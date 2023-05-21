Hitman Absolution Challenges Guide

Being a Hitman can be a rather boring job sometimes. So as a result Agent 47 has to find other things to do that will give him a bit more of a challenge, something to waste the time on so to speak and that is where all these Hitman Absolution Challenges come in.

Jokes aside, each stage in the game has a set of optional objectives that give you bonus brownie points if you abide by them during the mission.

Objectives such as finding all the disguises in the stage or collecting all the pieces of evidence are common to all stages, but there are other level specific objectives, and you can find them all here:

Hitman Absolution Challenges

Personal Contract

Chameleon

Find the Gardener, Mansion Interior Guard, Mansion Exterior Guard and Chef disguises.

Evidence Collector

Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.

Infiltrator

Complete chapter without being detected.

Suit Only

Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).

Modern Art

Perform an accidental kill in the garden; shoot the base stem of the large metal sculpture in the garden to crush two guards.

Geronimo

Pull the guard at the cliffside section out the window, the one getting the good news about his “cancer” not being cancer.

Extra Spice

Drug the chef by putting sleeping pills in the stew he is cooking. You can find them in the upstairs restroom.

Damn Good Coffee

Drug the Head of Security by putting the pills into the coffee cup by the bar by the fireplace.

Play it Again

Perform an accidental kill using the piano cover. There is an enemy by the kitchen who has a route that takes him near the piano.

The price of treason

Clear the mission.

Well Played

Drug the Head of Security to get the keycard, and assassinate the target without killing anyone else.

Mastery: A Personal Contract

Complete all the challenges to open this one

King of Chinatown

Chameleon

Find the Chicago Police Officer, Market Vendor, Dealer and Chicago SWAT Officer disguise.

Evidence Collector

Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.

Infiltrator

Complete chapter without being detected.

Suit Only

Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).

Kaboom

Kill the target with a remote explosive.

A Killing View

Kill King with a sniper rifle (Kazo TRG) from the dealer’s apartment.

Controlled Detonation

Kill only the target with a remote explosive, plant it near the king’s car to do this.

Man Down

Kill the target by pushing him down the cargo floor opening near where the king eats his free poisoned sushi.

Drop Dead

Accidentally kill the target by dropping the hanging cargo onto him when he stops to pee by the level exit.

Two for the Price of One

Kill both the dealer and the king in one shot with the sniper rifle from the dealer’s apartment. You may need to get discovered to line up the shot.

Clean Sweep

Recover the evidence without being detected.

Don’t do Drugs

Poison the target’s drugs with Fugu Fish.

Hot Coffee

Put poison in the king’s coffee at the pagoda.

Let’s do Lunch

Put poison in the King’s sushi near the cargo hole.

Master Poisoner

Complete Don’t do Drugs, Hot Coffee and Lets do Lunch.

Quid Pro Quo

Clear mission.

Veiled Death #1

Eliminate the target and dealer with a stealth-based point-shoot in the dealer’s apartment while wearing a policeman’s uniform.

Veiled Death #2

Eliminate the target in the dealer’s disguise near where the King stops to pee by the exit.

Mastery: The King of Chinatown

Complete all the challenges to unlock this one

Terminus

Chameleon

Find the Electrician, Janitor and Hope Goon disguises.

Evidence Collector

Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.

Infiltrator

Complete chapter without being detected.

Suit Only

Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).

Housekeeping

Take out 10 enemies without being seen.

Don’t Disturb

Get to room 899 without taking anyone down (both lethal and non-lethal).

Hall Pass

Visit all areas of the chapter without being detected. You can use a disguise to do this, preferably a Janitor’s uniform.

An Evening in paradise

Find a movie reel and play it in the projector in Upper Floors. A movie reel can be found in the janitorial closet next to the restroom.

The Man from South Dakota

Clear mission.

The Electrician 1

Kill someone stealthily with a screwdriver while wearing an electrician’s uniform.

The Electrician 2

Kill 5 enemies stealthily with a screwdriver while wearing an electrician’s uniform.

Mastery: Terminus

Complete all the challenges to open this one

Run For Your Life

Chameleon

Find the Chicago SWAT Officer and Chicago Policeman disguises.

Evidence Collector

Find all pieces of evidence in the stage. One in the library on the desk next to a statue. Second in Shangri-La on the ledge to the left of the first bathroom and the last in Train station on the large desk.

Infiltrator

Complete chapter without being detected.

Suit Only

Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).

Picking on the New Guy

Use the police officer at the circuit box as a human shield.

Death from Above

Accidental kill with a library chandelier.

Fields of Joy

Undetected throughout the chapter.

Bong Hits

Kill enemies in melee with the bong from Shangri-La.

Business is Booming

Open the safe in Shangri-La. The combination is on a Notebook in the same room as the safe, by the air vent.

In Stereo

Start the tape deck player in the disco room in Shangri-La.

The Tables Have Turned

Clear Mission.

Silence Please Part #1

Subdue a police officer and hide the body.

Silence Please Part #2

Subdue and hide 7 police officers.

Mastery: Run For Your Life

Complete all the challenges to open this one

Hunter and Hunted

Chameleon

Find the Strip Club Bouncer, Store Clerk, Chicago Police Officer and Chipmunk Costumes.

Evidence Collector

Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.

Infiltrator

Complete chapter without being detected.

Suit Only

Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).

Private Dance

Kill the target, hide the body and escape undetected. The best way to do this is with a silenced weapon right after the target is done with his lapdance.

Dominated

Kill the target via Garrote, hide the body and escape undetected. You might want to try doing this while he is in the bathroom.

Schadenfreude

Kill the target by dropping the disco ball on him. The damaged ball can be dislodged using the switch past the keycard door where the bachelor party is being held in the private corner booth.

Fire Sale

Turn off the sprinklers and start the fireworks in the Convenience Store.

Two Rights make a Right

Save the market vendor before he is killed by the target in the alley.

Moment of Bliss

Electrocute the target by rewiring the loose power cable. Throw the switch when the target is urinating.

Fire Him

Kill the target by sabotaging the fuel pump in the fireworks area.

X Marks the Spot

Kill the henchman who urinates by dropping the hanging cargo load in the alley where the target tries to kill the market vendor.

Lieutenant Bad

Steal Birdie’s file and the corrupt cop will kill your target, thus completing the mission.

Cleaning Up in Chinatown

Complete Lieutenant Bad, Fire Him, X Marks the Spot and Moment of Bliss.

Damage Control

Clear mission.

Swordplay #1 – Stealthily kill one of Wade’s henchmen with a Katana.

Swordplay #2

Stealthily kill all of Wade’s henchmen with a Katana.

Rosewood

Chameleon

Find the Henchman and Rosewood Security Guard disguises.

Evidence Collector

Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.

Infiltrator

Complete chapter without being detected.

Suit Only

Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).

Good Samaritan

Take out the torturers of the imprisoned guard.

Out of Fuse

Collect all four fuses without being detected.

Playing with Balls

Hide enemy bodies in the 1F ball pen in the Orphanage’s nursery.

Face Off

Kill the target without being spotted.

The Mercenary

Clear mission

Subtle Injection #1

Throw three syringes at people for three kills in quick succession.

Subtle Injection #2

Throw four syringes at people for four kills in quick succession.

Subtle Injection #3

Throw five syringes at people for five kills in quick succession.

Welcome to Hope

Chameleon

Find the Hope Police Officer, Truck Driver and Hope Bouncer disguises.

Evidence Collector

Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.

Infiltrator

Complete chapter without being detected.

Suit Only

Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).

Chew the Fat

Get to the bartender while avoiding barfights.

Clear the Air

Instigate a barfight and as soon as it starts, slip away and reach the bartender.

Ali

Knock out all the bouncers in the bar.

Duck and Cover

Don’t take any damage during a barfight.

Just Passing Through

Clear mission.

Birdies Gift

Chameleon

Find the Hope Policeman disguise.

Evidence Collector

Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.

Infiltrator

Complete chapter without being detected.

Suit Only

Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).

Depends on the Girl

Lose the shooting contest.

Bullseye

Win the shooting contest with over 471 points.

Assassins Signature

Win the shooting contest with over 471 points using the Silverballers.

Ultramax

Win the shooting contest with over 471 points using the Ultramax.

It Wouldn’t Be Stealing

Don’t enter the contest, just grab the Silverballers.

Shiver Me Timbers

Fire the cannon on the gun range by shooting the fuse.

Duck Hunting

Destroy 10 duck targets in the indoor gun range.

Choosing Weapons

Clear mission.

Up Your Arsenal

Use nothing but your guns for this mission.

Shaving Lenny

Chameleon

Find the Barber, Hope Plumber, Hope Police Officer and Mechanic disguises.

Evidence Collector

Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.

Infiltrator

Complete chapter without being detected.

Suit Only

Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).

Oil is Thicker Than Blood

Kill the target who hangs out on the porch in front of the scrap yard by pushing him into the vat of oil.

Get the Mechanic

Kill the target that walks through the scrap yard by crushing him underneath a raised car.

Kill Me, I’m the Cook

Use a stove to kill a target.

Pump It Up

Accidental kill with the gas pump at the mechanics’ shop. Sabotage the fuel pump in front of mechanic shop then shoot the spilled fuel when a target is near.

Shocking

Accidental kill with electricity. Sabotage the power cable by the transformer near the scrapyard’s metal gate then throw the switch when the target approaches.

Gotta Go

Accidental kill with electricity while the target urinates. Use the nearby wrench to loosen the wire, then activate the fuse box nearby.

Well Done

Accidental kill with fire. Go to the cellar of the Barbershop and replace the hot sauce with lighter fluid.

Shave and a Haircut

Take out Lenny while wearing the barber disguise.

Accidents Happen

Clear Get the Mechanic, Kill Me I’m the Cook, Pump It Up, Shocking, Gotta Go and Well Done (all six) challenges.

The Weakest Link

Clear mission.

Safety Distance Part #1

Snipe a target (Tyler) from the garage balcony into the convenience store’s 2nd floor to kill target.

Safety Distance Part #2

Snipe a target (Landon) from the convenience store’s second floor to kill the target in the mechanic’s garage second story balcony.

Safety Distance Part #3

Snipe a target (Gavin) from the donut shop’s second floor to snipe at the target on the scrapyard’s entrance porch.

End of the Road

No Challenges on this mission.

Dexter Industries

Chameleon

Find the Arms Dealer, Factory Guard, Truck Driver and Chipmunk Costume.

Evidence Collector

Find all pieces of evidence in the stage specifically in the dead end, old mill, descent and factory area.

Infiltrator

Complete chapter without being detected.

Suit Only

Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).

Sore Loser

Take out the guards playing the videogame and shoot the TV.

Cliffhanger – Yank a guard out the window.

New Toys

Kill five enemies with the proximity mine.

Seal the Deal

Enter the lobby undetected by Subduing the arms dealer and using his clothes as a disguise.

Packing Heat

Enter the storage rooms in Dead End and Factory Compound.

Infiltration

Clear mission.

Under the Bridge Part #1

Snipe an enemy at the bridge with no suspicion or alarm raised using the Kazo TRG.

Under the Bridge Part #2

Snipe three enemies at the bridge with no suspicion or alarm raised using the Kazo TRG.

Under the Bridge Part #3

Snipe three more enemies at the bridge with no suspicion or alarm raised using the Kazo TRG.

Death Factory

Chameleon

Find the Factory Guard, Researcher and Scientist disguises.

Evidence Collector

Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.

Infiltrator

Complete chapter without being detected.

Suit Only

Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).

Good Test Results

Kill Dr. Green by activating the minefield prematurely.

The Abyss Gazes Back

Kill Dr. Green by destroying the glass floor of the main test chamber, causing him to fall to his death.

The Common Good

Kill Dr. Green by sabotaging the proximity mine he examines.

Scientific Thoroughness

Clear the Good Test Results, Abyss Gazes Back, and Common Good challenges.

Happy Birthday Decon

Kill all of Carl’s friends but leave him alive. Take the place of the stripper hidden in the cake for an easy time with this.

In the Right Space

Find the vacuum test chamber, and kill Valentine with it. Use the scientist garb and lure the panel scientist away with the robot arm in the corner. When Valentine steps into the chamber, close it and kill him.

The Shock Doctrine

Kill Valentine using the shock lab. You’ll need to find the safety codes from the lab down the stairs from the shock room. When Valentine steps out onto the test floor simply activate the mechanism to fry him.

Eureka

Kill the doctor by swapping his hair tonic for fuel. You’ll find the fuel in the darkened Chemical Lab. Put it in the green fluid beaker and watch the Doc set himself on fire.

Doctor in the House

Clear the In the Right Space, Shock Doctrine, Eureka challenges.

Strap Him In

Find Dr. Ashford in his solitary examination room under the stairs that go to the bottom of the silo. Wait until he sits in his chair and activate the mechanism to kill him.

Unseen

Kill Dr. Ashford when the steam in the silo is obscuring everyone’s view. Dispose of his body after killing him, and remain undetected.

Experimenting

Complete the Strap Him In and Unseen challenges.

Research and Hidings

Pacify seven researchers and hide them in a closet or enclosed dump without being seen.

Ground Zero

Clear mission.

Reap What You Sow Part #1

Dump a yellow scientist body into the pig swill in the back of the test chamber while remaining undetected.

Reap What You Sow Part #2

Dump five yellow scientist bodies into the pig swill in the back of the test chamber while remaining undetected.

Fight Night

Chameleon

Find the Factory Guard, The Patriot and Patriot’s Entourage disguise.

Evidence Collector

Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.

Infiltrator

Complete chapter without being detected.

Suit Only

Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).

Lost and Found

Locate the keycard in the small maze of boxes near the corner of the hangar containing the evidence.

A Real Patriot

Take the Patriot’s disguise, hide his body, and enter the arena unseen.

Blood Sport

Enter the cage and fight Sanchez as the Patriot.

Untouchable

Enter the cage and fight Sanchez as the Patriot without missing a single Quick Time Event.

Light Rig

Kill the target by lowering the lighting boom from the third level of the arena.

Wing Man

Kill the target with a sniper rifle and remain undetected as the shooter.

My Enemy

Kill target with an explosive.

Technical Knockout

Clear Light Rig, Wing Man, and My Enemy challenges.

How the Might Fell

Clear mission.

Attack of the Saints

Chameleon

Find the Scarecrow, Agency Soldier and Agent 47’s Suit.

Evidence Collector

Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.

Infiltrator

Complete chapter without being detected.

Suit Only

Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).

Intervene

Save the two civilians in Parking Lot and Reception by killing their Agency captors.

Black Widower

Kill the target by poisoning the coffee with rat poison. The rat poison is in the corner of the motel’s first floor. The drink to poison is on the far bar on the mini-golf course.

Electro Cute

Electrocute the target by re-wiring the power cable and turning on the generator.

Skirt Chaser

Black Widower and Electro Cute challenges done.

Scarecrow

Wear the scarecrow disguise and kill 10 enemies without being spotted.

A Calm Before the Storm

Clear mission.

Angel of Death Part #1

Kill two targets with one accident. The two Radonic sisters in Reception can be killed with a single gasoline station explosion.

Angel of Death Part #2

We’re not sure, but this is likely that same as the above but requires you to kill more enemies.

Angel of Death Part #3

We’re not sure, but this is likely that same as the above but requires you to kill more enemies.

Skurky’s Law

Chameleon

Find the Court Security Guard, Court Usher, Tin Foil Hat Man, Judge and Hope Police Officer disguises.

Evidence Collector

Find all pieces of evidence in the stage specifically in the courthouse in the security room behind the front desk, in the holding cell on the table in the room with an exit and in prison in the dark storage room past the security gate.

Infiltrator

Complete chapter without being detected.

Suit Only

Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).

Obstruction

Turn off the video evidence in the courtroom.

No Collateral Damage

Clear the mission with no casualties. Non-lethal takedowns are allowed.

Take the Fall

Take the Tin Foil Hat Man disguise and get the judge to sentence 47 to jail. Enter the Holding Cells and walk to your cell.

Take Office

Take the judge’s disguise and enter the Holding Cells.

One Man Riot

Find the glass shiv in the evidence room in Courtroom, then stealth kill 10 enemies with it.

So Close Yet So Far

Clear mission.

Judgment Day Part #1, #2, #3

Dress as a judge to subdue the single court usher in the courthouse library and finally hide his body unseen. Without raising the alarm perform first task only this time target three ushers. Wear the judge disguise to silently assassinate Timothy Hawk using a gavel which can be done easily if “ Obstruction” is completed as then the Timothy Hawk goes to the bathroom making things easier

Operation Sledgehammer

Chameleon

Find the Hope Police Officer, Agency Grunt and Agency Heavy Trooper disguises.

Evidence Collector

Find all pieces of evidence in the stage specifically the one in County Jail in the cubicle across where the silverballers are held, in front of Country Jail on the container next to the van, Upon exiting the last smoky room containing enemies there is one on the box, on the container at the end of the road right infront of distillery.

Infiltrator

Complete chapter without being detected.

Suit Only

Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).

Vigilante

Subdue policemen.

Misty Eyes

Eliminate enemies in haze without being spotted.

Heavy Armor

Use an Agency Heavy Trooper as a human shield and kill four enemies.

A Cleansing Fire

Clear mission.

Surgical Precision Part #1

Eliminate 3 enemies without arousing an alert (headshots).

Surgical Precision Part #2

Eliminate 5 enemies without arousing an alert (headshots).

Surgical Precision Part #3

Eliminate 7 enemies without arousing an alert (headshots).

One of a Kind

No Challenges on this stage.

Blackwater Park

Chameleon

Find the Blackwater Bodyguard, Blackwater Custodian, Plumber, Samurai Costume, Blackwater Receptionist, Blackwater Manager, Blackwater Park Interior Guard, Blackwater Park Exterior Guard and Blackwater Tactical Team disguises.

Evidence Collector

Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.

Infiltrator – Complete chapter without being detected.

Suit Only

Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).

Crash Course

Find the movie in the condo and start it in the projector room.

Laundry Day

Hide bodies using the laundry chute.

Horn of Plenty

Complete Savage Sushi, Straight to the Heart, Bones, Fired Up, Mockingbird and Skin Trade challenges.

You Can Manage

Use the Blackwater Manager disguise to meet Dexter’s security manager and enter the lift to Penthouse.

I Got My Eyes on You

Use the security woman’s eyes to unlock the elevator retinal scanner and use the lift.

Hack N Backslash

Override retinal scanner and enter lift to Penthouse.

Mile High Club

Clear the You Can Manage, I Got My Eyes On You, Hack n Backslash challenges.

Whaling

Kill enemies in the penthouse using the harpoon gun.

Cetacea

Kill five enemies by dropping the whale skeleton on them. The switch is on the upper floor in the same room.

Hallelujah

Dump five enemies over the edge of the building.

Savage Sushi

Kill the target by poisoning his sushi. The poison is in the weapons room near Lenny’s bedroom.

Straight to the Heart

Kill the target by harpooning her. You may need to distract her by turning on the Dexter Factory diorama.

Bones

Kill target by dropping the whale skeleton on them.

Fired Up

Kill the target by burning them. Take the gasoline can from the outdoor stove outside Lenny’s bedroom and throw it into the working fireplace when Layla stands near the fire.

Mockingbird

Snipe target with a Kazo TRG. The sniper rifle is in Lenny’s bedroom. The window will let you fire on Layla.

Skin Trade

Follow Layla into the panic room (she must enter first). A cut-scene will follow; when you have control again, killing the target satisfies this challenge.

Blue Collar

Use the Plumber’s disguise, kill the target, and clear the mission while remaining undetected.

Hit Him Where It Hurts

Clear mission.

Ronin Part #1

Use a katana while in a Samurai Armor disguise and stealth kill enemies.

Ronin Part #2

Use a katana while in a Samurai Armor disguise and stealth kill 7 enemies.

Ronin Part #3

We’re not sure this is likely the same as the previous one but with more enemies eliminated.

Countdown

Chameleon

Find the Blackwater Tactical Team disguise.

Evidence Collector

Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.

Infiltrator

Complete chapter without being detected.

Suit Only

Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).

All Roads Lead to Dexter

Take all three paths to Dexter; go through the minefield, through the air vent and through the front door of the storeroom.

Stay on Target

Clear the mission in 3 minutes or less.

Hazardous

Get two kills with one accident. This challenge is difficult to do without a checkpoint, since 47 starts with no items nearby he can throw to lure two enemies under the suspended cargo. Consider starting from the checkpoint at the top of the stairs and luring enough enemies under the hanging cargo.

Axed

Stealthily kill five enemies using the fire axe from the store room.

It’s Personal

Strangle the target.

Face to Face

Clear mission.

Take Em Down Part #1

Commit 3 headshots.

Take Em Down Part #2

Dump 6 bodies over the ledge.

Take Em Down Part #3

10 unseen kills.

Absolution

Chameleon

Find the Agency Grunt, Agency Technician and Agency Heavy Trooper disguises.

Evidence Collector

Find all pieces of evidence in the stage.

Infiltrator

Complete chapter without being detected.

Suit Only

Complete chapter without using a disguise (you can still collect them).

Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing

Kill the target while wearing the Agency Technician’s disguise and remain undetected.

Heart of Stone

Kill the target by sabotaging the coffin suspended by the crane.

Crossed Out

Kill the target by caving in the cemetary tunnel with an explosion.

Numb

Complete the Heart of Stone and Crossed Out challenges.

Arm’s Length Principle

Use a remote explosive or proximity mine and kill a Praetorian.

Predator

Garrote three Praetorians undetected.

It Ain’t Over Until

Clear mission.

The Higher Ground Part #1

Get three headshots without arousing an alert or too much supicion with the sniper rifle.

The Higher Ground Part #2

Get five headshots with the sniper rifle, and done in 10 seconds.

The Higher Ground Part #3

Get seven headshots without arousing an alert with the sniper rifle.