate 5 enemies without arousing an alert (headshots).
Surgical Precision Part #3
Eliminate 7 enemies without arousing an alert (headshots).
One of a Kind
No Challenges on this stage.
Blackwater Park
Chameleon
Find the Blackwater Bodyguard, Blackwater Custodian, Plumber, Samurai Costume, Blackwater Receptionist, Blackwater Manager, Blackwater Park Interior Guard, Blackwater Park Exterior Guard and Blackwater Tactical Team disguises.
Evidence Collector
Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.
Infiltrator – Complete chapter without being detected.
Suit Only
Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).
Crash Course
Find the movie in the condo and start it in the projector room.
Laundry Day
Hide bodies using the laundry chute.
Horn of Plenty
Complete Savage Sushi, Straight to the Heart, Bones, Fired Up, Mockingbird and Skin Trade challenges.
You Can Manage
Use the Blackwater Manager disguise to meet Dexter’s security manager and enter the lift to Penthouse.
I Got My Eyes on You
Use the security woman’s eyes to unlock the elevator retinal scanner and use the lift.
Hack N Backslash
Override retinal scanner and enter lift to Penthouse.
Mile High Club
Clear the You Can Manage, I Got My Eyes On You, Hack n Backslash challenges.
Whaling
Kill enemies in the penthouse using the harpoon gun.
Cetacea
Kill five enemies by dropping the whale skeleton on them. The switch is on the upper floor in the same room.
Hallelujah
Dump five enemies over the edge of the building.
Savage Sushi
Kill the target by poisoning his sushi. The poison is in the weapons room near Lenny’s bedroom.
Straight to the Heart
Kill the target by harpooning her. You may need to distract her by turning on the Dexter Factory diorama.
Bones
Kill target by dropping the whale skeleton on them.
Fired Up
Kill the target by burning them. Take the gasoline can from the outdoor stove outside Lenny’s bedroom and throw it into the working fireplace when Layla stands near the fire.
Mockingbird
Snipe target with a Kazo TRG. The sniper rifle is in Lenny’s bedroom. The window will let you fire on Layla.
Skin Trade
Follow Layla into the panic room (she must enter first). A cut-scene will follow; when you have control again, killing the target satisfies this challenge.
Blue Collar
Use the Plumber’s disguise, kill the target, and clear the mission while remaining undetected.
Hit Him Where It Hurts
Clear mission.
Ronin Part #1
Use a katana while in a Samurai Armor disguise and stealth kill enemies.
Ronin Part #2
Use a katana while in a Samurai Armor disguise and stealth kill 7 enemies.
Ronin Part #3
We’re not sure this is likely the same as the previous one but with more enemies eliminated.
Countdown
Chameleon
Find the Blackwater Tactical Team disguise.
Evidence Collector
Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.
Infiltrator
Complete chapter without being detected.
Suit Only
Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).
All Roads Lead to Dexter
Take all three paths to Dexter; go through the minefield, through the air vent and through the front door of the storeroom.
Stay on Target
Clear the mission in 3 minutes or less.
Hazardous
Get two kills with one accident. This challenge is difficult to do without a checkpoint, since 47 starts with no items nearby he can throw to lure two enemies under the suspended cargo. Consider starting from the checkpoint at the top of the stairs and luring enough enemies under the hanging cargo.
Axed
Stealthily kill five enemies using the fire axe from the store room.
It’s Personal
Strangle the target.
Face to Face
Clear mission.
Take Em Down Part #1
Commit 3 headshots.
Take Em Down Part #2
Dump 6 bodies over the ledge.
Take Em Down Part #3
10 unseen kills.
Absolution
Chameleon
Find the Agency Grunt, Agency Technician and Agency Heavy Trooper disguises.
Evidence Collector
Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.
Infiltrator
Complete chapter without being detected.
Suit Only
Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).
Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing
Kill the target while wearing the Agency Technician’s disguise and remain undetected.
Heart of Stone
Kill the target by sabotaging the coffin suspended by the crane.
Crossed Out
Kill the target by caving in the cemetary tunnel with an explosion.
Numb
Complete the Heart of Stone and Crossed Out challenges.
Arm’s Length Principle
Use a remote explosive or proximity mine and kill a Praetorian.
Predator
Garrote three Praetorians undetected.
It Ain’t Over Until
Clear mission.
The Higher Ground Part #1
Get three headshots without arousing an alert or too much supicion with the sniper rifle.
The Higher Ground Part #2
Get five headshots with the sniper rifle, and done in 10 seconds.
The Higher Ground Part #3
Get seven headshots without arousing an alert with the sniper rifle.